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8:22 PM / Wednesday May 27, 2026

26 May 2026

Advocates celebrate 230th anniversary of Ona Judge’s escape from enslavement by George Washington

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May 26, 2026 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Image of Ona Judge (center) on the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition trailer mural.
Photo grab from SUN Facebook video by Kimm Cole

By Tassanee Vejpongsa and Holly Ramer

ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHILADELPHIA — From her footprints in Philadelphia to her face in New Hampshire, advocates for telling the whole truth of American history are celebrating Ona Judge and her daring escape from slavery 230 years ago.

Councilmember Cindy Bass (top photo) and ATAC founder Michael Coard speak at the Ona Judge event.
Photo grab from video by Kimm Cole

Judge, who was born into slavery on George Washington’s plantation, was 22 years old when she slipped away from the president’s official residence in Philadelphia on May 21, 1796. She hid on a boat that carried her to New Hampshire, where she later married and had three children.
May 21st has been officially declared Ona Judge Day in Philadelphia, where a rally took place Thursday at the President’s House site, a target of the Trump administration’s efforts to remove information it deems “disparaging” to Americans from federal properties. Participants chanted

“Tell the truth! Restore our history!” after hearing from those involved in fighting to restore exhibits about Judge and other people enslaved at the site.

Participants at the Ona Judge Day Celebration.
Photo grab from video by Kimm Cole

The panels were abruptly removed in January following an executive order from President Donald Trump. Some of the exhibits were restored following a judge’s order, but the work has been halted while the administration appeals.

A panel featuring Judge is among those that have been rehung, and she is further memorialized in a series of bronze footprints embedded in the sidewalk symbolizing how she escaped to freedom.

“We remember her courage, her passion, her determination, that we make sure that in no way, shape or form she is ever forgotten,” said Cindy Bass, a member of the Philadelphia City Council. “Each one, teach one. Everyone, tell someone.”

Dawn Chavous, a volunteer for the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, said it’s important to acknowledge the contributions of all people who shaped the country.

“You can’t love America without knowing the good, the bad and the ugly,” she said. “Slavery was part of our American story, and that is not something that we should hide or run away from.”

In Portsmouth, New Hampshire, a 13-by-25-foot mural depicting Judge is being unveiled Saturday on the side of a building owned by the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire. The organization has featured her story for years with tours and other educational programs.

“At a time when stories of struggle and freedom are being erased, New Hampshire is choosing something different: to make the quest for freedom visible, permanent, and undeniable,” the organization said in announcing the mural project.

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