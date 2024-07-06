Image

2:54 AM / Sunday July 7, 2024

6 Jul 2024

Bill Cobbs, prolific and sage character actor, dies at 90

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
July 6, 2024 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

ABOVE PHOTO: Actor Bill Cobbs, a cast member in “Get Low,” arrives at the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills, Calif., July 27, 2010. Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, died Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at his home in Inland Empire, Calif. He was 90. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Jake Coyle
ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Bill Cobbs, the veteran character actor who became a ubiquitous and sage screen presence as an older man, has died. He was 90.

Cobbs died Tuesday at his home in the Inland Empire, California, surrounded by family and friends, his publicist Chuck I. Jones said. Natural causes is the likely cause of death, Jones said.

A Cleveland native, Cobbs acted in such films as “The Hudsucker Proxy,” “The Bodyguard” and “Night at the Museum.” He made his first big-screen appearance in a fleeting role in 1974’s “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.” He became a lifelong actor with some 200 film and TV credits. The lion share of those came in his 50s, 60s, and 70s, as filmmakers and TV producers turned to him again and again to imbue small but pivotal parts with a wizened and worn soulfulness.

Cobbs appeared on television shows including “The Sopranos,” “The West Wing,” “Sesame Street” and “Good Times.” He was Whitney Houston’s manager in “The Bodyguard” (1992), the mystical clock man of the Coen brothers’ “The Hudsucker Proxy” (1994) and the doctor of John Sayles’ “Sunshine State” (2002). He played the coach in “Air Bud” (1997), the security guard in “Night at the Museum” (2006) and the father on “The Gregory Hines Show.”

Cobbs rarely got the kinds of major parts that stand out and win awards. Instead, Cobbs was a familiar and memorable everyman who left an impression on audiences, regardless of screen time. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding limited performance in a daytime program for the series “Dino Dana” in 2020.

Wendell Pierce, who acted alongside Cobbs in “I’ll Fly Away” and “The Gregory Hines Show,” remembered Cobbs as “a father figure, a griot, an iconic artist that mentored me by the way he led his life as an actor,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

Wilbert Francisco Cobbs, born June 16, 1934, served eight years in the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school in Cleveland. In the years after his service, Cobbs sold cars. One day, a customer asked him if he wanted to act in a play. Cobbs first appeared on stage in 1969. He began to act in Cleveland theater and later moved to New York where he joined the Negro Ensemble Company, acting alongside Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

Cobbs later said acting resonated with him as a way to express the human condition, in particular during the Civil Rights Movement in the late ‘60s.

“To be an artist, you have to have a sense of giving,” Cobbs said in a 2004 interview. “Art is somewhat of a prayer, isn’t it? We respond to what we see around us and what we feel and how things affect us mentally and spiritually.”

Related Posts

A look at the more than 100 influential figures who died this year Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022 Final goodbye: Roll call of some of those who died in 2016
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Color Of Money

Seven ways to reduce energy bills during summer heat

June 23, 2024

Tweet Email FAMILY FEATURES With temperatures forecasted to run at least 2 degrees higher than historical averages...

Philly NAACP

June 30, 2024

June 22, 2024

Tweet Email Tweet Email Related Posts Philadelphia Judicial Primary Candidates At A Glance Guide Philadelphia Judicial Candidates...

Health

Top OB-GYN reveals easy tips for reproductive health and wellness

July 2, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Taking care of your sexual and reproductive health is an important part of your...

Travel

The Lincoln Highway is your next great road trip

July 2, 2024

Tweet Email BPT You’ve probably heard of Route 66 and the Blue Ridge Parkway, but do you...

SUNrise

cj speaks…Trusting in God

May 19, 2024

Tweet Email Life is filled with so many choices, opportunities, and decisions. Sometimes it is so overwhelming,...

Home and Garden

Elevate your outdoor retreat with 4 innovative hardscaping designs

July 6, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Summer is here — it’s time to consider how you’ll use your outdoor spaces...

tierney

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff