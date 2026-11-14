Aliya Grace brings Betty Boop to life on the North American Tour of ‘Boop! The Musical’

Aliya Grace as Betty Boop in the North American Touring company of BOOP! The Musical.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

By Kharisma McIlwaine

When Betty Boop first uttered “boop- oop- a- doop,” she quickly became more than a cartoon — she became an icon. The flirty queen of coy first appeared on August 9, 1930, in the animated short film, “Dizzy Dishes” by Fleischer Studios. She has since charmed her way into the hearts of the masses and has remained a fan favorite for decades.

The animated classic was adapted into “Boop! The Musical,” which officially opened on Broadway in April of 2025. Now the Tony-nominated production invites audiences to rediscover the beloved star in its first national tour.

The show arrives with an incredible team behind it: original Broadway direction and choreography by Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, a score and arrangements by celebrated multiple Grammy winner David Foster, lyrics by Tony Award nominee Susan Birkenhead, and a book by Tony Award winner Bob Martin. Aliya Grace steps into Betty’s signature heels as the star of her first national tour. Grace spoke with the SUN about embarking on this incredible journey and being exactly where she wants to be.

Aliya Grace as Betty Boop the with cast from the North American Touring company of BOOP! The Musical.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

Grace’s love for music came naturally. Her passion for musical theater was ignited during her first production of “Wind in the Willows.”

“I grew up singing, and I pretty much sang wherever I could in my hometown, Mankato, Minnesota,” Grace said. “Eventually my mom saw a musical audition in town and she had me and my sister both audition for it. That’s really when I fell in love with musical theater. I was about six years old. I did this musical, and I discovered I loved acting and dancing as well — that’s when it all started.”

After high school, Grace continued to hone her craft by moving to Los Angeles to train with the legendary Debbie Allen at her Dance Academy (DADA) through its RISE Musical Theater Program.

“I didn’t go to college,” Grace said. “I moved to Los Angeles after high school. I was so grateful to have found Debbie Allen’s program, through the Rise program because it helped me continue to train even though I wasn’t in school I got to sing, dance, act and I had the pleasure of working with Debbie Allen for a little under a year. She just helped me with everything when it came to performance. She’s such a kind soul as well. It was just an honor to work with her for that time when I felt like I was still finding myself as a performer as well.”

Grace’s path to Betty began far from Broadway. While still in Minnesota, she spotted the audition for “Boop! The Musical” online. What followed was a whirlwind audition process.

“I had been doing theater in Minnesota for about a year and a half, and then I saw the audition for BOOP on Instagram,” she said. “It was an open call. I submitted for it and then I was traveling back and forth from New York for auditions.”

“Basically, I had that initial open call, and then they had me send another video with more materials,” Grace continued. “About a week after that is when I went to New York for a week. I had three auditions within one week where they just kept having me do different materials and different people would come into the room. Then after that week, I went back to Minnesota. I didn’t hear from them for, like, two weeks. I was, like, ‘Oh, gosh, I didn’t get it.’ Then they called me, and they said they wanted to do a work session as well as a final audition. So, I flew back to New York for a work session. This was in late April. Then my final audition was June 1st. So, it was wild — but I’d do it again.”

“Boop! The Musical” follows Betty Boop as she travels from her cartoon black-and-white world into modern-day New York. Grace’s journey mirrors Boop’s journey in many ways as she embarks on her first national tour in the role.

“Oh my gosh, it’s a dream come true,” Grace said. “We’re at our fourth stop right now in St. Louis and the theaters have been just absolutely mind blowing and beautiful! It’s my first tour, so it’s surreal. I still pinch myself that I’m doing this. Just getting to embrace Betty and her story in this way and doing all the things that I love is truly such a blessing. I’m just so grateful for every moment.”

Although Grace had paid homage to Betty Boop by dressing as her for Halloween in 2022, truly embodying a character known for her signature mannerisms and catchphrases required finding a unique way to bring her to life. For that, Grace credits Broadway star Jasmine Amy Rogers with helping her discover her own version of Betty.

“I speak about this a lot, but I take a lot of inspiration from Jasmine Amy Rogers, who played her on Broadway,” Grace said. “She’s absolutely incredible. This sounds dramatic, but I don’t think I would have gotten this role without her doing this before me. I watched a lot of her clips and interviews and of course I watched the shorts. Betty’s voice kind of came naturally to me and so I just put all that together. I was like, all right, I’m gonna do what I can. They never mentioned anything about the voice in my audition, so I was like, okay, I guess it works.”

Photo by Matthew Murphy

With ongoing conversation about Betty Boop being linked to African American jazz singer Esther “Baby Esther” Jones, Grace speaks to what it means to play the role as a Black woman, and to the power of Black audiences seeing themselves in joyful stories.

“That’s one of the most important parts of all of this for me — [it] is being able to represent Black women in this way and in a joyful role. That’s what I always talk about, because we don’t get to see that often. So, the fact that, Black people — Black women and kids — get to see me in this position and get to embrace this story is so special. I’ve gotten to meet so many beautiful Black people after the show. I get to chat with them, and I see how it affects us as a whole to see us in these joyful stories. I’m so grateful to be able to portray that.”

The high-octane show is filled with incredible choreography, flirtatious dialogue, and a captivating storyline. But for Grace, her favorite moment in the show is when Betty takes the stage alone in a star field and finally lets herself feel everything.

“There’s so many moments to choose from, but I love singing “Something to Shout About.” That’s the 11 o’ clock number towards the end of the show where I’m just on stage by myself in this star field, and I just get to sing my heart out on this beautiful song by David Foster,” Grace said. “I get to really let go in that moment. Betty is so put together all the time, and I really get to embrace Betty feeling all of her feelings in that moment in that song, and it’s super powerful.”

Grace believes divine timing has placed her exactly where she wants to be — and she hopes that, most of all, audiences leave “Boop!” with their cups full of joy.

“This show is like Jerry Mitchell describes it as a joy machine,” she said. “Again, it’s so important to see these stories that are just fun and where you can just kind of escape for a little bit from life and just have a good time. So, I hope that they take away joy and definitely hope as well.”

Be sure to follow Aliya Grace across social media platforms @thealiyagrace. “Boop! The Musical” will be at The Academy of Music from November 17- 22. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit” ensembleartsphilly.org.