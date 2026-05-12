2026 Primary Election “At-a-Glance” Voter Guide

This year’s primary election will be highly focused on the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race, as well as races for the General Assembly and U. S. Congress.
Pennsylvania’s state senators — 50 in total – are elected to four-year terms. Its 203 state representatives are elected to two-year terms.
Also on the ballot are local state party committee representatives, who play an important role in how parties function smoothly.
According to their official website, the Pennsylvania Democratic State Committee (PADSC), founded in 1792, is the governing body of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party and is charged with steering the direction of the party and organizing for Democrats across the ballot. They are elected to four-year terms, and meet in full three times each year. They elect party leadership, hold nominating conventions, pass and promote a party platform, and help lead organizing efforts across the Commonwealth.
Republican State Committee members, also elected to four-year terms, perform a similar role, including but not limited to fundraising, candidate endorsements, handling internal party matters, and ensures adherence to party rules and bylaws.
In addition, candidates for the Democratic and Republican Ward Executive Committees in each division are also on the ballot. A full listing can be found on the Philadelphia City Commissioners website at: www.vote.phila.gov.
Pennsylvania’s outsized role in the midterm election process
As a so-called swing state, all eyes are usually on Pennsylvania’s political races – especially during midterm and presidential election years. In recent years, other states have shared that distinction, including many who have been more closely watched for the first time.
Not so unprecedented times, and yet…
Although the Commonwealth is not part of the current redistricting upheaval caused by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Voting Rights Act, like for all states, what affects one indirectly affects all. Recognizing this, on May 8, members of the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus announced the introduction of legislation to strengthen and protect voting rights for Pennsylvanians.
“The Voting Rights Act was the cornerstone of the Civil Rights Movement and has been foundational in the building of a multiracial democracy,” said state Rep. Napoleon Nelson, chair of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus. “And now that democracy is put at risk. Our ancestors fought and died for these protections, and the United States Supreme Court has whisked those sacrifices away with the wave of a hand; silencing the voices of voters that lawmakers will simply choose not to listen to. When courts weaken the Voting Rights Act and silence Black voters, they also weaken our fight for affordable communities, fair wages, quality healthcare, and education. We will not let that happen in Pennsylvania.”
Ballot question time
There are two questions on the ballot. The Philadelphia City Commissioners office has provided statements to explain each question’s implications on their website:
Question #1
Proposed Charter Change 1
Submitted to the Voters By: Bill No. 250950 (approved January 20, 2026); Resolution No. 250970 (adopted December 11, 2025)
Ballot Question: Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board to oversee a defined contribution retirement program for the benefit of eligible private-sector workers, and to authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the board?
Statement:
The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. The Charter is the City’s constitution. A “yes” vote means you approve the creation of the Philadelphia Retirement Savings Board as an independent board within the City’s government. The Board would oversee creation and administration of a retirement program for certain eligible workers whose employers do not offer them a retirement plan. Contributions to the plan would only come from the participating workers. Details of the retirement program may be established by ordinance.
Question #2:
Shall the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson to improve the safety and quality of services for youth placed in juvenile justice, child welfare, and behavioral health residential care facilities, and to authorize City Council to determine additional powers and duties of the Youth Ombudsperson as needed to carry out this mission?
Statement:
The City’s Home Rule Charter sets up the framework of City government. It is the City’s constitution. The Office of the Youth Ombudsperson monitors the safety and quality of services for youth in residential placements. It was created by the mayor in 2022, but is not part of the formal City Charter framework and is not a permanent office. If you vote “yes” on this ballot question, that means you approve including the Office of the Youth Ombudsperson in the City’s Charter and making it permanent. It also means you approve allowing Council to give the office additional powers and duties by ordinance.
Election Day is Tuesday, May 19
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who choose to vote in person. The deadline for mail-in and absentee ballots to be received is also May 19 at 8 p.m. For voting-related information, questions and concerns, visit: www.vote.phila.gov.
Candidates for Governor
Democratic Party
Josh Shapiro (incumbent)
Website: www.joshshapiro.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JoshShapiroPA
Twitter/X: @JoshShapiroPA
Instagram: @joshshapiropa
Republican Party
Stacy Garrity (current Pa. Treasurer)
Website: www.garrityforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/GarrityForPA
Twitter/X: @GarrityForPA
Instagram: @stacyforpa
Candidates for
Lieutenant Governor
Democratic Party
Austin Davis (incumbent)
Website: www.davisforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AustinDavisPA
Twitter/X: @AustinDavisPA
Instagram: @ austindavispa
Republican Party
John Ventre
Website: www.vote4ventre.blogspot.com
Jason Richey
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JasonRicheyforPa
Instagram: @jasonricheyforpa
U. S. Congressional Contests
2nd District
Democratic Party
Brendan F. Boyle (incumbent)
Website: www.voteboyle.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/brendan.boyle.7165
Twitter/X: @RepBrendanBoyle
Instagram: @repbrendanboyle
Republican Party
Jessica Arriaga
Website: www.jessforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Jessica-Arriaga/61586313816557
Instagram: @jessicaarriaga4philly
3rd District
Democratic Party
Shaun Griffith
Website: www.griffithforcongress.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Shaun-Griffith-for-US-House/61586493226346/
Twitter/X: @ShaunforUSHouse
Instagram: @shaunforushouse
Ala Stanford
Website: www.stanfordforcongress.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Dr-Ala-Stanford-for-Congress/61581080985239
Twitter/X: @StanfordForPA
Instagram: @stanfordforcongress
Sharif Street
Website: www.streetforus.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/StreetforUs
Twitter/X: @StreetForUs
Instagram: @sharif_street
Chris Rabb
Website: www.chrisrabb.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/chrisrabbCD03
Twitter/X: @chrisrabb
Instagram: @chrisrabb
Republican Party
No candidates filed
Fifth District
Democratic Party
Mary Gay Scanlon
Facebook: www.facebook.com/marygayscanlon
Twitter/X: @marygayscanlon
Instagram: @scanlonforcongress
Republican Party
Nick Manganaro
Website: www.delawarecountygop.org/nick-manganaro-congress
Candidates for Pennsylvania
General Assembly
State Senate Candidates
2nd District
Democratic Party
Christine M. Tartaglione (incumbent)
Website: www.senatortartaglione.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SenatorTinaTartaglione
Instagram: @senator_tartaglione
Republican Party
No candidates filed
4th District
Democratic Party
Art Haywood (incumbent)
Website: www.haywoodstatesenate.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ArtHaywoodforSenate
Twitter/X: @SenatorHaywood
Instagram: @senatorarthaywood
Mike Cogbill
Website: www.mikecogbill.org
Bluesky: www.bsky.app/profile/mikecogbill.bsky.social
Instagram: @mikecogbill
Republican Party
Todd Johnson
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Friends-of-Todd-Johnson/100085006827880/
8th District
Democratic Party
Anthony Hardy Williams (incumbent)
Website: www.senatoranthonyhwilliams.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/anthony.h.williams
Instagram: @senator_anthonyhwilliams
David Goldsmith Jr.
Website: www.empowerthefuture8.com
Instagram: @davidgoldforpa
Republican Party
No candidates filed
State House Candidates
10th District
Democratic Party
Amen Brown (incumbent)
Website: www.amenforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/AmenForPhilly
Twitter/X: www.x.com/AmenForPhilly
Instagram: @amenforphilly
Republican Party
No candidates filed
170th District
Democratic Party
Rob Gurtcheff
Website: www.robgurtcheff4philly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rob-Gurtcheff-4-Philly/61582168496085
Instagram: @rg_4_philly
Republican Party
Martina White (incumbent)
Website: www.votemartina.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VoteMartinaPA
Twitter/X: @VoteMartinaPA
Instagram: @votemartinapa
172nd District
Democratic Party
Sean Dougherty (incumbent)
Website: www.seanforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/SeanDoughertyForPA
Twitter/X: @SeanforPA172
Republican Party
No candidates filed
173rd District
Democratic Party
Pat Gallagher
Website: www.palegis.us/house/members/bio/1978/rep-gallagher
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Pat-Gallagher-for-State-Representative/100080256773045
Republican Party
Bill Griffin
