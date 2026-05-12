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4:43 AM / Friday May 15, 2026

12 May 2026

2026 Primary Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

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May 12, 2026 Category: Elections Posted by:

This year’s primary election will be highly focused on the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, as well as races for the General Assembly and U. S. Congress.

Pennsylvania’s state senators — 50 in total – are elected to four-year terms. Its 203 state representatives are elected to two-year terms.

Also on the ballot are local state party committee representatives, who play an important role in how parties function smoothly.

According to their official website, the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee (PADSC), founded in 1792, is the governing body of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and is charged with steering the direction of the party and organizing for Democrats across the ballot. They are elected to four-year terms, and meet in full three times each year. They elect party leadership, hold nominating conventions, pass and promote a party platform, and help lead organizing efforts across the Commonwealth.

Republican State Committee members, also elected to four-year terms, perform a similar role, including but not limited to fundraising, candidate endorsements, handling internal party matters, and ensures adherence to party rules and bylaws.

In addition, candidates for the Democratic and Republican Ward Executive Committees in each division are also on the ballot. A full listing can be found on the Philadelphia City Commissioners website at: www.vote.phila.gov.

Pennsylvania’s outsized role in the midterm election process

As a so-called swing state, all eyes are usually on Pennsylvania’s political races – especially during midterm and presidential election years. In recent years, other states have shared that distinction, including many who have been more closely watched for the first time.

Not so unprecedented times, and yet…

Although the Commonwealth is not part of the current redistricting upheaval caused by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Voting Rights Act, like for all states, what affects one indirectly affects all. Recognizing this, on May 8, members of the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus announced the introduction of legislation to strengthen and protect voting rights for Pennsylvanians.

“The Voting Rights Act was the cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement and has been foundational in the building of a multiracial democracy,” said state Rep. Napoleon Nelson, chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. “And now that democracy is put at risk. Our ancestors fought and died for these protections, and the United States Supreme Court has whisked those sacrifices away with the wave of a hand; silencing the voices of voters that lawmakers will simply choose not to listen to. When courts weaken the Voting Rights Act and silence Black voters, they also weaken our fight for affordable communities, fair wages, quality healthcare, and education. We will not let that happen in Pennsylvania.”

Ballot question time

There are two questions on the ballot. The Philadelphia City Commissioners office has provided statements to explain each question’s implications on their website:

Question #1
Proposed Charter Change 1
Submitted to the Voters By: Bill No. 250950 (approved January 20, 2026); Resolution No. 250970 (adopted December 11, 2025)

Ballot Question: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board to oversee a defined contribution retirement program for the benefit of eligible private-sector workers, and to authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the board?

Statement:
The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. The Charter is the City’s constitution. A “yes” vote means you approve the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board as an independent board within the City’s government. The Board would oversee creation and administration of a retirement program for certain eligible workers whose employers do not offer them a retirement plan. Contributions to the plan would only come from the participating workers. Details of the retirement program may be established by ordinance.

Question #2:
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson to improve the safety and quality of services for youth placed in juvenile justice, child welfare, and behavioral health residential care facilities, and to authorize City Council to determine additional powers and duties of the Youth Ombudsperson as needed to carry out this mission?

Statement:
The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. It is the City’s constitution. The Office of the Youth Ombudsperson monitors the safety and quality of services for youth in residential placements. It was created by the mayor in 2022, but is not part of the formal City Charter framework and is not a permanent office. If you vote “yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve including the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson in the City’s Charter and making it permanent. It also means you approve allowing Council to give the office additional powers and duties by ordinance.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 19

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person. The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received is also May 19 at 8 p.m. For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.

Candidates for Governor
Democratic Party

Josh Shapiro (incumbent)
Website: www.joshshapiro.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoshShapiroPA
Twitter/X: @JoshShapiroPA
Instagram: @joshshapiropa

Republican Party

Stacy Garrity (current Pa. Treasurer)
Website: www.garrityforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GarrityForPA
Twitter/X: @GarrityForPA
Instagram: @stacyforpa

Candidates for
Lieutenant Governor
Democratic Party

Austin Davis (incumbent)
Website: www.davisforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AustinDavisPA
Twitter/X: @AustinDavisPA
Instagram: @ austindavispa

Republican Party

John Ventre
Website: www.vote4ventre.blogspot.com

Jason Richey
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JasonRicheyforPa
Instagram: @jasonricheyforpa

U. S. Congressional Contests
2nd District
Democratic Party

Brendan F. Boyle (incumbent)
Website: www.voteboyle.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/brendan.boyle.7165
Twitter/X: @RepBrendanBoyle
Instagram: @repbrendanboyle

Republican Party

Jessica Arriaga
Website: www.jessforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Jessica-Arriaga/61586313816557
Instagram: @jessicaarriaga4philly

3rd District
Democratic Party

Shaun Griffith
Website: www.griffithforcongress.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Shaun-Griffith-for-US-House/61586493226346/
Twitter/X: @ShaunforUSHouse
Instagram: @shaunforushouse

Ala Stanford
Website: www.stanfordforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Dr-Ala-Stanford-for-Congress/61581080985239
Twitter/X: @StanfordForPA
Instagram: @stanfordforcongress

Sharif Street
Website: www.streetforus.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StreetforUs
Twitter/X: @StreetForUs
Instagram: @sharif_street

Chris Rabb
Website: www.chrisrabb.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrisrabbCD03
Twitter/X: @chrisrabb
Instagram: @chrisrabb

Republican Party
No candidates filed

Fifth District
Democratic Party

Mary Gay Scanlon
Facebook: www.facebook.com/marygayscanlon
Twitter/X: @marygayscanlon
Instagram: @scanlonforcongress

Republican Party

Nick Manganaro
Website: www.delawarecountygop.org/nick-manganaro-congress

Candidates for Pennsylvania
General Assembly
State Senate Candidates
2nd District
Democratic Party

Christine M. Tartaglione (incumbent)
Website: www.senatortartaglione.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SenatorTinaTartaglione
Instagram: @senator_tartaglione

Republican Party
No candidates filed

4th District
Democratic Party

Art Haywood (incumbent)
Website: www.haywoodstatesenate.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtHaywoodforSenate
Twitter/X: @SenatorHaywood
Instagram: @senatorarthaywood

Mike Cogbill
Website: www.mikecogbill.org
Bluesky: www.bsky.app/profile/mikecogbill.bsky.social
Instagram: @mikecogbill

Republican Party

Todd Johnson
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Friends-of-Todd-Johnson/100085006827880/

8th District
Democratic Party

Anthony Hardy Williams (incumbent)
Website: www.senatoranthonyhwilliams.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthony.h.williams
Instagram: @senator_anthonyhwilliams

David Goldsmith Jr.
Website: www.empowerthefuture8.com
Instagram: @davidgoldforpa

Republican Party
No candidates filed

State House Candidates
10th District
Democratic Party

Amen Brown (incumbent)
Website: www.amenforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmenForPhilly
Twitter/X: www.x.com/AmenForPhilly
Instagram: @amenforphilly

Republican Party
No candidates filed

170th District
Democratic Party

Rob Gurtcheff
Website: www.robgurtcheff4philly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rob-Gurtcheff-4-Philly/61582168496085
Instagram: @rg_4_philly

Republican Party

Martina White (incumbent)
Website: www.votemartina.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteMartinaPA
Twitter/X: @VoteMartinaPA
Instagram: @votemartinapa

172nd District
Democratic Party

Sean Dougherty (incumbent)
Website: www.seanforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SeanDoughertyForPA
Twitter/X: @SeanforPA172

Republican Party
No candidates filed

173rd District
Democratic Party

Pat Gallagher
Website: www.palegis.us/house/members/bio/1978/rep-gallagher
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Pat-Gallagher-for-State-Representative/100080256773045

Republican Party

Bill Griffin
Website: www.electbillgriffin.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectBillGriffin
Instagram: @electbillgriffin

174th District
Democratic Party

Ed Neilson
Website: www.edneilson.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepNeilson

Republican Party
No candidates filed

175th District
Democratic Party

Marylouise Isaacson (incumbent)
Website: www.maryisaacson.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mary4StateRep
Instagram: @maryissacsonpa

Republican Party
No candidates filed

177th District
Democratic Party

Joe Hohenstein (incumbent)
Website: www.votehohenstein.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJoeHohenstein

Republican Party

Robyn Bird
Website: www.voterobynbird.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterobynbird
Instagram: @voterobynbird

179th District
Democratic Party

Jason T. Dawkins (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/dawkins
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDawkins

Republican Party
No candidates filed

180th District
Democratic Party

Jose A. Giral (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Giral
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepGiral

Republican Party
No candidates filed

181st District
Democratic Party

Malcolm Kenyatta (incumbent)
Website: www.malcolmkenyatta.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/malcolmforpa
Twitter/X: @malcolmkenyatta
TikTok: @malcolmkenyatta
Instagram: @MalcolmForPA

Republican Party
No candidates filed

182nd District
Democratic Party

Ben Waxman (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Waxman
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBenWaxman
Instagram: @repbwaxman

Republican Party
No candidates filed

184th District
Democratic Party

Elizabeth Fiedler (incumbent)
Website: www.elizabethfiedler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepFiedler
Twitter/X: @RepFiedler
Instagram: @eliz_fiedler

Republican Party
No candidates filed

185th District
Democratic Party

Regina Young (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/young/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepReginaYoung
Twitter/X: @RepReginaYoung
TikTok: @repreginayoung Instagram: @repreginayoung

Joe Sackor
Facebook: www.facebook.com/p/Joe-Sackor-for-PA-61550866561876

Republican Party
No candidates filed

186th District
Democratic Party

Jordan Harris (incumbent)
Website: www.jordanharrisforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepJordanHarris
TikTok: @repjordanharris
Instagram: @jordanaharris

Republican Party
No candidates filed

188th District
Democratic Party

Rick Krajewski
Website: www.rickforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RickforPhilly
Instagram: @rickforwestphilly

Republican Party
No candidates filed

190th District
Democratic Party

Roni Green (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Green
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepRoniGreen

Republican Party
No candidates filed

191st District
Democratic Party

Joanna E. McClinton (incumbent)
Website: www.mcclintonforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Joanna4PA
Twitter/X: @Joanna4PA
TikTok: @repmcclinton
Instagram: @joanna_mcclinton

Republican Party
No candidates filed

192nd District
Democratic Party

Morgan Cephas (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/cephas
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepCephas

D’Angelo Virgo
Website: www.dangelovirgo.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dangelovirgo192
Instagram: @dangelovirgo

Republican Party

Tiffany Vann Brown
Website: www.tiffanyforstaterep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tiffanyforstaterep
Twitter/X: @TiffanyForPhila
Instagram: @tiffanyforstaterep

194th District
Democratic Party

Tarik Khan (incumbent)
Website: www.tarikforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TarikForPA
Instagram: @tarikforpa

Republican Party
No candidates filed

195th District
Democratic Party

Keith Harris (incumbent)
Website: www.keithharrisforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepKeithHarris

Kenneth T. Walker Jr.
Website: www.kennethwalkerjr.com

Sierra McNeil
Website: www.sierraforpa.com
Instagram: @sierraforpa

Republican Party
No candidates filed

197th District
Democratic Party

Danilo Burgos (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Burgos
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBurgos
Instagram: @repburgos

Republican Party
No candidates filed

198th District
Democratic Party

Darisha K. Parker (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Parker
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDarisha
Instagram: @repdarishaparker

Republican Party
No candidates filed

200th District
Democratic Party

Deshawnda Williams
Website: www.drd4thepeople.com
TikTok: @drd4thepeople
Instagram: @drd4thepeople

Chris Johnson
Website: www.chrisjohnsonpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Chris-Johnson-for-State-Representative/61586354141148
Instagram: @chrisjohnsonpa

Qasim Rashad
Website: www.rashadforstaterep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rashad-For-PA-State-Rep/61588184731486
Instagram: @rashadforstaterep

Republican Party
No candidates filed

201st District
Democratic Party

Andre D. Carroll (incumbent)
Website: www.andredcarroll.com
Instagram: @andredcarroll

Republican Party
No candidates filed

202nd District
Democratic Party

Jared Solomon (incumbent)
Website: www.jaredsolomon.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JaredSolomonPA
Instagram: @jaredgsolomon

Republican Party
No candidates filed

203rd District
Democratic Party

Anthony Bellmon (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Bellmon
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBellmon
Instagram: @bellmonforpa

