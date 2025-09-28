Image

12:24 AM / Monday September 29, 2025

28 Sep 2025

All hail the ‘Queens’: Chaka Khan, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Stephanie Mills restart their tour

September 28, 2025 Category: Entertainment

By Gary Gerard Hamilton

Associated Press

NEW YORK — Patti LaBelle didn’t envision a six-decade career when she entered the music business at 14 years old. But 67 years later, she doesn’t take it for granted, acknowledging the fragility of life.

“I think of my sisters who all passed before they turned 50, and so I thought that I would be one who also would … leave at a certain age,” reflected the 81-year-old entertainment icon. “When I turned 70, I said, ‘I’m still doing it.’”

Patti LaBelle poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

A regal celebration would be fitting for a singular act of her eminence, but to the delight of adoring subjects, there’s even more fanfare to bestow. “The Queens: 4 Legends. 1 Stage.” tour features LaBelle with fellow music legends Chaka Khan, Stephanie Mills and Gladys Knight, 81. The second leg of their royal concert processional kicked off in Greensboro , North Carolina.

“They’re coming to the four of us and loving what they see because we’ve not stopped. We’re phenomenally into what we do. There’s no pretending,” said LaBelle, the “Lady Marmalade” and “If Only You Knew” singer-actor, noting a tour with a collection of this much prestige is unprecedented. “To come back with the Queen’s tour, it’s just beautiful.”

Raising generations

The first leg of the tour — produced by Black Promoters Collective — ran from May through June. Arenas were treated to megahits like Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” and “Sweet Thing,” Knight’s “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye),” Mills’ “Home” and “Never Knew Love Like This Before,” as well as LaBelle’s “The Right Kinda Lover” and “You Are My Friend.”

Chaka Khan poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

A rotating stage transitions each 45-minute set into the next performance, introducing each artist to their wide cross-section of concertgoers, which often includes multiple generations: parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents. Individually, the impact of Khan, Knight, LaBelle and Mills within the music industry and pop culture can’t be quantified, with fans and critics praising them for never abandoning soul music or their Black audience.

“I hear it all the time. You know, ‘I was weaned on you,’ from mother to grandmother on down. It’s lovely to hear,” Khan, 72, told The Associated Press in a joint interview with LaBelle and Mills. “I’m sure I can’t grasp the feeling that they’re feeling, but I get it — I think. And I think it’s pretty special.”

Ain’t no stopping us now

At 17 years old, Mills originated the role of Dorothy in “The Wiz,” which debuted on Broadway 50 years ago. Now, 68, the Grammy winner affectionally known as “the baby” by her co-headliners, says there’s no need to slow down.

“It’s in the blood. What would we do? Sit at home and not do anything?” said Mills, who hopes for another Broadway stint in the near future. “I was 11 my first Broadway show. So, I’ve been in the business my entire life.”

Stephanie Mills poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Musical monarchs

Despite the accolades amassed by each artist – Khan and Knight are both in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – the rarity of assembling a tour with iconic legacy artists with long careers is not lost on them. But what Khan, the “Ain’t Nobody” and “Through the Fire” singer, is most proud of is far more poignant.

“Staying alive,” said Khan, who’s lived a colorful public life, and has not shied away from discussing her past substance abuse issues in various interviews in the past. “I probably took it for granted at some point in my life.”

Khan’s story will be brought to the stage in the “I’m Every Woman” production premiering in London’s West End in early 2026. Khan, who’s also been in the studio with Sia, has said she’s prepping an album featuring unreleased music she recorded with Prince and Sly and the Family Stone bassist Larry Graham.

“The Queens: 4 Legends. 1 Stage.” tour is scheduled to wrap Oct. 5 in Cleveland. LaBelle, who’s preparing to launch a new syrup in her popular food line, says she recognizes the blessing of still being able to get on stage and perform.

“My favorite part is just being able to still do it at my age,” she said. “Most people hide their age when they turn 50 … it’s a blessing, it’s a graduation. And like I said, at this age, don’t be afraid to do anything … you can’t stop living.”