Website: www.electbillgriffin.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectBillGriffin
Instagram: @electbillgriffin
174th District
Democratic Party
Ed Neilson
Website: www.edneilson.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepNeilson
Republican Party
No candidates filed
175th District
Democratic Party
Marylouise Isaacson (incumbent)
Website: www.maryisaacson.org
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Mary4StateRep
Instagram: @maryissacsonpa
Republican Party
No candidates filed
177th District
Democratic Party
Joe Hohenstein (incumbent)
Website: www.votehohenstein.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ElectJoeHohenstein
Republican Party
Robyn Bird
Website: www.voterobynbird.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/voterobynbird
Instagram: @voterobynbird
179th District
Democratic Party
Jason T. Dawkins (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/dawkins
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDawkins
Republican Party
No candidates filed
180th District
Democratic Party
Jose A. Giral (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Giral
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepGiral
Republican Party
No candidates filed
181st District
Democratic Party
Malcolm Kenyatta (incumbent)
Website: www.malcolmkenyatta.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/malcolmforpa
Twitter/X: @malcolmkenyatta
TikTok: @malcolmkenyatta
Instagram: @MalcolmForPA
Republican Party
No candidates filed
182nd District
Democratic Party
Ben Waxman (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Waxman
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBenWaxman
Instagram: @repbwaxman
Republican Party
No candidates filed
184th District
Democratic Party
Elizabeth Fiedler (incumbent)
Website: www.elizabethfiedler.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepFiedler
Twitter/X: @RepFiedler
Instagram: @eliz_fiedler
Republican Party
No candidates filed
185th District
Democratic Party
Regina Young (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/young/
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepReginaYoung
Twitter/X: @RepReginaYoung
TikTok: @repreginayoung Instagram: @repreginayoung
Joe Sackor
Facebook: www.facebook.com/p/Joe-Sackor-for-PA-61550866561876
Republican Party
No candidates filed
186th District
Democratic Party
Jordan Harris (incumbent)
Website: www.jordanharrisforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepJordanHarris
TikTok: @repjordanharris
Instagram: @jordanaharris
Republican Party
No candidates filed
188th District
Democratic Party
Rick Krajewski
Website: www.rickforphilly.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RickforPhilly
Instagram: @rickforwestphilly
Republican Party
No candidates filed
190th District
Democratic Party
Roni Green (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Green
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepRoniGreen
Republican Party
No candidates filed
191st District
Democratic Party
Joanna E. McClinton (incumbent)
Website: www.mcclintonforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Joanna4PA
Twitter/X: @Joanna4PA
TikTok: @repmcclinton
Instagram: @joanna_mcclinton
Republican Party
No candidates filed
192nd District
Democratic Party
Morgan Cephas (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/cephas
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepCephas
D’Angelo Virgo
Website: www.dangelovirgo.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/dangelovirgo192
Instagram: @dangelovirgo
Republican Party
Tiffany Vann Brown
Website: www.tiffanyforstaterep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tiffanyforstaterep
Twitter/X: @TiffanyForPhila
Instagram: @tiffanyforstaterep
194th District
Democratic Party
Tarik Khan (incumbent)
Website: www.tarikforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TarikForPA
Instagram: @tarikforpa
Republican Party
No candidates filed
195th District
Democratic Party
Keith Harris (incumbent)
Website: www.keithharrisforpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepKeithHarris
Kenneth T. Walker Jr.
Website: www.kennethwalkerjr.com
Sierra McNeil
Website: www.sierraforpa.com
Instagram: @sierraforpa
Republican Party
No candidates filed
197th District
Democratic Party
Danilo Burgos (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Burgos
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBurgos
Instagram: @repburgos
Republican Party
No candidates filed
198th District
Democratic Party
Darisha K. Parker (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Parker
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepDarisha
Instagram: @repdarishaparker
Republican Party
No candidates filed
200th District
Democratic Party
Deshawnda Williams
Website: www.drd4thepeople.com
TikTok: @drd4thepeople
Instagram: @drd4thepeople
Chris Johnson
Website: www.chrisjohnsonpa.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Chris-Johnson-for-State-Representative/61586354141148
Instagram: @chrisjohnsonpa
Qasim Rashad
Website: www.rashadforstaterep.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/people/Rashad-For-PA-State-Rep/61588184731486
Instagram: @rashadforstaterep
Republican Party
No candidates filed
201st District
Democratic Party
Andre D. Carroll (incumbent)
Website: www.andredcarroll.com
Instagram: @andredcarroll
Republican Party
No candidates filed
202nd District
Democratic Party
Jared Solomon (incumbent)
Website: www.jaredsolomon.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/JaredSolomonPA
Instagram: @jaredgsolomon
Republican Party
No candidates filed
203rd District
Democratic Party
Anthony Bellmon (incumbent)
Website: www.pahouse.com/Bellmon
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RepBellmon
Instagram: @bellmonforpa
Republican Party
No candidates filed
State Committee Contests
Democratic Party
1st District
Voting for 9 in total: 4 male, 4 female, 1 either
Meg Berlin (F) (8th Ward)
Dennis Boylan (M) (8th Ward)
Frank T. Brzozowski (M) (31st Ward)
Beth E. Finn (F) (5th Ward)
Judi Golding-Baker (F) (8th Ward)
Gianni Hill (M) (5th Ward)
Frank Iannuzzi (M) (18th Ward)
Karen Javaruski (F) (31st Ward)
Toya Johnson (F) (18th Ward)
Rita Ludwig (F) (18th Ward)
Micah Mahjoubian (M) (5th Ward)
Howard Moseley (M) (40th Ward)
Amy Roat (F) (5th Ward)
2nd District
Voting for 6 in total: 3 male, 3 female
James Harrity (M) (33rd Ward)
Ryan Keller (M) (45th Ward)
Quetcy Lozada (F) (23rd Ward)
Heather Miller (F) (35th Ward)
3rd District
Voting for 9 in total: 4 male, 4 female, 1 either
Monia Best- Harvey (F) (20th Ward)
Keir Bradford-Grey (F) (49th Ward)
Barbara Carroll (F) (37th Ward)
Jacqueline Coles Jones (F) (47th Ward)
Joy Crudup (F) (49th Ward)
Dustin Dove (M) (15th Ward)
Sherita R. Glenn (F) (49th Ward)
Naderah Griffin (F) (15th Ward)
Jon Hankins (M) (37th Ward)
Donte M. Holland (M) (49th Ward)
Janeane Moses (F) (20th Ward)
Elyshia E. Sawyer (F) (59th Ward)
Paul Smith (M) (32nd Ward)
Benita Tillman (F) (42nd Ward)
Sharon Vaughn (F) (42nd Ward)
Jewell Williams (M) (16th Ward)
4th District
Voting for a total of 6: 3 male, 3 female
Nina Ahmad (F) (9th Ward)
Latrice Y. Bryant (F) (12th Ward)
Joanna Burke (F) (17th Ward)
Andre D. Carroll (M) (17th Ward)
James A. Cartwright (M) (9th Ward)
Lauren Davis-Corbin (F) (17th Ward)
Juanita M. Jenkins (F) (50th Ward)
Ahsan Nasratullah (M) (9th Ward)
Iaisha Thomas(F) (10th Ward)
5th District
Voting for a total of 5: 2 male, 2 female, 1 either
Cathy Bartch (F) (63rd Ward)
Mona A. Cohen (F) (63rd Ward)
James G. Donnelly (M) (58th Ward)
Sean Kilkenny (M) (64th Ward)
Pat Parkinson (M) (57th Ward)
7th District
Voting for a total of 8: 4 male, 4 female
John Brady (M) (21st Ward)
Star Brown (F) (34th Ward)
Jeremy High (M) (21st Ward)
Kathryn S. Huggins (F) (34th Ward)
Linda Norris (F) (38th Ward)
Carol Denise Rhodes (F) (34th Ward)
Lisa Rhodes (F) (34th Ward)
8th District
Voting for a total of 7: 3 male, 3 female, 1 either
Luigi Borda (M) (26th Ward)
Nakia Carr (F) (36th Ward)
Rasheen Crews (M) (27th Ward)
Alisha Fagg (F) (51st Ward)
Shantale Galloway(F) (46th Ward)
Pamela Stroman Gibson (F) (36th Ward)
Albert Littlepage (M) (48th Ward)
Christopher Roman (M) (32nd Ward)
Kyle J. Sampson (M) (60th Ward)
Richard A. Smith (M) (51st Ward)
Republican Party
2nd District
Voting for a total of 7: 3 male, 4 female
Deborah Clegg (F) (25th Ward)
Joe Giedemann (M) (65th Ward)
Adrienne McCallister (F) (31st Ward)
Jeannine Morgan (F) (55th Ward)
Charles E. O’Connor Jr. (M) (45th Ward
Christopher Vogler (M) (55th Ward)
Mary Frances Woodruff (F) (54th Ward)
3rd and 5th Districts
Voting for a total of 5: 3 male, 2 female
Billy Lanzilotti (M) (26th Ward)
John A. McAuley (M) (50th Ward)
Marjilyn Murray (F) (1st Ward)
Ross Michael Wolfe (M) (27th Ward)
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