Community College of Philadelphia announces Enroll the Vote, a first-in-Pennsylvania voter registration initiative, during National Voter Registration Day celebration

Community College of Philadelphia announced last Tuesday an initiative to enable prospective students to register to vote when they apply to the College. The Enroll the Vote program, which was unveiled on National Voter Registration Day, will be the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

“Voting is more than a civic responsibility — it is a powerful expression of our hopes and priorities for ourselves, our families, and our communities,” said CCP Interim President Dr. Alycia Marshall. “Through the Enroll the Vote initiative, our students will soon be able to register to vote when they apply to CCP, making participation in our democracy more accessible and ensuring that more Philadelphians have the opportunity to make their voices heard.”

Enroll the Vote is a new, game-changing feature designed to make civic engagement part of the college experience from day one. Through a partnership with the Committee of Seventy and O3 World, and with the support of API technology, Community College of Philadelphia will be the first college in Pennsylvania to provide prospective students who are qualified to vote under Pennsylvania law with the ability to register to vote while completing their admission application. Details about when this technology will be enabled at the College are forthcoming.

“Community College of Philadelphia is once again leading the way by making civic engagement part of the student experience from day one,” said Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of the Committee of Seventy. “Giving students the ability to register to vote at the same time they enroll removes barriers and helps ensure the next generation has a voice in shaping our democracy.”

This seamless, one-stop process will connect academic opportunity with civic responsibility, ensuring that participation in democracy begins alongside the college journey. By integrating voter registration into the admissions process, CCP is empowering the next generation of leaders to show up, speak out, and shape the future.

During the Tuesday event, attendees heard from State Rep. Anthony Bellmon as well as Lauren Cristella, president and CEO of Committee of Seventy; Dr. Alycia Marshall, interim president of CCP; Dr. Darren Lipscomb, associate vice president of Enrollment Management at CCP; Michelle Lopez, director of the College’s Institute for Community Engagement and Civic Leadership; Olivia Edwards, community engagement specialist for the Institute for Community Engagement and Civic Leadership; and Vincent Zheng, CCP student and #CCPVotes fellow.

Celebrated every September, National Voter Registration Day seeks to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach tens of thousands of voters who may not register otherwise. As part of this year’s celebration, CCP staff and volunteers helped members of the College community register to vote and provided information about the upcoming election, including important deadlines and polling locations. Free food and giveaways were available, and attendees participated in a Voting 101 quiz.

The event was hosted by #CCPVotes, the College’s nonpartisan democratic engagement program, and the Institute for Community Engagement and Civic Leadership. Visit: https://www.myccp.online/division-access-and-community-engagement-dace/ccpvotesfor more information.