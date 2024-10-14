Image

4:45 AM / Tuesday October 15, 2024

14 Oct 2024

Supreme Court rejects Republican-led challenge to Biden effort to ease voter registration

October 14, 2024

The Supreme Court is seen, July 1, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge from Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania to a Biden administration executive order that is intended to boost voter registration.

The justices did not comment in rejecting an appeal from the Republicans, who claimed the order is an unconstitutional attempt to interfere in the November election. Lower courts had dismissed the lawsuit.

Nine Republican secretaries of state and 11 members of Congress had asked the court to step in. In May, the justices declined to take up and decide the case on an expedited basis.

The justices separately rejected two appeals stemming from baseless claims made by Republicans that voting machines and software of Dominion Voting Systems were responsible for Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

In one case, the court turned away an appeal from Fulton County, Pennsylvania, that questioned a Pennsylvania high court ruling involving voting machines. The other rejected appeal involved claims from people around the country that Denver-based Dominion tried to silence them.

