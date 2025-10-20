A one-on-one with Marcus Phillips of Broadway’s ‘Kimberly Akimbo’

Marcus Phillips



By Kharisma McIlwaine

“Kimberly Akimbo” is a Tony Award-winning musical with a unique and heartfelt story.

It follows a smart and funny New Jersey teenager named Kimberly, who has a rare genetic condition causing her to age almost five times faster than normal. Her condition gives her the appearance of a woman in her 70s.

The musical follows Kimberly as she navigates a dysfunctional family, her first crush, and some potential legal troubles, all while maintaining an optimistic determination to find happiness, despite her current condition.

The show features a book and lyrics by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori. After a successful off-Broadway run, it moved to Broadway, opening in November 2022. At the 2023 Tony Awards, “Kimberly Akimbo” won five awards, including the coveted Best Musical. “Kimberly Akimbo” will make its Philadelphia premiere at the Academy of Music on October 20.

Marcus Phillips plays Seth, Kimberly’s love interest and lab partner. Phillips spoke with the SUN about his journey in the show and stepping into the role of Seth, which he previously understudied.

Phillips, a Hickory, North Carolina native, first performed in church, which ignited a lifelong passion for the arts.

“I grew up in church and my parents are both worship leaders,” Phillips said. “I feel like I just grew up around a lot of music and a lot of passion for the arts. From a young age, I was singing and dancing and doing backflips in grass fields while watching my older brother play football. I was always doing that, and I feel like that’s where I first found the love for it.”

Phillips’ first taste of theatrical leadership came from an unlikely high school program — or the lack thereof.

“My high school didn’t necessarily have a theater program, but we did have a playwright,” Phillips said.“Her name is Molly Bass, and she loved doing shows so much. She saw that there were just a few of us that liked doing shows, so she would pay for the rights for us to put on shows. Because there were only a few of us excited to do it, it kind of really became student-run.”

(From the left) Skye Alyssa Friedman, Emily Koch, Darron Hayes, Pierce Wheeler and Grace Capeless in the National Tour of “KIMBERLY AKIMBO,” photo by Joan Marcus.

“She directed the shows, but I got to choreograph some of the shows a couple times,” Phillips said. “I feel like around [my] sophomore year, we did a production of “Little Shop” or “Hairspray”. I remember something switched where I realized I was taking on a lot of these leadership opportunities, and people were following me because of my passion for it. I was, like, “Oh, maybe I’ll keep doing this. This is something that lights me up, so let’s just keep going in that field.’”

Phillips was initially self-taught, learning to dance by copying Michael Jackson videos. He later pursued formal training in high school (ballet, jazz and tap) and earned a degree in musical theater and film in Los Angeles.

“I went for my musical theater consumer in musical theater and film, degree, BFA.

The college was called Studio School at the time. It was on LACS campus, Los Angeles Center Studios campus downtown, which is a film lot,” Phillips said. “So, a lot of films and TV shows have been filmed there — shows like “9-1-1” and “Mad Men.” It was like going to a set every day. It was pretty cool. Then it was called Hussian College Los Angeles Studios, and now it’s called nothing. It’s gone. It shut down right after graduating, but it was a really good four years. I got some good training and learned a lot about myself during those four years.”

A chance audition right after graduation earned Phillips his first national tour role in “The Prom.”

“I got really lucky,” he said. “I went to an audition for a regional theater production at La Mirada, for “In the Heights.” The casting director liked me and talked to an agent friend of hers. Then I talked to that agent. They liked me and then sent me on my first audition, which was just a video audition for “The Prom” national tour.”

“Then I booked it,” Phillips continued. “They were looking for a replacement, and there I was. I just got thrown into it. I flew out, and in ten days of rehearsal, I was in the show. I never got to, like, make my footing in New York, you know, or even LA. I just got thrust into the world and doing it as I go.”

After completing his first national tour, “The Prom,” Phillips joined the cast of “Kimberly Akimbo,” a musical he describes as a perfect balance of heart and humor.

“Intriguing is a very good word for it,” he said. “It’s a Tony award winning musical. It follows the story of 16-year-old Kimberly who looks a lot different than all of us. She’s struggling with a rare genetic condition similar to progeria, so that just makes her age four times faster than everyone else. This show follows a little snippet of her life and shows her dysfunctional family. Her parents had her at a young age, so that definitely added some layers to that, you know, on top of the genetic condition.”

“She (Kimberly) has an Aunt Deborah that really loves her, but she has a lot of criminal activities going on,” Phillips said. “We follow her through high school, and we see her relationships or the lack thereof with these other teens — but we also peer into these other teens’ lives, and we see that there is a lot of intertwining going on. Everyone has something going on. We see how they look at Kim and how Kim looks at them, and we just get a lot of perspective. Besides all that, it’s a hilarious show — it’s witty, it’s clever, and it just teaches you a lot about life. I love doing it.”

Phillips, who currently understudies several roles (Seth, Aaron, and Martin) will step into the part of Seth full-time in Philadelphia, a character he finds notably like himself.

“I have all these characters in my body, but I’ll start playing Seth in Philadelphia,” he said. “I’m so excited about it! Seth and I are very similar.

Seth likes to obsess over things that he really likes, and I do the same. His [likes] happen to be anagrams and wordplay games and anything to do with clever writing. Mine are movies, action heroes and superheroes.”

“With Seth, he’s a straightforward person, but he also doesn’t have a lot of social awareness,” Phillips continued.“He kind of just blurts out whatever he’s thinking about or whatever he’s liking that day or whatever. Sometimes it gets him in trouble. He can struggle at making friends, but overall, he’s a good person. He wants to do good things, and he wants to do good for other people.”

Phillips hopes Kimberly’s story inspires one key takeaway for the audience: a greater sense of kindness.

“I feel like this story has an overall lesson of compassion for each other,” he said. “There’s just so much perspective in the show. I think throughout life, it’s so easy to have opinions on each other and things when we don’t really know what’s going on — but if we take a camera out, there’s a lot of intertwining that goes on. We go through a lot of the same things. I think the biggest thing I want people to take away is to have compassion for each other and to enjoy life, while you can, because you really never know, and you just need to love the people around you.”

“Kimberly Akimbo” will be at The Academy of Music October 21 through November 2. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit: ensembleartsphilly.org.