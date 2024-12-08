Black Girl Holiday Magic Holiday Pop-Up debuts at Divine Lorraine’s Annex

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Wine Garden invites the public to step into a whimsical winter wonderland of the Black Girl Holiday Magic Holiday Pop-Up at Annex at the Divine Lorraine Hotel, located at 699 N. Broad. This enchanting new experience is the first Black-owned, female-owned Christmas bar and experience in Philadelphia and the first in Pennsylvania — and one of the only in the United States.

Wine Garden founders and small business owners mother-daughter duo Nazaret Teclesambet and Favian Sutton are teaming up with underground concepts owners Executive Chef Natalie Maronski and DEL (Robert Del Femine) for this groundbreaking new experience that is inspired by the elegance and artistry of Wine Garden, which is located in West Philadelphia. It will celebrate the elements of beauty, strength, and tradition of Black culture and incorporate tightly curated decor, photo opportunities, fresh florals, and unique art pieces. The experience looks to take a page from Wine Garden as a festive celebratory space for Black women in the region, while also welcoming people from all diverse backgrounds to celebrate the most memorable time of year together.

“Wine Garden is known for our curated seasonal events in summer — and we wanted to expand and bring some “Black Girl Magic” to the holiday season,” Teclesambet said. “We have been getting asked more and more to do things at other times of year — and we had been planning to expand Wine Garden — and this seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

“We had been on the lookout for a new space for something all-weather and indoors for the holidays,” Sutton said. “We recently hosted a private birthday celebration and discovered the Annex — and it was a win-win as it spoke to us. We not only can take over the entire space for the season, but it gives us expansive outdoor space, plus the indoor space. We will give it a full makeover. We are thrilled to work with DEL and Bravo “Top Chef” contestant Natalie Maronski. They have been so encouraging and welcoming. We can’t wait to work with them on our cocktail menu and Chef’s delicious bites.”

When opened, the Black Girl Magic Holiday Pop-Up will be open on Friday nights with two-time slots, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., for $29 a person, which includes a complimentary holiday welcome cocktail and two hours in the space.

On Saturday and Sundays, time slots run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., for tickets starting at $45 and include two hours in the space, a complimentary festive holiday cocktail and complimentary curated holiday hors d’oeuvres by Bravo Top Chef contestant Natalie Maronski.

Friday nights are for grown-ups only, whereas Saturdays and Sundays are family-friendly, with children’s tickets for $15, which include a non-alcoholic beverage. The experience will also include a full menu of exclusive Christmas cocktails and additional bites for pay-as-you-go.

Additional add-ons include a boutique hot chocolate bar for $10 and a celebration cake for $25.

Additional ticket packages include tickets for two, four and others to bring a Holidate, as well as your friends and family. Special events, buy-outs, corporate parties and other special bookings are available for the season — including days and hours not in operation. Also, look for potential information on extended dates. For New Year’s Eve, Black Girl Magic Holiday Pop-Up is currently available for a buy-out. Contact Wine Garden for buy-outs, large groups and special events at: (484) 808-2141 or email: [email protected].

Wine Garden is a seasonal outdoor urban oasis, serving specialty cocktails and a selection of wines from all over the world, offering curated events on and off-site. It is the only Black-owned, women-run, mother-daughter founded wine garden in the country. This is Wine Garden’s first holiday and non-summer pop-up, and it will not be their last with more in the works.

Annex is an event, bar, and restaurant venue and is one of Underground Concepts’ four venues that they revitalized in the nationally historic Divine Lorraine Hotel. It has incredible architectural features from its 1899 construction, along with one of the city’s hidden gem outdoor courtyards.

Open rain or shine, it is the perfect destination for holiday gatherings with friends and family, a romantic date, or just a great Philadelphia holiday experience. The collaboration between Wine Garden and underground concepts goes beyond the normal pop-up. It features a beautifully curated outdoor courtyard, where guests are greeted by a walkway of pink trees and towering lighted trees, complete with a lush greenery wall, illuminated by neon bow lights offering a playful and festive touch.

Inside, the ambiance continues with 12-foot trees adorned with elegant bows. A stunning pink holiday theme infuses the space with warmth and cheer, while a powerful and inspiring Black Girl Magic gallery wall showcases art and portraits celebrating strength, beauty, and cultural pride. This space blends nature, festive elegance, and empowerment in a unique, welcoming setting. The curated and unique event offers a playful and immersive experience that brings a touch of whimsy and a dash of “wine girl” magic to this iconic venue.

Visit: www.BlackGirlMagicHolidayPopup.eventbrite.com for additional information.