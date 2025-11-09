

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Samara Joy has rapidly emerged as one of the most celebrated jazz vocalists of her generation. She captivates audiences with her velvety timbre and skillful reimagination of jazz standards. As a five-time GRAMMY award-winner at age 25 including a historic win for Best New Artist, Joy draws natural comparisons to legends like Sarah Vaughan and Ella Fitzgerald. She pays homage to the greats while forging a unique path that has attracted a multi-generational, cross-genre fan base.

Mom and dad, Janice and Antonio, and siblings Daniel and Zachary, and Samara Joy.

Photo courtesy of Samara Joy

Joy’s musical roots run deep, as the granddaughter of Philadelphia gospel pioneers, The Savettes, and the daughter of musician Antonio McLendon. Her artistry is grounded in her family’s rich musical legacy.

From the left: Aunt Beverly, Dad Antonio, Aunt Karen, Uncle Rony, Uncle Kenny, Aunt Patsy, grandfather and grandmother Elder Goldwire McLendon, and Ruth McLendon at the piano.

Photo courtesy of Samara Joy

Her journey now brings Joy back to her familial home for a special performance, “An Evening with Samara Joy” at the Miller Theater, presented by Ensemble Arts Philly. Joy spoke with the SUN about her musical journey and returning to Philadelphia.

Joy attributes her musical curiosity to the shared passion she experienced growing up, recalling how her family expressed a deep love for music at home.

Samara Joy’s family members in concert: her cousin Lovey, aunt Karen, grandma Ruth, cousin Jay, uncle Rony, Carl, Merna, and aunt Beverly.

Photo courtesy of Samara Joy

“It was so exciting, and I think it really opened up my curiosity and love for music because I saw a genuine love for music in every one of my family members,” Joy said. “From them showing each other new songs and sharing what they felt was cool about it and listening to it on repeat, I just feel like growing up in that environment, you learn to appreciate music a lot more. You learn to listen for more details; you learn to listen on your own in an analytical way, and absorb things that you love into your own language musically. All of those things that you love and listen to on repeat, you absorb it, and it eventually becomes a part of you. Growing up around that kind of love continually inspires me today when I’m listening to different genres — that love kind of remains.”

For Joy, a career in music felt both inevitable and uncertain — a passion she was prepared to pursue on the side rather than as her life’s work.

“I knew that I loved music, and I knew that I loved to sing,” Joy said. “I guess in a way, I knew it was always what I wanted to do, but I just wasn’t sure how. I was also comfortable with it being a part of my life that I didn’t really get to share as often, where I would work another job and maybe do music recreationally instead of striving for it as a career. I’m glad it didn’t turn out that way because I am very grateful to just have my days filled with only that—it’s a luxury I don’t take for granted. There are a lot of artists who have to do other things to support themselves artistically.”

“So, I knew I always wanted to do it, but I wasn’t sure what genre, which is why I was surprised, like everybody else in my family, that I was pursuing and studying jazz in school,” Joy continued. “I actually took a liking to it. It wasn’t that I wanted to study jazz just to do something else. I really wanted to study it and figure out what this style was. This way of singing and playing, this spontaneity combined with technical proficiency and being able to access that instantly— to sing a spontaneous idea and have the technique to back it up. Listening to jazz opened me up to this whole new world and way of singing, interpreting songs, and writing, and I wanted to learn more about it, and I’m still learning.”

When asked to recall the first jazz musicians that made her fall in love with the art form, Joy pointed to two specific recordings.

“There were two recordings that were pivotal for me,” she said. “There was one on YouTube of Sarah Vaughan singing live, I believe it was in Sweden, and she was singing “Lover Man” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow. This concert was breathtakingly beautiful, operatic, and warm; her range was so vast and completely even. There was never a point where her voice sounded thin — it was complete control throughout her entire range, and I was just in awe. I knew that I didn’t have control over my voice in that way, and I wanted to learn how to do it.”

“The other recording was of the trumpeter Clifford Brown with his collaborator Max Roach, and they were playing a ballad called “I Can’t Get Started.” It was really the first time I listened to instrumentalists interpret a melody as if they were soloing,” Joy continued. “They didn’t play it as it was written — they improvised the melody, playing around with the rhythm to make it sound as if they were soloing and then playing the actual solo. It all sounded like one continuous story where the melody wasn’t separate from the improvisation. The recording is about five minutes long, and I learned the whole thing. I was just amazed at how it keeps going, how he keeps developing it, and how it all sounds connected — a complete way of telling a story that never sounds old, rehearsed, or repeated. It sounds spontaneous, yet it is so technically proficient, skilled, and done with such clarity and emotion that it left me breathless. I thought, ‘I want to learn how to do that — even if this is not my chosen instrument, I want to be able to make people lean in the way I was leaning in for those recordings.’”

Joy approaches her craft with a balance of reverence and innovation.

“I think it has been a healthy balance. I felt a lot of pressure early on to know everything and catch up to everybody else who seemed to know more about this music than I did. But after a while, I realized that some legends didn’t listen to every single record because they were too busy creating the music we now listen to.” She said.

“I say that carefully, because sometimes people interpret that as ‘don’t listen to it,’ but you can tell when someone has not studied—there’s no depth to their sound. I’m not saying don’t study; I’m saying don’t be so focused on tradition that you don’t exercise your muscles of creativity.

I think it’s about continuously studying and absorbing what you like and continuously training your instrument with the same dedication instrumentalists have, using practice books to develop strength, agility, and flexibility. It’s a healthy balance of study and the work of seeing what you like about the music, then filtering it through your own voice while always practicing your instrument.”

For Joy, the greatest thrill of performing is in a shared experience with the audience.

“The most exciting part is connecting with people,” she said. “ Sometimes I get in my own head, feeling like I am singing a certain song the same way and haven’t exhausted all the possibilities or the ways in which I can interpret a song to make it creative and new without taking away from it — just making it sound fresh and not rehearsed. Then I get on stage and I’m seeing all of these people for the first time. They’re coming to hear the show for the first time, and their only reference has been the album. Seeing their response to the music, not only from the record, but to stuff that’s completely new that we’re just springing on them, is incredible. Seeing people connect to what I do, connecting with the band, connecting with the repertoire — even if they’ve never listened to Thelonious Monk or Charles Mingus or Abbey Lincoln — is the point, because good music is timeless. Hopefully, I can share the kind of music I like with people, and it will introduce them to a new sound.”

Joy’s return to Philadelphia is more than just a concert — it is a heartfelt celebration of the bond between an artist, her roots, and the community that continues to champion her success.

“It feels pretty amazing — even just the thought of going there to sing, I can’t wait, because I know the energy is going to be off the charts,” Joy said. “My family is going to be there, which is going to add to the love that I feel in the room. Also, I know that there are people who have been supportive from the beginning of this journey. It’s always nice to be able to go back to places where not only do I have familial roots, but there are people who I’ve never met before who say, ‘We have been here supporting you for years. You came to the smallest club, and now you’re playing in some of the biggest rooms, and we’ve been here for it all, and we’ll continue to be.’ That’s irreplaceable.”

“It’s so wonderful to feel like I have the support of everybody saying, ‘We’re here with you,’ whatever I’m navigating musically and whatever areas I want to explore, because they know my name is attached to integrity, quality, and authenticity — a reputation I always want to have,” she said. “No matter what music I do, I want it to be for the purpose of the music and the purpose of being a better artist, hopefully connecting people to where I am in that moment in time. I’m grateful for the audience, and I cannot wait to come back to Philly and play.”

“An Evening with Samara Joy” will take place at the Miller Theater on Tuesday, November 11 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit ensembleartsphilly.org.