2025 Primary Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

Despite the absence of major federal contests, so-called “off-year” elections carry a lot of weight regarding the issues that affect constituents the most. There are elections every six months in the United States, which are all important.

The Pennsylvania primary election, which will take place on May 20, will feature several key local contests. Philadelphia will be casting votes for its district attorney, controller and several Municipal Court and Court of Common Pleas candidates.

The local and state legal system is a part of everyone’s life, so electing the right people to hold these offices at all levels is crucial.

In the statewide contests, Pennsylvanians will be selecting appellate court candidates for the Superior and Commonwealth Courts.

According to pacourts.us, all but magisterial district judges must be members of the Bar of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Judges are also subject to strict standards of conduct.

Judicial elections occur in odd-numbered years. Justices and judges may serve an unlimited number of terms until they reach the mandatory retirement age of 75 and are retained or re-elected by the voters. Vacancies that exist before an election may be filled by gubernatorial appointment until an election is held. These selections are subject to state Senate confirmation.

Appellate court jurists and Courts of Common Pleas Judges are elected to a 10-year term.

Magisterial district judges and Philadelphia Municipal Courts Judges are elected to a six-year term.

The Philadelphia Bar Association evaluates judicial candidates for the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, Philadelphia Municipal Court, and for candidates based in Philadelphia, statewide appellate courts, based on their own evaluation criteria and other factors. They, along with many volunteers who put in many hours of investigation, decide whether a candidate is Highly Recommended, Recommended, or Not Recommended after more than 50 hours of deliberation by a 36-member Judicial Commission. To learn more about this selection process, visit: www.philadelphiabar.org.

The Pennsylvania Bar Association recommended three candidates for this year’s primary. For more information about their selection process, visit: www.pabar.org.

Only registered Republicans and Democrats are eligible to vote in the primary election, although all registered voters can vote on the question. Election Day is Tuesday, May 20. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person.

The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received is also May 20 at 8 p.m.

For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.