Image

1:20 AM / Monday September 30, 2024

28 Sep 2024

State Sen. Sharif Street, City Commissioners Chairman Omar Sabir, and the Philadelphia City Commissioners unveil the fifth of 10 permanent Satellite Election Offices

September 28, 2024

State Sen. Sharif Street (D- 3rd Dist.) recently joined Commissioner Omar Sabir in continuing efforts to celebrate expanding voting access across Philadelphia. Sabir and the City Commissioners’ Office hosted a grand opening to unveil the fifth of 10 new, permanent Satellite Election Offices (SEOs) across the city. The grand opening took place on September 24 in Councilmanic District 5. North Philadelphia, where this new SEO is located, has historically experienced lower voter turnout compared to other parts of the city. The area is home to many returning citizens and residents of shelters, populations that often face additional challenges when it comes to accessing voting services. The opening of this SEO will also significantly enhance the ability for these communities to register to vote and cast their ballots, ensuring every voice is heard in the upcoming November election. By providing essential voter services, including assistance with mail-in and absentee ballots, the new office will make it easier for residents to engage in the electoral process.

Sabir cast his ballot for the November 2024 general election at the office’s grand opening, symbolizing the importance of civic participation and encouraging all eligible voters to make their voices heard.

Here is the schedule of the upcoming Satellite Election Office openings:

The Satellite Offices will operate 7 days a week and provide a range of voter services, including voter registration and assistance with mail-in or absentee ballots.

For more information, please contact Yasmina Richardson at: (215) 227-6161 or [email protected] or Odessa Tate in the City Commissioners Office at: [email protected] or (215) 686-3462.

Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminds eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote by Oct. 21 in order to participate in the November election.

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff