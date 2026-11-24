Donnie Hammond

Photo credit: Donnie Hammond

By Constance Garcia-Barrio

The chart-topping musical “Pippin,” onstage at Mt. Airy’s Sedgwick Theatre through January 3, 2027, brings Philadelphia native Donnie Hammond, who’s performed on Broadway, back to town. “Pippin” promises electrifying dance numbers, including fast footwork by Hammond, and a lift in spirits in keeping with the holiday season.

Composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz wrote “Pippin” with librettist and screenwriter Roger O. Hirson and Bob Fosse. While studying at Carnegie Mellon University, Schwartz got the seed of the idea for “Pippin.” Schwartz learned about Pepin, or Pippin the Hunchback, eldest son of Charlemagne , a Germanic ruler who united most of Western and Central Europe in the eighth century. In 792, Pepin plotted a coup against his father, but Charlemagne discovered the scheme before Pepin (Pippin) could carry it out.

Schwartz borrowed a few elements of the historic Pepin for his 1972 musical, but created a fictional plot. In “Pippin,” —set in the early Middle Ages — a mysterious traveling troupe of performers, led by the Leading Player (Donnie Hammond) tells the story of Pippin (Marek Zurowski), a young prince hungry for a life of meaning. Pippin, advised by the charming, wily Leading Player, has a passel of adventures. He takes to the battlefield, indulges in trysts, and, at one point, schemes to overthrow Charles (Jim Ballard), his father.

Meanwhile, Fastrada (Grace Szczepkowski), Charles’ ambitious second wife, connives to make her strong, but dim-witted son Lewis (Daniel Chase Miller), Charles’s successor. At the end, Pippin discovers the secret to having a good life.

Despite its medieval setting, many critics and theatre historians see in “Pippin” outrage at the war in Vietnam (1955-1975) and passion for the 1960s and ‘70s counterculture that rejected conformity, consumerism, and traditional authority.

Donnie Hammond as Leading Player in the play “Pippin.”

Photo by Linda Johnson

However, Schwartz seems to have wanted the audience to view “Pippin” as a coming-of-age story in which a young person struggles to live a life that matters.

“Pippin” brings Donnie Hammond back to Quintessence in a key role after five years.

“I was raised in Mt. Airy,” she said. “As a child, I liked walking to Cedarbrook Mall with my mom and brother.”

Theatre always intrigued Hammond.

“There was never a time when I was not drawn to theatre,” she said. “I was raised Catholic. At home, I would recite mass and sing hymns like it was a show. I feel like my purpose in life is to perform.”

Hammond said that her mother also loved theatre.

“She would often listen to show tunes,” she said.

A theatre trip to New York deepened Hammond’s love for the art.

“My mom took me to see “Phantom of the Opera” when I was in my junior year of high school,” Hammond said.

Marek Zurowski as Pippin and Donnie Hammond in a scene from “Pippin.”

Photo by Linda Johnson

Although Hammond lives in New York now, she recalls feeling overwhelmed at the time by the city’s size and pace.

“It was like a TV sitcom,” she said. “We had lunch at the Rockefeller Center. We walked so much that we had to stop at a Payless store to buy shoes. That tells you how long ago it was.”

Hammond treasures that memory.

“Now, as an adult, I think about everything my mother had to do to arrange the trip: the expense, the time off from work,” she said. “She went to a lot of trouble.”

Despite Hammond’s mother’s enjoyment of theatre, she had misgivings about Hammond’s pursuing a career in that sphere.

“From her perspective, she had spent a lot of money sending me to Catholic school for 12 years,” Hammond said. “She saw [theatre] as a surefire road to poverty. For young people, it’s difficult to push against authority. You have to have the courage to say, ‘I’m going to keep going in this direction.’”

Hammond, a writer, singer, and dancer as well as an actress, earned her success. She worked as a hair stylist for while honing her craft. Her credits include portraying Sister Rosetta Tharpe, a trailblazing guitarist, in “Personality: the Lloyd Price Musical,” at People’s Light and Theatre Company in Malvern. She also appeared in an off-Broadway production of “Titanique,” a parody of James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster film “Titanic.”

Hammond’s breakthrough came in a difficult moment.

“I was physically exhausted,” she said. “I felt empty, but I rely on prayer. That morning, I prayed about my situation.”

Within hours, Hammond’s agent called to say that she had landed a role in “Moulin Rouge!” on Broadway. Hammond made her Broadway debut as a replacement for “La Chocolat” in the ensemble. She was thrilled.

“I got a tattoo of the lyrics of “Nature Boy,” [an iconic song featured in the musical],” Hammond said.

In the production, Hammond felt like a trailblazer “…feeling sexy on stage as a Black woman with a bigger body.”

“Moulin Rouge!” had a nail-biting moment for Hammond. “Just as I stepped on stage, the zipper in my corset popped open,” she said. “I locked my elbows at my sides [to hold it in place]. It was the longest two minutes of my life!”

“Pippin’s” fast pace demands Olympian stamina from Hammond and the whole cast. Each of the show’s many dances has its own vibe.

“I take the emotion of a scene and create a physical expression of it,” said Shannon Murphy, the musical’s award-winning choreographer. The dances include up-to-the-minute sequences.

“I wasn’t going to fall into the trap of trying to replicate the 1970s,” she said. “I bring the moves into 2026.”

Both Murphy and Hammond spoke of a kind of magic that sometimes happens in theatre.

“Performances can create an energetic field,” Murphy said. “The energy comes from the actors, the musicians, and the audience.”

It can lift everyone, Hammond and Murphy agreed.

Pippin, by Stephen Schwartz, Roger O. Hirson, and Bob Fosse. Directed by Alex Burns. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $65-$75. Multiple discounts, group sales, event details, and information are available at: www.quintessencetheatre.orgor by calling the box office at: (215) 987-4450. Onstage through January 3, 2027 at the Sedgwick Theater, 7137 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia.