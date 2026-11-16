Philadelphia House Delegation announces leaders for 2027-28

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On November 10, the Philadelphia House Delegation elected their leadership slate for the 2027-28 legislative session. Rep. Ben Waxman (D-182nd Dist.) was unanimously chosen to serve as chair of the delegation for the first time.

The newly elected leaders are:

Rep. Ben Waxman, chair

Rep. Anthony Bellmon, vice-chair

Rep. Roni Green, treasurer

Rep. Darisha Parker, secretary

Waxman said he’s excited to begin the new session with the largest Democratic majority in the House in decades, and the rare Democratic trifecta with a majority in the state Senate and Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“We have a very unique opportunity to lead for all Philadelphians with this new leadership slate,” Waxman said. “This delegation knows that people are struggling with affordability of everyday expenses like groceries and utilities, and we intend to work on a multifaceted approach to easing those burdens.

“Our number one priority is to ensure that SEPTA receives the dedicated, recurring operational funding it needs to keep our region moving and economy growing. I’m confident that with Gov. Shapiro affirming the urgency of this matter and a new Democratic majority in the state Senate on our side, this will be a priority for everyone early in the new session.

“This dynamic slate of leaders is ready to lead for our city and work with Speaker McClinton and Leader Bradford to drive an agenda that will uplift all communities in Philadelphia.”

Members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly will be sworn into office on Tuesday, Jan. 5 in ceremonies beginning at noon to commence the 2027-28 legislative session.

The Philadelphia House Delegation consists of 25 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives who represent Pennsylvania’s only county of the first class.