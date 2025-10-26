Image

7:37 PM / Sunday October 26, 2025

26 Oct 2025

Obama will campaign with Spanberger and Sherrill in high stakes governor’s races

This combo image shows Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, right. (AP Photo)

By Olivia Diaz

ASSOCIATED PRESS

RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Barack Obama will campaign alongside Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Mikie Sherrill in the final stretch of their statewide campaigns for governor in Virginia and New Jersey.

Spanberger and Sherrill’s campaigns said in Tuesday news releases that Obama will campaign with both candidates at Nov. 1 rallies in Norfolk, Virginia, and Newark, New Jersey. Election Day is Nov. 4.

Obama’s appearance in the final stretch of Virginia and New Jersey’s gubernatorial races comes on the heels of his endorsement of both candidates last week.

Spanberger, who formerly served in the CIA and Congress, is up against Marine veteran and Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in the governor’s race.

“Virginia’s elections are some of the most important in the country this year, and I am proud to endorse Abigail Spanberger for Governor,” Obama said in his endorsement. “Republican policies are raising costs on working families so billionaires can get massive tax cuts.”

On Monday, President Donald Trump said on Air Force One of Earle-Sears: “I think the Republican candidate is very good, and I think she should win because the Democrat candidate is a disaster.”

