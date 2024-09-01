Image

7:45 PM / Monday September 2, 2024

1 Sep 2024

Schmidt launches 2024 general voter education initiative

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
September 1, 2024 Category: Election 2024 Posted by:

In preparation for the Nov. 5 general election, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has launched the Shapiro administration’s voter education initiative.

“As part of Governor Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening our democracy and ensuring safe and secure elections, we are launching our voter education initiative to make sure that Pennsylvanians know about key dates and deadlines for the Nov. 5 election,” Schmidt said. “No voter should miss out on the opportunity to have their voice heard, so the Department is providing early, clear, nonpartisan information about how Pennsylvanians can cast their ballot and have it counted.”

Among the key dates, Schmidt said, are the following:

Oct. 21: Last day to register to vote in the general election.
Oct. 29: Last day to apply for a mail ballot.
Nov. 5: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
8 p.m. Nov. 5: Deadline for your county elections office to receive your completed mail ballot.

Schmidt highlighted that the Department’s voter education toolkit located at: www.pa.gov/en/agencies/vote/resources/ready-to-vote-toolkit.html provides ready-made graphics with election facts – in English, Spanish, and Chinese – for stakeholders and the public to share online to help promote public confidence in elections and further educate voters about the election.

Schmidt also reminded voters about the redesigned mail ballot materials the Department announced last fall. The changes institute more uniformity in mail ballot materials across the Commonwealth’s 67 counties and reduce the chances of voter errors and confusion, Schmidt said.

“The Shapiro administration’s redesigned mail ballot instructions and materials have made voting by mail clearer and easier to understand for Pennsylvania voters,” Schmidt said. “When most of these changes were first introduced for the April primary, we saw a significant decrease in the number of mail ballots rejected for being improperly filled out.”

Poll worker recruitment effort

Earlier in August, the Department participated in National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, which is a National Day of Action established by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to encourage people to help their neighbors vote by signing up to be poll workers.

For more information on voting in Pennsylvania, including mail ballots, call the Department of State’s year-round voter hotline at: 1-877-VOTESPA. You can also visit: www.vote.pa.gov or follow #ReadytoVotePA on social media.

Related Posts

Pa. Secretary of State Boockvar outlines Pennsylvania’s vote by mail steps as deadlines loom Secretary of the Commonwealth launches 2024 primary election voter education initiative Department of State election returns website will offer first look at unofficial municipal election results
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Entertainment

Movie Review: Style triumphs over logic in Zoë Kravitz’s great-looking but vexing ‘Blink Twice’

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email This image released by Amazon/MGM Studios shows Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie in a...

Politics

Alabama anti-DEI law shuts Black Student Union office, queer resource center at flagship university

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email Members of the Black Student Union at the University of Alabama pose for a...

Health

Level up your team: Why good dental coverage matters

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email BPT Businesses must constantly make decisions to boost profits while minimizing costs. While this...

SUNrise

How women of color with Christian and progressive values are keeping the faith — outside churches

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email Ellen Lo Hoffman, the co-founder of Soul Reparations, a nonprofit providing free spiritual support...

Color Of Money

What to know about Labor Day and its history

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2,...

Sports

Bettors banking on Eagles resurgence, Cowboys regression as NFL season begins

September 1, 2024

Share Tweet Email Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) makes a pass during the second half of...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff