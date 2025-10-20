2025 General Election: Unverifiable Identification, undeliverable, and/or potentially flawed ballots

This is a mail in ballot for the upcoming election in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Philadelphia Board of Elections has received mail-in and absentee ballots with various issues that may prevent them from being counted in the upcoming November 4, 2025 General Election. These issues include:

Unverifiable identification:

Mail ballots from voters whose identification could not be verified. Voters who have not submitted acceptable proof of ID or whose ID could not be verified should fill out the ID verification form at: https://vote.phila.gov/media/ID_Vefification_Form_Eng.pdf. They can also submit a photocopy or picture of an acceptable ID (if available) to: [email protected] or via fax to: (215) 686-3398, or call: (215) 686-3469 by Monday, November 10, 2025. Without this information, the Board cannot count your ballot.

Undeliverable or potentially flawed:

Ballots returned by the U.S. Postal Service as “undeliverable” or administratively determined to be potentially flawed. Flaws may include lacking a signature on the declaration envelope or lacking a secrecy envelope. These ballot submissions have the possibility of NOT being counted.

View the list of ballots with the above detailed issues at: https://vote.phila.gov/media/2025_General_Election_Deficiency_List.pdf

Please note: this list is regularly updated to include any voter who has an issue with their active ballot. If a ballot issue has been resolved (by requesting a replacement ballot, for example), a voter will no longer appear on this list.

Request a replacement ballot

It is strongly advised that the voters on these lists request a replacement ballot by visiting one of the Satellite Election Offices:

County Board of Elections, 1400 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Room 140

Philadelphia, PA 19107, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-3469

1st Council District, 1835 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19148, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7801

2nd Council District, 6100 Woodland Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19142, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 P.M., PH: 215-686-7802

3rd Council District, 4029 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19104, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7803

4th Council District, 5610 Lancaster Ave, Unit 400

Philadelphia, PA 19131, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7804

5th Council District, 2301 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19132, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7805

6th Council District, 6420 Frankford Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19135, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7806

7th Council District, 2739 N. 5th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19133, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7807

8th Council District, 5301 Chew Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19138, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7808

9th Council District, 6233 N. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19141, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., PH: 215-686-7809

10th Council District, 1619-1681 Grant Ave., Suite 15 & 16,

Philadelphia, PA 19115, Mon – Fri: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 P.M., PH: 484-323-6189

NOTE: You can also visit: www.vote.phila.gov/ballot-drop-off for an interactive map of the Satellite Election Offices listed above.

For those unable to visit in person, replacements can be requested by completing an online request form at: https://phila.jotform.com/242424988788982

Voters unable to travel to the Board’s offices due to a disability may authorize a designated agent to pick up or return a replacement ballot using the Designated Agent Form found at: vote.phila.gov.

Voters can also vote via a provisional ballot at their polling place on Election Day. Find your polling place at: www.atlas.phila.gov/voting.