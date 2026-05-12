2026 Primary Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

This year’s primary election will be highly focused on the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, as well as races for the General Assembly and U. S. Congress.

Pennsylvania’s state senators — 50 in total – are elected to four-year terms. Its 203 state representatives are elected to two-year terms.

Also on the ballot are local state party committee representatives, who play an important role in how parties function smoothly.

According to their official website, the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee (PADSC), founded in 1792, is the governing body of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and is charged with steering the direction of the party and organizing for Democrats across the ballot. They are elected to four-year terms, and meet in full three times each year. They elect party leadership, hold nominating conventions, pass and promote a party platform, and help lead organizing efforts across the Commonwealth.

Republican State Committee members, also elected to four-year terms, perform a similar role, including but not limited to fundraising, candidate endorsements, handling internal party matters, and ensures adherence to party rules and bylaws.

In addition, candidates for the Democratic and Republican Ward Executive Committees in each division are also on the ballot. A full listing can be found on the Philadelphia City Commissioners website at: www.vote.phila.gov.

Pennsylvania’s outsized role in the midterm election process

As a so-called swing state, all eyes are usually on Pennsylvania’s political races – especially during midterm and presidential election years. In recent years, other states have shared that distinction, including many who have been more closely watched for the first time.

Not so unprecedented times, and yet…

Although the Commonwealth is not part of the current redistricting upheaval caused by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Voting Rights Act, like for all states, what affects one indirectly affects all. Recognizing this, on May 8, members of the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus announced the introduction of legislation to strengthen and protect voting rights for Pennsylvanians.

“The Voting Rights Act was the cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement and has been foundational in the building of a multiracial democracy,” said state Rep. Napoleon Nelson, chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. “And now that democracy is put at risk. Our ancestors fought and died for these protections, and the United States Supreme Court has whisked those sacrifices away with the wave of a hand; silencing the voices of voters that lawmakers will simply choose not to listen to. When courts weaken the Voting Rights Act and silence Black voters, they also weaken our fight for affordable communities, fair wages, quality healthcare, and education. We will not let that happen in Pennsylvania.”

Ballot question time

There are two questions on the ballot. The Philadelphia City Commissioners office has provided statements to explain each question’s implications on their website:

Question #1

Proposed Charter Change 1

Submitted to the Voters By: Bill No. 250950 (approved January 20, 2026); Resolution No. 250970 (adopted December 11, 2025)

Ballot Question: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board to oversee a defined contribution retirement program for the benefit of eligible private-sector workers, and to authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the board?

Statement:

The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. The Charter is the City’s constitution. A “yes” vote means you approve the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board as an independent board within the City’s government. The Board would oversee creation and administration of a retirement program for certain eligible workers whose employers do not offer them a retirement plan. Contributions to the plan would only come from the participating workers. Details of the retirement program may be established by ordinance.

Question #2:

Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson to improve the safety and quality of services for youth placed in juvenile justice, child welfare, and behavioral health residential care facilities, and to authorize City Council to determine additional powers and duties of the Youth Ombudsperson as needed to carry out this mission?

Statement:

The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. It is the City’s constitution. The Office of the Youth Ombudsperson monitors the safety and quality of services for youth in residential placements. It was created by the mayor in 2022, but is not part of the formal City Charter framework and is not a permanent office. If you vote “yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve including the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson in the City’s Charter and making it permanent. It also means you approve allowing Council to give the office additional powers and duties by ordinance.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 19

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person. The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received is also May 19 at 8 p.m. For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.

Candidates for Governor

Democratic Party

Josh Shapiro (incumbent)

Website: www.joshshapiro.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoshShapiroPA

Twitter/X: @JoshShapiroPA

Instagram: @joshshapiropa

Republican Party

Stacy Garrity (current Pa. Treasurer)

Website: www.garrityforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/GarrityForPA

Twitter/X: @GarrityForPA

Instagram: @stacyforpa

Candidates for

Lieutenant Governor

Democratic Party

Austin Davis (incumbent)

Website: www.davisforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AustinDavisPA

Twitter/X: @AustinDavisPA

Instagram: @ austindavispa

Republican Party

John Ventre

Website: www.vote4ventre.blogspot.com

Jason Richey

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JasonRicheyforPa

Instagram: @jasonricheyforpa

U. S. Congressional Contests

2nd District

Democratic Party

Brendan F. Boyle (incumbent)

