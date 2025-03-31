Congressional Black Caucus Foundation introduces Executive Order research tool

Given that current developments in Washington are happening at a breakneck pace, many attempts have been made to simplify, interpret, and compile information so the common layman can understand.

The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation has come up with their own interactive tool — the “CBCF Executive Order Tracker: What’s at Stake for Black America.”

The tool breaks down complex policy information through interactive features, making it easier for users at all levels to understand the direct impact of executive actions and how they shape their daily lives and long-term well-being.

The CBCF Executive Order Tracker focuses on the latest executive orders that directly affect Black communities the most, and provides:

Comprehensive details on the legal status of each of the featured executive orders.

In-depth analysis of their effects on Black communities.

Statements from over 30 Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) members, who have spoken out against these executive orders, outlining their consequences for Black constituents nationwide.

Action items to help people to advocate for change.

For more information, visit: www.cbcfinc.org/policy-research/cbcf-executive-order-tracker-impacts-on-black-america.