Republican Party
No candidates filed

State Committee Contests

Democratic Party

1st District
Voting for 9 in total: 4 male, 4 female, 1 either
Meg Berlin (F) (8th Ward)
Dennis Boylan (M) (8th Ward)
Frank T. Brzozowski (M) (31st Ward)
Beth E. Finn (F) (5th Ward)
Judi Golding-Baker (F) (8th Ward)
Gianni Hill (M) (5th Ward)
Frank Iannuzzi (M) (18th Ward)
Karen Javaruski (F) (31st Ward)
Toya Johnson (F) (18th Ward)
Rita Ludwig (F) (18th Ward)
Micah Mahjoubian (M) (5th Ward)
Howard Moseley (M) (40th Ward)
Amy Roat (F) (5th Ward)

2nd District
Voting for 6 in total: 3 male, 3 female
James Harrity (M) (33rd Ward)
Ryan Keller (M) (45th Ward)
Quetcy Lozada (F) (23rd Ward)
Heather Miller (F) (35th Ward)

3rd District
Voting for 9 in total: 4 male, 4 female, 1 either
Monia Best- Harvey (F) (20th Ward)
Keir Bradford-Grey (F) (49th Ward)
Barbara Carroll (F) (37th Ward)
Jacqueline Coles Jones (F) (47th Ward)
Joy Crudup (F) (49th Ward)
Dustin Dove (M) (15th Ward)
Sherita R. Glenn (F) (49th Ward)
Naderah Griffin (F) (15th Ward)
Jon Hankins (M) (37th Ward)
Donte M. Holland (M) (49th Ward)
Janeane Moses (F) (20th Ward)
Elyshia E. Sawyer (F) (59th Ward)
Paul Smith (M) (32nd Ward)
Benita Tillman (F) (42nd Ward)
Sharon Vaughn (F) (42nd Ward)
Jewell Williams (M) (16th Ward)

4th District
Voting for a total of 6: 3 male, 3 female
Nina Ahmad (F) (9th Ward)
Latrice Y. Bryant (F) (12th Ward)
Joanna Burke (F) (17th Ward)
Andre D. Carroll (M) (17th Ward)
James A. Cartwright (M) (9th Ward)
Lauren Davis-Corbin (F) (17th Ward)
Juanita M. Jenkins (F) (50th Ward)
Ahsan Nasratullah (M) (9th Ward)
Iaisha Thomas(F) (10th Ward)

5th District
Voting for a total of 5: 2 male, 2 female, 1 either
Cathy Bartch (F) (63rd Ward)
Mona A. Cohen (F) (63rd Ward)
James G. Donnelly (M) (58th Ward)
Sean Kilkenny (M) (64th Ward)
Pat Parkinson (M) (57th Ward)

7th District
Voting for a total of 8: 4 male, 4 female
John Brady (M) (21st Ward)
Star Brown (F) (34th Ward)
Jeremy High (M) (21st Ward)
Kathryn S. Huggins (F) (34th Ward)
Linda Norris (F) (38th Ward)
Carol Denise Rhodes (F) (34th Ward)
Lisa Rhodes (F) (34th Ward)

8th District
Voting for a total of 7: 3 male, 3 female, 1 either
Luigi Borda (M) (26th Ward)
Nakia Carr (F) (36th Ward)
Rasheen Crews (M) (27th Ward)
Alisha Fagg (F) (51st Ward)
Shantale Galloway(F) (46th Ward)
Pamela Stroman Gibson (F) (36th Ward)
Albert Littlepage (M) (48th Ward)
Christopher Roman (M) (32nd Ward)
Kyle J. Sampson (M) (60th Ward)
Richard A. Smith (M) (51st Ward)

Republican Party

2nd District
Voting for a total of 7: 3 male, 4 female
Deborah Clegg (F) (25th Ward)
Joe Giedemann (M) (65th Ward)
Adrienne McCallister (F) (31st Ward)
Jeannine Morgan (F) (55th Ward)
Charles E. O’Connor Jr. (M) (45th Ward
Christopher Vogler (M) (55th Ward)
Mary Frances Woodruff (F) (54th Ward)

3rd and 5th Districts
Voting for a total of 5: 3 male, 2 female
Billy Lanzilotti (M) (26th Ward)
John A. McAuley (M) (50th Ward)
Marjilyn Murray (F) (1st Ward)
Ross Michael Wolfe (M) (27th Ward)

Related Posts

2022 General Election ‘At-a-Glance’ Voter Guide 2022 Primary Election ‘At-a-Glance’ Voter Guide 2019 Primary Election “At a Glance” Voters Guide
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