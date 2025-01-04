Anastasia Talley stars as Katherine Jackson in ‘MJ The Musical’ the first national tour

Josiah Benson as Little Michael and Anastasia Talley as Katherine Jackson in the First National Tour cast of MJ. Photo by Matthew Murphy

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Michael Jackson — aka the “King of Pop” — is arguably the best entertainer ever. He made his debut at age six alongside his brothers in the Jackson 5 and went on to enjoy a career that lasted well over four decades. Jackson’s music and choreography have been a blueprint for performers and fans alike all over the world. Michael and his family’s compelling story has been told many times through a variety of mediums. His life story was adapted for Broadway, officially opening on February 1, 2022.

“MJ The Musical” follows Jackson’s life, with a focus on his creative process and the preparation for his 1992 Dangerous World Tour. The four-time Tony Award-winning production, directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, is now on the road in its first national tour.

On behalf of Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization, “MJ The Musical” will be coming to Philadelphia. Anastasia Talley plays Katherine Jackson, Michael’s mother, in the production. Talley sat down with the Sun to talk about her role in the show and having the opportunity to pay homage to The King of Pop’s legacy.

Talley grew up in a family that appreciated music. The Mississippi native first discovered her musical gifts at the piano.

“I remember getting this little keyboard with maybe ten keys on it,” Talley said. “I started on the piano and kind of playing out songs by ear. I remember thinking I could match certain singers that I heard that my mom would play on the radio. As I started to perform, I started to see this was something I could really pursue and it turned out so beautifully.”

After high school, Talley attended Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University Bloomington and The University of Southern Mississippi, where she studied music education. After getting her undergraduate degree, she realized her true calling.

“At the time, it was, like, ‘I just want to have something — a safety net of some sort.’ After undergrad, I don’t know what it was still to this day, but I applied to conservatories and studied,” Talley said. “Then I began to really understand I could really do this on a professional level. That’s when it really started to sink in.”

“I think that I changed with school, with training, having more performance opportunities and being in situations that simulated what it would be like to be a professional,” she continued. “I honestly just believed in myself. Looking back there was a courage I can’t even name where it came from. I think it’s just intuition and knowing that I had something to offer musically, artistically and just following that. I’m so happy I did.”

Talley realized the opportunity of a lifetime when she auditioned for “MJ The Musical.” During the process, she submitted a tape, auditioned for the creative team, and was offered the role of Katherine Jackson. As a long-time fan of Micheal Jackson, she was elated to become part of such an iconic legacy.

“It’s full circle,” Talley said. “In my audition, I remember saying, ‘Hey, can we just have a moment? I just need y’all to know that I’m such a fan of this show. It’s absolutely an incredible show… it’s such a good show.’ It’s incredible to be part of Michael Jackson’s legacy. It really is full circle to go from listening to the music and being such a fan to now being an extension of his story, his legacy and his artistry.”

Taking on the role of the matriarch of the legendary Jackson family not only gifted Talley with an opportunity to learn more about Katherine, but also about The King of Pop himself.

“I didn’t know she was Southern,” Talley said. “I felt connected in that way. I’m also Southern, from Mississippi. Hearing the stories that she would tell about Michael Jackson, and also her speaking voice to me reminds me a lot of Michael and makes me wonder if that was passed down from her… just her energy. You see a lot of similarities there.”

“Something I hear a lot of people say when they leave the show is that they also learned a lot about Micheal Jackson,” Talley said. “I know we know the music, the hits, the incredible vocals and dancing, but I think that playing Katherine allows me to connect to Michael Jackson’s humanity in a way. The song that I sing in the show (“I’ll Be There”) is one of the more tender moments in the show, and I think it’s such a beautiful reflection of their relationship.”

As Talley embarks on the first national tour of “MJ The Musical,” she expressed her sincere gratitude for the experience, and her excitement for audiences across the country that will get to take in the spectacle firsthand.

“Come see the top of Act Two,” Talley said. “That is my favorite part of the show. Being in the show you realize that Michael Jackson’s music sounds like no other music. Every single song in the show is a hit. It really speaks to his genius as an artist. It’s incredible to be enveloped in that music night after night. It brings everyone together. You look out into the audience, and you can see people enjoying it.”

“To be able to bring this incredible show across America, and everybody getting to really understand it, and witness it has been amazing,” she added. “If you come to “MJ,” expect high energy, amazing dancing and singing, and also some history. I think the way that this show is designed, you really get to see what the artistic process is like as well which just adds to the story. You learn about Michael Jackson as an artist and get a peek into the artistic process.”

Follow Anastasia Talley on IG and TikTok @anastasiatalley and listen to her podcast “Mind Your Business with Anastasia Talley” available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization present MJ The Musical at The Academy of Music January 8-19. To find out more information on tickets and showtimes, visit www.ensembleartsphilly.org.