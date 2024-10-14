‘44-The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical’ comedy premieres in Philadelphia

The award-winning musical arrives at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre for limited run October 29th – November 3rd, 2024, following hit runs in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

Philadelphia, PA – The acclaimed musical comedy “44-The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical” (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden), premieres in Philadelphia starting October 29th, bringing humor to politics in the thick of election season. It’s a satirical look at the rise and presidency of Barack Obama, as well as the eccentric political characters he met along the way. The production has played to sold-out audiences around the country, from Los Angeles to New York, and most recently in the Obamas’ hometown of Chicago, where audiences and critics alike demanded the show extend its run well into the Democratic National Convention. The production garnered seven 2023 BroadwayWorld L.A. Awards, including Best Musical and Best Ensemble, drawing in audiences that included Stevie Wonder, Martin Short, Congressman Adam Schiff, Martin Lawrence, Cheyenne Jackson, Wanda Sykes, Charlamagne Tha God, Tobey Maguire, Bill Burr and The Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Tickets in Philadelphia for this must-see show are on sale now, at 44theobamamusical dot com/tickets.

T.J. Wilkins (NBC’s “The Voice”) as ‘Barack Obama.’

Photo credit Bella Marie Adams

“44 “will play a limited run October 29th – November 3rd, 2024 at The Suzanne Roberts Theatre, located at 480 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19146, with tickets starting at $44. Previews begin Tuesday, October 29, with Friday, November 1 as opening night.

“44” is written, composed, and directed by Eli Bauman, a former Obama campaign organizer, and is produced by Bauman alongside his partner and fellow Lead Producer, Monica Saunders-Weinberg (Hana Black Productions), as well as Producers Kevin Bailey (Annie Get Your Gun, The Lion King) and Steve McKeever (Hidden Beach Recordings) – In Association with Martin Lawrence & Stacy Lyles (RunTelDat Entertainment).

“As we careen toward the totally normal and stress-free 2024 election, we hope you’ll join us for a look back at the 44th Presidency of the United States – when the White House was full of hope, the President didn’t endorse a violent attack on his own Vice President, and the President’s largest scandal was wearing a tan suit,” comments writer/director, Eli Bauman.

Singer Shanice as Michelle Obama in “44_The Obama Musical.”

Photo credit Bella Marie Adams

“44-The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical” features the beloved cast with returning stars T.J. Wilkins (NBC’s “The Voice”) as ‘Barack Obama’ and Shanice (award-winning R&B artist – “I Love Your Smile” and OWN’s “Flex & Shanice”) as ‘Michelle Obama’ and Chad Doreck as ‘Joe Biden.’ The starring cast is joined by Kevin Bailey as ‘John Boehner,’ Larry Cedar as ‘Mitch McConnell,’ Marqell Edward Clayton as ‘Brother Abe Lincoln,’ Summer Nicole Greer as ‘Voice of the People,’ Jane Papageorge as ‘Sarah Palin,’ Jenna Pastuszek as ‘Hillary Clinton,’ Dino Shorté as ‘Herman Cain,’ Jeff Sumner as ‘Lindsey Graham,’ and Michael Uribes as ‘Ted Cruz.’ Celeste Butler is the understudy for the roles of ‘Voice of the People’ and ‘Michelle Obama,’ Ally Dixon understudies ‘Hillary Clinton’ and ‘Sarah Palin,’ and Scott Kruse understudies ‘Joe Biden,’ ‘Mitch McConnell,’ ‘Lindsey Graham,’ and ‘Ted Cruz.’

“44” will feature legendary L.A. band House of Vibe as “The Andrew Jackson Five,” with Anthony “Brew” Brewster (keyboards), Phillip “Fish” Fisher (drums), Corey Cofield (bass), Conrad Bauer (guitar), and Greg Raymond (keyboards). “44s” celebrated creative team includes Music Direction by Anthony Brewster, Choreography by Miss James Alsop, Lighting Design by Jared A. Sayeg, and Sound Design by Jonathan Burke.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, October 29 – Preview #1 @ 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 30 – Preview #2 @ 2:00pm & Preview #3 @ 7:30pm

Friday, November 1 – Performance #1 @ 7:30pm (Opening Night)

Saturday, November 2 – Performance #2 @ 2:00pm & Performance #3 @ 7:30pm

Sunday, November 3 – Performance #4 @ 3:00pm

Connect with “44-The unOfficial, unSanctioned Obama Musical”, at: 44theobamamusical.com

YouTube: www dot youtube dot com/@44obamamusical

Instagram / Facebook / X (Twitter) / TikTok: @44obamamusical