Website: www.voteboyle.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/brendan.boyle.7165

Twitter/X: @RepBrendanBoyle

Instagram: @repbrendanboyle

Republican Party

Jessica Arriaga

Website: www.jessforcongress.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Jessica-Arriaga/61586313816557

Instagram: @jessicaarriaga4philly

3rd District

Democratic Party

Shaun Griffith

Website: www.griffithforcongress.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Shaun-Griffith-for-US-House/61586493226346/

Twitter/X: @ShaunforUSHouse

Instagram: @shaunforushouse

Ala Stanford

Website: www.stanfordforcongress.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Dr-Ala-Stanford-for-Congress/61581080985239

Twitter/X: @StanfordForPA

Instagram: @stanfordforcongress

Sharif Street

Website: www.streetforus.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/StreetforUs

Twitter/X: @StreetForUs

Instagram: @sharif_street

Chris Rabb

Website: www.chrisrabb.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrisrabbCD03

Twitter/X: @chrisrabb

Instagram: @chrisrabb

Republican Party

No candidates filed

Fifth District

Democratic Party

Mary Gay Scanlon

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marygayscanlon

Twitter/X: @marygayscanlon

Instagram: @scanlonforcongress

Republican Party

Nick Manganaro

Website: www.delawarecountygop.org/nick-manganaro-congress

Candidates for Pennsylvania

General Assembly

State Senate Candidates

2nd District

Democratic Party

Christine M. Tartaglione (incumbent)

Website: www.senatortartaglione.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SenatorTinaTartaglione

Instagram: @senator_tartaglione

Republican Party

No candidates filed

4th District

Democratic Party

Art Haywood (incumbent)

Website: www.haywoodstatesenate.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtHaywoodforSenate

Twitter/X: @SenatorHaywood

Instagram: @senatorarthaywood

Mike Cogbill

Website: www.mikecogbill.org

Bluesky: www.bsky.app/profile/mikecogbill.bsky.social

Instagram: @mikecogbill

Republican Party

Todd Johnson

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Friends-of-Todd-Johnson/100085006827880/

8th District

Democratic Party

Anthony Hardy Williams (incumbent)

Website: www.senatoranthonyhwilliams.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthony.h.williams

Instagram: @senator_anthonyhwilliams

David Goldsmith Jr.

Website: www.empowerthefuture8.com

Instagram: @davidgoldforpa

Republican Party

No candidates filed

State House Candidates

10th District

Democratic Party

Amen Brown (incumbent)

Website: www.amenforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmenForPhilly

Twitter/X: www.x.com/AmenForPhilly

Instagram: @amenforphilly

Republican Party

No candidates filed

170th District

Democratic Party

Rob Gurtcheff

Website: www.robgurtcheff4philly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rob-Gurtcheff-4-Philly/61582168496085

Instagram: @rg_4_philly

Republican Party

Martina White (incumbent)

Website: www.votemartina.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteMartinaPA

Twitter/X: @VoteMartinaPA

Instagram: @votemartinapa

172nd District

Democratic Party

Sean Dougherty (incumbent)

Website: www.seanforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SeanDoughertyForPA

Twitter/X: @SeanforPA172

Republican Party

No candidates filed

173rd District

Democratic Party

Pat Gallagher

Website: www.palegis.us/house/members/bio/1978/rep-gallagher

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Pat-Gallagher-for-State-Representative/100080256773045

Republican Party

Bill Griffin

Website: www.electbillgriffin.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectBillGriffin

Instagram: @electbillgriffin

174th District

Democratic Party

Ed Neilson

Website: www.edneilson.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepNeilson

Republican Party

No candidates filed

175th District

Democratic Party

Marylouise Isaacson (incumbent)

Website: www.maryisaacson.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mary4StateRep

Instagram: @maryissacsonpa

Republican Party

No candidates filed

177th District

Democratic Party

Joe Hohenstein (incumbent)

Website: www.votehohenstein.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJoeHohenstein

Republican Party

Robyn Bird

Website: www.voterobynbird.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterobynbird

Instagram: @voterobynbird

179th District

Democratic Party

Jason T. Dawkins (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/dawkins

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDawkins

Republican Party

No candidates filed

180th District

Democratic Party

Jose A. Giral (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Giral

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepGiral

Republican Party

No candidates filed

181st District

Democratic Party

Malcolm Kenyatta (incumbent)

Website: www.malcolmkenyatta.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/malcolmforpa

Twitter/X: @malcolmkenyatta

TikTok: @malcolmkenyatta

Instagram: @MalcolmForPA

Republican Party

No candidates filed

182nd District

Democratic Party

Ben Waxman (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Waxman

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBenWaxman

Instagram: @repbwaxman

Republican Party

No candidates filed

184th District

Democratic Party

Elizabeth Fiedler (incumbent)

Website: www.elizabethfiedler.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepFiedler

Twitter/X: @RepFiedler

Instagram: @eliz_fiedler

Republican Party

No candidates filed

185th District

Democratic Party

Regina Young (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/young/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepReginaYoung

Twitter/X: @RepReginaYoung

TikTok: @repreginayoung Instagram: @repreginayoung

Joe Sackor

Facebook: www.facebook.com/p/Joe-Sackor-for-PA-61550866561876

Republican Party

No candidates filed

186th District

Democratic Party

Jordan Harris (incumbent)

Website: www.jordanharrisforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepJordanHarris

TikTok: @repjordanharris

Instagram: @jordanaharris

Republican Party

No candidates filed

188th District

Democratic Party

Rick Krajewski

Website: www.rickforphilly.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RickforPhilly

Instagram: @rickforwestphilly

Republican Party

No candidates filed

190th District

Democratic Party

Roni Green (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Green

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepRoniGreen

Republican Party

No candidates filed

191st District

Democratic Party

Joanna E. McClinton (incumbent)

Website: www.mcclintonforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Joanna4PA

Twitter/X: @Joanna4PA

TikTok: @repmcclinton

Instagram: @joanna_mcclinton

Republican Party

No candidates filed

192nd District

Democratic Party

Morgan Cephas (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/cephas

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepCephas

D’Angelo Virgo

Website: www.dangelovirgo.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dangelovirgo192

Instagram: @dangelovirgo

Republican Party

Tiffany Vann Brown

Website: www.tiffanyforstaterep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/tiffanyforstaterep

Twitter/X: @TiffanyForPhila

Instagram: @tiffanyforstaterep

194th District

Democratic Party

Tarik Khan (incumbent)

Website: www.tarikforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TarikForPA

Instagram: @tarikforpa

Republican Party

No candidates filed

195th District

Democratic Party

Keith Harris (incumbent)

Website: www.keithharrisforpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepKeithHarris

Kenneth T. Walker Jr.

Website: www.kennethwalkerjr.com

Sierra McNeil

Website: www.sierraforpa.com

Instagram: @sierraforpa

Republican Party

No candidates filed

197th District

Democratic Party

Danilo Burgos (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Burgos

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBurgos

Instagram: @repburgos

Republican Party

No candidates filed

198th District

Democratic Party

Darisha K. Parker (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Parker

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDarisha

Instagram: @repdarishaparker

Republican Party

No candidates filed

200th District

Democratic Party

Deshawnda Williams

Website: www.drd4thepeople.com

TikTok: @drd4thepeople

Instagram: @drd4thepeople

Chris Johnson

Website: www.chrisjohnsonpa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Chris-Johnson-for-State-Representative/61586354141148

Instagram: @chrisjohnsonpa

Qasim Rashad

Website: www.rashadforstaterep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rashad-For-PA-State-Rep/61588184731486

Instagram: @rashadforstaterep

Republican Party

No candidates filed

201st District

Democratic Party

Andre D. Carroll (incumbent)

Website: www.andredcarroll.com

Instagram: @andredcarroll

Republican Party

No candidates filed

202nd District

Democratic Party

Jared Solomon (incumbent)

Website: www.jaredsolomon.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/JaredSolomonPA

Instagram: @jaredgsolomon

Republican Party

No candidates filed

203rd District

Democratic Party

Anthony Bellmon (incumbent)

Website: www.pahouse.com/Bellmon

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBellmon

Instagram: @bellmonforpa

Republican Party

No candidates filed

State Committee Contests

Democratic Party

1st District

Voting for 9 in total: 4 male, 4 female, 1 either

Meg Berlin (F) (8th Ward)

Dennis Boylan (M) (8th Ward)

Frank T. Brzozowski (M) (31st Ward)

Beth E. Finn (F) (5th Ward)

Judi Golding-Baker (F) (8th Ward)

Gianni Hill (M) (5th Ward)

Frank Iannuzzi (M) (18th Ward)

Karen Javaruski (F) (31st Ward)

Toya Johnson (F) (18th Ward)

Rita Ludwig (F) (18th Ward)

Micah Mahjoubian (M) (5th Ward)

Howard Moseley (M) (40th Ward)

Amy Roat (F) (5th Ward)

2nd District

Voting for 6 in total: 3 male, 3 female

James Harrity (M) (33rd Ward)

Ryan Keller (M) (45th Ward)

Quetcy Lozada (F) (23rd Ward)

Heather Miller (F) (35th Ward)

3rd District

Voting for 9 in total: 4 male, 4 female, 1 either

Monia Best- Harvey (F) (20th Ward)

Keir Bradford-Grey (F) (49th Ward)

Barbara Carroll (F) (37th Ward)

Jacqueline Coles Jones (F) (47th Ward)

Joy Crudup (F) (49th Ward)

Dustin Dove (M) (15th Ward)

Sherita R. Glenn (F) (49th Ward)

Naderah Griffin (F) (15th Ward)

Jon Hankins (M) (37th Ward)

Donte M. Holland (M) (49th Ward)

Janeane Moses (F) (20th Ward)

Elyshia E. Sawyer (F) (59th Ward)

Paul Smith (M) (32nd Ward)

Benita Tillman (F) (42nd Ward)

Sharon Vaughn (F) (42nd Ward)

Jewell Williams (M) (16th Ward)

4th District

Voting for a total of 6: 3 male, 3 female

Nina Ahmad (F) (9th Ward)

Latrice Y. Bryant (F) (12th Ward)

Joanna Burke (F) (17th Ward)

Andre D. Carroll (M) (17th Ward)

James A. Cartwright (M) (9th Ward)

Lauren Davis-Corbin (F) (17th Ward)

Juanita M. Jenkins (F) (50th Ward)

Ahsan Nasratullah (M) (9th Ward)

Iaisha Thomas(F) (10th Ward)

5th District

Voting for a total of 5: 2 male, 2 female, 1 either

Cathy Bartch (F) (63rd Ward)

Mona A. Cohen (F) (63rd Ward)

James G. Donnelly (M) (58th Ward)

Sean Kilkenny (M) (64th Ward)

Pat Parkinson (M) (57th Ward)

7th District

Voting for a total of 8: 4 male, 4 female

John Brady (M) (21st Ward)

Star Brown (F) (34th Ward)

Jeremy High (M) (21st Ward)

Kathryn S. Huggins (F) (34th Ward)

Linda Norris (F) (38th Ward)

Carol Denise Rhodes (F) (34th Ward)

Lisa Rhodes (F) (34th Ward)

8th District

Voting for a total of 7: 3 male, 3 female, 1 either

Luigi Borda (M) (26th Ward)

Nakia Carr (F) (36th Ward)

Rasheen Crews (M) (27th Ward)

Alisha Fagg (F) (51st Ward)

Shantale Galloway(F) (46th Ward)

Pamela Stroman Gibson (F) (36th Ward)

Albert Littlepage (M) (48th Ward)

Christopher Roman (M) (32nd Ward)

Kyle J. Sampson (M) (60th Ward)

Richard A. Smith (M) (51st Ward)

Republican Party

2nd District

Voting for a total of 7: 3 male, 4 female

Deborah Clegg (F) (25th Ward)

Joe Giedemann (M) (65th Ward)

Adrienne McCallister (F) (31st Ward)

Jeannine Morgan (F) (55th Ward)

Charles E. O’Connor Jr. (M) (45th Ward

Christopher Vogler (M) (55th Ward)

Mary Frances Woodruff (F) (54th Ward)

3rd and 5th Districts

Voting for a total of 5: 3 male, 2 female

Billy Lanzilotti (M) (26th Ward)

John A. McAuley (M) (50th Ward)

Marjilyn Murray (F) (1st Ward)

Ross Michael Wolfe (M) (27th Ward)