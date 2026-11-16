Acclaimed actress Irma P. Hall dies at 91

Irma P. Hall

Photo courtesy of KTA Media Group

Award-winning star of “Soul Food,” “The Ladykiller,” “Collateral,” and “A Family Thing” remembered for her extraordinary career, enduring faith and lasting impact on generations

DALLAS – It is with profound sadness that the family of acclaimed actress Dr. Irma P. Hall announces her passing. Hall, 91, was an award-winning actress, beloved Dallas resident and longtime member and cherished Church Mother of Inspiring Body of Christ Church under the leadership of senior pastor, Rickie G. Rush. She passed away on Tuesday, November 10, surrounded by her loved ones.

Best known to audiences around the world for her remarkable portrayal of “Big Mama Jo” in the beloved 1997 film Soul Food, Hall built an extraordinary career spanning nearly five decades in film, television and theater. Her commanding presence and remarkable ability to bring depth and authenticity to every character made her one of Hollywood’s most respected and recognizable character actresses and a cultural icon.

Irma P. Hall as Big Mama and Vanessa L. Williams as Teri in “Soul Food.”

Photo courtesy of KTA Media Group

Hall’s expansive body of work includes A Family Thing (1996), Soul Food (1997), Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil (1997), Beloved (1998), Patch Adams (1998), The Ladykillers (2004), Collateral (2004) and Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008), among numerous other productions. She also reprised her beloved role as Mama Joe in the Soul Food television series.

Her exceptional talent earned widespread critical acclaim, including an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Soul Food and a prestigious Jury Prize at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival for her performance opposite Tom Hanks in the Coen brothers’ The Ladykillers. She also received recognition from the Chicago and Kansas City film critics associations for her performance in A Family Thing and was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame.

One of the most iconic mother roles in film history, “A Song for Mama” by Boyz II Men was written and produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, specifically centering on Irma P. Hall’s character in Soul Food. Decades after its original release, this song is still one of the most popular and enduring Mother’s Day anthems of all time

Born Irma Dolores Player on June 3, 1935, in Beaumont, Texas, Hall was raised in Chicago before returning to Texas to pursue her education at Texas College in Tyler. Long before captivating audiences on the big screen, she dedicated more than two decades of her life to educating young people, teaching English and foreign languages in Dallas public schools. In recognition of her contributions to the arts and education, Hall received an honorary doctorate in Fine Arts and Education from Texas College and was recognized as Dr. Irma Hall. The honorary degree ceremony was held at Inspiring Body of Christ Church.

Her journey into acting began in an unexpected way when actor and director Raymond St. Jacques discovered her talent during a poetry reading in Dallas. She made her film debut in Book of Numbers (1973), launching a remarkable second career that would eventually take her from Dallas stages to some of Hollywood’s most notable productions.

Beyond her success in entertainment, Hall was a passionate advocate for the arts and the development of young, emerging talent. She helped establish the Dallas Minority Repertory Theatre and remained deeply connected to the Dallas arts community. Her contributions to theater and the performing arts continue to be celebrated through the Irma P. Hall Black Theatre Awards, also known as The Irmas, an annual awards show founded in 2015 by DFW Black Arts and produced by Jiles King. The awards celebrate artistic excellence in performing and technical theater across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

While audiences knew her as a gifted actress whose performances brought laughter, tears and unforgettable moments, those closest to her knew her as a woman of tremendous faith, wisdom, compassion and generosity. A longtime member and church mother at Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), Hall was deeply loved by her church family. Passionate about reading and education, she frequently visited the church’s University of Dreams school, where she enjoyed reading to children and sharing her love of storytelling. She also remained actively involved in the arts through IBOC’s theater ministry.

For Pastor Rickie G. Rush, Hall was much more than a beloved church mother. Their relationship spanned decades, beginning when he was just a teenager and she was his speech teacher. During one of their public speaking lessons, Hall made a remarkable prediction that would one day come to pass.

Irma P. Hall with Tom Hanks in a scene from “The Ladykillers.”

Photo courtesy of KTA Media Group

“When I was just 14 years old, Mother Hall looked at me during one of our public speaking lessons and told me, ‘One day, you will be my pastor.’ Little did I know then how those words would come to pass or how much she would mean to me and our church family,” said Pastor Rush. “Today, we celebrate the extraordinary life of a woman whose faith, wisdom and love touched so many. Our beloved Church Mother, Irma P. Hall, has taken her final bow on the stage of life and stepped into eternity. While we mourn her passing, we are forever grateful for the remarkable legacy she leaves behind.”

Hall leaves behind a remarkable legacy, not only through the memorable characters she brought to life, but also through the generations of entertainers, students, church members and family members whose lives were enriched by her example. Among those who cherished her most was her daughter and namesake, Irma.

“She started as a teacher in the classroom but ended up being a teacher to the world,” said her only daughter, Irma Hall Crayton. “My mom used to always say, ‘To the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world.’ And she was just that to many people,” Crayton added.

The Hall family extends its heartfelt appreciation for the outpouring of love, prayers and support during this difficult time and respectfully requests privacy at this time.