Schmidt certifies 2025 Primary Election results; post-election audits confirm election’s accuracy

HARRISBURG, Pa.-– After all 67 counties certified their results to the Department of State, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt has certified the results of Pennsylvania’s 2025 primary election.

“After carefully reviewing and compiling results from our 67 counties, I have formally certified the outcome of the May 20 primary election,” Schmidt said. “I want to thank all county election officials, who not only worked hard on Primary Election Day to ensure a free, fair, safe, and secure election, but who also spent the last few weeks diligently verifying that all eligible votes were correctly counted.”

About 20% of registered voters in Pennsylvania cast a ballot in the May primary election.

Additionally, Schmidt announced that the statutorily required statistical recount of a random sample of at least 2% of the ballots cast – or 2,000 ballots, whichever is fewer – in the primary and the risk-limiting audit (RLA) of the Republican race for Judge of Commonwealth Court confirmed the election’s reported outcome.

“The audits have confirmed that the reported primary election results are accurate, which is a testament to the hard work of county election officials,” Schmidt said. “Because of their efforts, Pennsylvanians can feel confident in the accuracy and integrity of our electoral system.”

During this RLA, election officials from 17 counties audited the randomly selected race for the Republican nomination for Judge of Commonwealth Court by hand-tallying 26 batches of ballots that were randomly selected, which amounted to more than 14,000 ballots reviewed. Officials then compared those vote totals to the original counts.

Schmidt reported that county election officials identified zero vote discrepancies across the batches of ballots.

This was Pennsylvania’s sixth statewide RLA since the department issued a directive in September 2022 instructing counties to conduct a pre-certification RLA after every election. For more information about RLAs, visit the department’s website at: www.pa.gov/agencies/vote/elections/post-election-audits.html.