2025 Germantown Juneteenth Festival ducks the rain

The Johnson House

By Constance Garcia-Barrio

Low clouds threatened rain on June 14 at the Germantown Juneteenth Festival. In fact, showers had swept through earlier in the day, delaying the celebration, but gray skies didn’t deter many festival goers.

The Johnson House Historic Site, located at 6306 Germantown Avenue, hosted and sponsored the annual festival, which took place on the avenue between Washington Lane and Johnson Street. The festival commemorates June 19, 1865, when General Gordon Granger proclaimed freedom for the enslaved people of Galveston, Texas, months after the Civil War had ended.

The Johnson House, once a safe house for Black people escaping from slavery, seems a perfect place to commemorate Juneteenth. Built in 1768, the house, a National Historic Landmark, weathered the Revolutionary War with a few bullet marks and later became a busy station on the Underground Railroad.

“The Johnson House belongs to the National Park Service Network to Freedom Trail,” said Cornelia Swinson, the site’s executive director. “It’s a certified Underground Railroad stop.”

Some freedom seekers are said to have followed the Wissahickon Creek to the stone house, which had a thriving tannery on the property. According to family lore, the Johnsons, stalwart Quakers, sometimes hid fugitives guided to their door by Harriet Tubman.

Tony McFadden’s Set the Tone Ballroom Dancers

Up the street from the Johnson House, Tony McFadden’s Set the Tone Ballroom Dancers lived up to their name. The dancers, many of them older, did eye-popping footwork, some of the women with their gray braids flying.

Tony McFadden

“The troupe’s average age is 50,” said McFadden, a retired mailman from the U.S. Postal Service. “We’re just having fun.” The West Philadelphia native, who now teaches dance, has performed with his troupe all over the U.S., he said. Sure enough, applause thundered after the dancers’ joyous performance.

Next, a singer took the stage and belted out “Purple Rain.” I feared that the song might act as an incantation for a downpour, but the weather held.

Young American Cider, on 6350 Germantown Avenue, offered sparkling beverages at a stand outside their restaurant. The small-batch brewery served up hard cider in flavors like ginger, blood orange and more, for $7 a glass.

“Hard cider has more alcohol than beer but less than wine,” the server said. Tart cherry, which I chose, had a nice balance of fruitiness and bite. The server urged me to return for poetry night or one of the other special events.

Speaking of well-crafted items, Nancy Vickers’ display table had handmade greeting cards she designs. “This won’t rub off,” she said, running a finger over purple sparkles on a card.

The cover of the children’s book by Jonathan Marshall

“I give card-making classes in schools, religious organizations and for special events,” said Vickers, who worked as a social worker in Philadelphia for 30 years, now retired. She finds herself squeezed between the rising costs of materials and the desire to give occasional free classes. On the other hand, making cards gives her great satisfaction.

“You never know when your card will lift someone having a bad time at just the right moment,” she said.

Despite the day’s increasing dampness, people mobbed a stand selling scented oils with intriguing names like Pina Colada, Butter Scotch, Volcano, Obama, and more. An oil called Very Sexy Men had a light enticing aroma.

“All of my oils are eco-friendly,” said Michelle, a vendor whose wizardry created the scents. “I carry more than 400 imported and domestic oils.”

While a faint sweet aroma enveloped Michelle’s table, the rich smoky smell of roasting chicken, beef, and secret sauces drifted down the avenue from taco trucks. A truck featuring fried seafood was raking in customers.

Performers from the Germantown Juneteenth Festival

Fresh performers boomed and bopped from stage every few minutes, but some festival goers provided a show amongst themselves. Some wore what seemed the shortest shorts on earth, while others had gigantic hair. A few ladies sported long skirts whose colors all but set the street afire.

An older gentleman on a different vibe sat on a corner with a small bottle of bubble fluid, leisurely blowing bubbles. His whimsical activity added a distinctive “Germantown-Mt. Airy-esque” feel to the celebration.

Local authors offered a range of books. Tieshka K. Smith’s “Compositions of Black Joy: A Visual Chronicle of the Philadelphia Juneteenth Festival (2015-2022), traces Germantown’s Juneteenth celebration in the years mentioned. In contrast, books for children covered Jonathan Marshall’s table.

“I work at Eastern University with future teachers,” said Marshall, a former early-childhood educator. “I couldn’t find books portraying Black fathers, so I wrote my own.” His stories, like “If Dad Can Do It, So Can I,” straddle the line between fiction and nonfiction.

“All my books are based on conversations I’ve had with my sons,” he said.

The presence of Civil War re-enactors representing the 3rd Regiment Infantry United States Colored Troops, in full regalia, reminded everyone of the estimated 215,000 Black men who fought in the war.

“They distinguished themselves as a key factor in the conflict,” said local re-enactor Robert Houston.

Soon after vendors and performers packed up, rain pelted down. But by then, the crowd that had braved the gloomy skies had had more than a taste of food, drink, culture and history.

For more information about the Johnson House Historic Site, please visit: https://wwwjohnsonhouse.org/.