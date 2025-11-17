Back to The Future: A one on one with Cartreze Tucker



By Kharisma McIlwaine

From the moment a stainless-steel DeLorean first screeched across the silver screen in 1985s, the movie “Back to the Future” secured its place as a timeless classic. The film captivated audiences with its blend of science fiction, comedy, and heart.

Now decades later, the beloved story has been reimagined for the stage in “Back to the Future: The Musical.” Developed in close collaboration with the original filmmakers Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the high-voltage production translates the film’s iconic plot, characters, and nostalgic charm into a live theatrical event. This adaptation elevates the adventure with groundbreaking special effects, a dynamic new score by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard that blends new material alongside the classic hits, and the jaw dropping experience of seeing the time-traveling DeLorean in action. “Back to the Future: The Musical”, presented by Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization makes its Philadelphia premiere just in time to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the film. The production features Cartreze Tucker in the dual roles of Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry in the national tour. A lifelong fan of the films, Tucker spoke to the SUN about performing in this show— a true full circle moment.

For Tucker, a career in theater wasn’t a lifelong dream, but a happy accident discovered during a kismet car ride with a friend.

“Well, I’ve always loved music, but I did not start performing until my junior year of high school, which I guess is really late. I had a friend at the time, and we were hanging out singing in the car, and she goes, “Wait, you can sing?” I go, “Can’t everybody?” She said, “No.” So she was like, “Oh, I think you’d be great for, like, chorus and like, theater and like, musical theater.” I was like, “Oh, that’s sort of lame.” I wanted to go to med school, but I needed an extracurricular. So I said, I’ll just do it because it’s easy. Turns out I was pretty good at it. That sort of spiraled from there, [in] my junior year of high school. I was like, people get paid to do this — this is fantastic! So I sort of immersed myself in everything theater since high school. I’m a giant theater nerd.”

For Tucker, musical theater evolved from a casual interest into a profound personal connection, with edgy productions like “Spring Awakening” making him feel seen, to classic performances from Broadway legends he discovered in the early days of YouTube. He explains his early musical theatre experience.

“I think it was the national tour of “Spring Awakening” in 2010. That was the first. I was obsessed with “Spring Awakening” at the time. It was the hit thing. It was very edgy, very provocative. When I was in high school and I was like, this is speaking to me. This speaks to my heart.

On the “Back to the Future” Tour with Cartreze Tucker and company.

Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

This is my story.” He said. “There were also movie musicals that I had access to. I was obsessed with “Rocky Horror.” I was obsessed with “Rent.” I had a giant “Rent” poster on my wall. Oh, “Hair” — I could not get enough of “Hair.” What was another one? I grew up around the advent of YouTube. I was just on YouTube scrolling through different things and I remember seeing Audra McDonald do “Your Daddy’s Son,” — blew my mind. Brian d’Arcy James doing “At the Fountain” from “Sweet Smell of Success,” blew my mind. Then I discovered my favorite Broadway diva — Betty Buckley is my favorite. I found a soundboard recording of “Carrie” where she plays Margaret White. She plays the mom and it blew my mind. I still love Betty Buckley to this day. She’s still my Broadway diva. I named my dog Buckley after her.”

Tucker went on to be trained at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA), before landing a role in the national tour of “Hair” immediately after graduation.

“My first professional job was the national tour of “Hair” and I told you in high school I was obsessed. I said, if I could be [in] any part in “Hair” I would want to be in the ensemble because it just seems like such a fun time. I booked that national tour four months after graduating AMDA. When I tell you I thought that wait was the longest four months of my life. In retrospect four months is really not that long, but it feels like it is when you go from doing it every day to okay, what is next? Yeah, like, four months is really not a long time, but at the time I just thought that every audition…I was gonna knock it out and they’d be like, who was this man? We need him.” Tucker said. “I will say, doing a show at 21 and now doing a national tour at 34…Yeah, big difference — big difference. At 21 I was wilding, screaming and hollering, drinking and partying. The cords were young. They were new. I could wake up and scream and go to work the next day. Now I’ve lived life and you know, more discipline. It’s truly night and day but it was, it was fun. Of course, when you’re young, you also do shows with people who are older. They’re very laid back and you’re like, oh, they’re lame. They don’t live life, they don’t want to have fun. The reality is, they’re protecting their gift and their peace. Now I get that. I understand it now at 34. They knew. Now I get it because now I’m doing the show with 19- or 20-year-olds.”

