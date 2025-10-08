Black cowboys take center stage: ‘8 Seconds Rodeo’ makes its East Coast premiere

The “8 Seconds Rodeo” makes its East Coast premiere on October 11 at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, in North Philadelphia, the fabled home of Black America’s urban cowboy community. Founded in 2023 by photojournalist Ivan McClellan, the “8 Seconds Rodeo” will bring together 8,000 fans for a night of high-stakes competition, Black culture, and world-class entertainment.

Following the blockbuster success of the West Coast edition held in Portland every June, McClellan is now building a cultural movement on two coasts. Envisioned as a “showdeo,” the 8 Seconds Rodeo fuses Western heritage and tradition with Black creativity, style, and showmanship to create a full day, immersive experience that evokes the spirit of a family reunion. The party gets started at 3:00 p.m., where attendees can enjoy Western games, line dancing, music, comedy, vendors, soul food, giveaways, social media activations, and a VIP experience before the main event begins.

“8 Seconds Rodeo” delivers the high-octane, explosive thrills for which it was named — the death-defying, eight second ride on the back of a bull gone wild. As the quiet disruptor of a quintessentially American sport whose financial barriers to entry have excluded many greats, McClellan has created the 8 Seconds Rodeo to provide real, material support to Black cowboys and cowgirls from across the nation.

With $60,000 in prize money up for grabs, athletes will compete in high-intensity events like Bull Riding, Bareback Bronco Riding, Barrel Racing, and Mutton Bustin’ that embody the grit, resilience, and athleticism of the West like nothing else.

Athletes to watch

The Bluebird Riders (Jaelah & Jiyah) – At just 11 and 13 years old, this dynamic barrel racing duo has taken the rodeo world by storm, winning against much older riders — including the 2025 8 Seconds Rodeo in Portland. The sisters, who both aspire to be veterinarians, represent the next generation of Black cowgirls breaking barriers.

Kandra Demery, the first African American Equine Rehabilitation Therapist, was riding her horse in a competition in Denver when she passed out and fell off her horse. A lingering illness caught up with her and she was severely injured. Now recovered,, Kandra is back on her horse and making the slow ride back to being a Champion Barrel Racer.

Tank Adams – The ultimate rodeo wild card. This Oklahoma-born cowboy brings a fearless, hard-hitting approach to bull riding, carrying the weight of his family’s legacy with every ride. Tank drives trucks, fights MMA, and is a star of the 8 Seconds Rodeo.

Au’vion Horton (A.V.) – Hailing from Hope, Arkansas, A.V. is a rising bull riding star with ambitions to make it to the National Finals Rodeo. Raised by his mom, grandmother, and aunt, he found his path in rodeo as a way to stay focused and out of trouble, now dedicating himself to perfecting his craft.

Highlights of the 8 Seconds Rodeo

*Elite Rodeo Competition featuring Bull Riding, Bareback Bronco Riding, Barrel Racing, and Mutton Bustin’ with a $60,000 purse.

*Host X Mayo--The celebrated actress and comedian will keep the energy high and the crowd rolling in the aisles.

*Athlete Development–8 Seconds Rodeo is committed to the future of Black rodeo, hosting bull riding and barrel racing clinics in Oregon to help young rodeo athletes improve their skills and advance their careers with no-cost professional instruction.

*A New Chapter in Philadelphia’s Storied Black Cowboy Community

Black-owned stables and riders from all walks of life have formed an integral part of Philly culture and history.

Tickets on sale now

Tickets start at $30. VIP tickets are $170. Limited to 8 tickets per transaction. Message for group ticket information.