‘1992:’ A one on one with Scott Eastwood

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Some moments in history stand out because of the joy and nostalgia attached to them. Other moments stand out because of their egregious nature — when sectors of humans fail to connect with their humanity.

The 1991 brutal beating of Rodney King and the subsequent announcement of the Rodney King verdict are examples of the latter. After the world witnessed four LAPD officers tase and beat King unmercifully, we then witnessed a predominantly white jury in Simi Valley acquit all but one of those officers of all wrongdoing. That verdict, compiled into years of police misconduct and brutality, was the catalyst that sparked the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

The film “1992,” directed by Ariel Vromen, begins on the first day of The LA Riots. It stars the late Ray Liotta, Tyrese Gibson (Mercer), Scott Eastwood (Riggin Bigby), Tosin Morohunfola (D-Ville), Christopher Emmanuelle (Antoine), and Dylan Arnold (Dennis).

“1992” dives headfirst into the juxtaposition of Mercer, a Black father newly released from prison, trying to rebuild a relationship with his son Antoine. Mercer struggles to keep them alive during the riots, while a white father, Liotta, simultaneously plans a heist with his two sons, Riggin and Dennis, across town. Scott Eastwood spoke with the Sun about his role in the film.

Eastwood’s character, Riggin, is extremely complex. In the film, he navigates his relationship with toxic family members, race relations, class, politics, and conscience.

“He’s dealing with a lot. I think that’s what attracted me to the character is that he wasn’t just a one-dimensional person, that he had a lot of layers,” Eastwood explained. “He has issues with his father, which I think a lot of fathers and sons have a complex relationship, this one being hypercomplex. This is a character I’d seen growing up. I’d seen guys like this, real rough around the edge’s guys from East County, Los Angeles, Riverside — tatted up guys that were into some shady things. So, I hung with some of those characters leading into it. Listened to a lot of Sublime and stuff from the 90’s and got in that vibe. I was lucky because I had a great director and a great cast to kind of round that out.”

“1992” successfully demonstrates how differently Black and white people are allowed to show up in the world even when they are placed in the same situation. In the film, Riggin sees the LA Riots as an opportunity to pull off one last job and escape “the life.” For Mercer, the same scenario is a huge liability and a source of danger and fear for his son and his life.

“For my character, he wants to get out,” Eastwood said. “This is an opportunity at a better life. I’ve got to do this one last score, get out and get away from this messed up family — that was his thing.” What begins as a selfish means of escape transforms into a question of morality as the audience sees Riggin transform into a redeemable character as the stakes continue to rise.

“It was a pressure cooker,” Eastwood said. “I think the big values of my character are that he doesn’t think like his father. He doesn’t have the same value system as his father at all. He’s, like, ‘Nah, man, I ain’t like you guys and the crew.’ The moment they start killing people, the moment they don’t care about other human life he’s done. He’s, like, ‘You all are jacked.’ He took a turning point where he’s, like, ‘I’m out. I’d rather do the right thing, than whatever this is worth, because this is not a way to live.’”

“The story is about fathers and sons,” Eastwood said. “It’s about how you can go down two different roads really and those parallel stories you can really find yourself making a lot of bad choices in life that can take you to a really dark place, or you can make better choices and find a really bright future. I think it examines those two parallels.”

Although “1992” highlights a world falling apart where police violence and racial tension have come to a boiling point, at the heart of the story is the power of choice. When integrity is at stake, when we are presented with difficult choices, when we are forced to take a closer look at the kinds of people, we are versus the people we want to be … who will show up?

“1992” opens in theaters nationwide on August 30. Check your local listings for showtimes.