With wisdom and experience gained from years on the road in national tours like of “The Color Purple” and “Motown The Musical”, Tucker now steps into “Back to the Future” — a role that represents the full circle culmination of a fandom that began in his childhood

“I loved the movie as a child. I don’t remember part one. What I do remember is part two, where they actually go into the future with the hoverboard and the Nikes. I rode the ride at Universal, so being in the DeLorean is just amazing. I remember when I first got cast. It was surreal to be cast in this thing because Bob Gale, who wrote the movie and the musical, had to approve everyone. He called me one day right before rehearsal. I’m at the gym. He’s like, “Hi, this is Bob Gale.” I said, “Who is this?” He said, “I’m so excited to have you.”I was like, oh, this is real. I’m actually about to do this thing. It’s been a very surreal experience meeting people from the movie— the men who play my characters. Donald Full Love, who plays Goldie and Harry Waters, Jr., who plays Marvin. I’ve met them both. It’s been a very rewarding and full circle experience to be in a thing that you used to witness when you were a child.”

“Tucker embraces the creative freedom of his dual roles: the ambitious optimist Goldie Wilson and the flamboyant Marvin Berry inspired by Little Richard.”

“Goldie Wilson starts off as a diner worker and then Marty, when he goes back to the 50s, sort of gives him the idea to run for mayor. He’s full of life and positivity. He’s very ambitious. He sort of gives George the idea to pull himself up by his bootstraps and not be a doormat. I sing a little song about that called “Gotta Start Somewhere.” Then Marvin Barry was a character that they really just let me do whatever the hell I wanted to and if I can make any character a little gay, I will definitely do it. So, I fashioned him after Little Richard. He’s a little flamboyant, very grandiose, very loud, and very, very gay.”

Audiences get the best of both worlds: the classic film’s heart paired with jaw-dropping effects live.

“I mean, there are subtle differences here or there, but nothing that changes the story or the heart of the piece. It’s the first movie. There are a little bit of Easter eggs here or there for hints at future movies, but other than that, it is the first movie tried and true on stage.” Tucker explained.

“You’d be surprised about the things that we can do on that stage. Like the special effects — insane! There’s literal magic; like, people appear and disappear out of thin air. Wild stuff. Then there’s a DeLorean on stage. It’s crazy. My mom saw the show in Vegas and afterwards her main thought was, “Wow, that’s expensive, Y’all spend money! So, I think with this show, you definitely see your ticket price on the stage. It is a giant blockbuster spectacle.”

For Tucker, the true magic of “Back to the Future: The Musical” isn’t just in its dazzling optics, but in the overwhelming response from its devoted fans. He expressed that the dedication of the audience has been the most surprising and rewarding aspect of the entire experience.

“Back to the Future” has die-hard fans. I had no idea. I mean, we all know that it’s a cultural piece of Americana, but the fans, they’re die-hard.” Tucker said, “They come, they dress up as Marty McFly, they dress up as Doc. We had one where a person dressed up as the clock tower woman. Then in San Francisco, we had Marty McFly, which was a man dressed in a fly suit as Marty McFly — very clever. The fans have been the most shocking and rewarding thing. They’re in droves, and they’re dressing up and they’re having a good time.”

“Back to the Future: The Musical” will be at the Academy of Music from November 18-30. For more information on tickets and showtimes visit ensembleartsphilly.org.