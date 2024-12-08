FILE – Oprah Winfrey appears during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris on Nov. 4, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Winfrey announces new book club pick and launches ‘The Oprah Podcast’

By Hillel Italie

ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK — Oprah Winfrey has a new book club pick and a new platform to talk books and other topics of the day.

On Tuesday, Winfrey launched “The Oprah Podcast,” a weekly series airing on her YouTube channel that will feature book club authors and guests ranging from “global newsmakers” to “cultural changemakers.” Upcoming podcasts will feature author-chef Ina Garten and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. surgeon general, among others.

Winfrey began “The Oprah Podcast” with Irish author Claire Keegan, whose prize-winning historical novel “Small Things Like These” is her latest book club selection. “Small Things Like These,” published in 2021, was adapted into a film starring Cillian Murphy that came out this year.

“To know that Oprah Winfrey took pleasure in reading my book is the most exquisite compliment, which will last my lifetime,” Keegan said in a statement. “To be told that she has also recommended it for others to read and has chosen this novel for her book club is a tremendous honor. May her wonderful book club encourage people into reading for years and years to come.”

Winfrey’s interview with Keegan and other book club choices will be presented in partnership with Starbucks. Conversations will be filmed in various Starbucks cafes, starting with one in the Empire State Building, and the books will be paired with a Starbucks beverage. Winfrey previously worked with Starbucks in the 1990s for a project to raise literacy funds and in 2014 on Teavana Oprah Chai Tea, which raised millions for youth education organizations.

“Connecting with people about what matters to us in this moment, so we can all continue to reach our highest, truest potential is what I’m most interested in offering at this time in my life,” Winfrey said in a statement. “As one of my greatest pride and joys this past 30 years has been introducing books to new audiences, I am delighted to partner with Starbucks as we craft this new podcast. It is the perfect opportunity to bring together readers around things we both love: books, coffee and conversation.”

Jay-Z’s ‘The Book of Hov’ immersive New York exhibit lives up to its name and becomes a book

By Jonathan Lander Jr.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES — Jay-Z ’s popular exhibit “The Book of Hov” in New York is about to live up to its name by becoming an actual book.

This book cover image released by Assouline shows “The Book of HOV: A Tribute to Jay-Z.” (Assouline via AP)

“The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z” debuts Wednesday, following the success of Jay-Z’s free immersive exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, which drew more than 600,000 visitors in a six-month span last year. The 432-page book, released by Assouline, goes on pre-sale Tuesday.

The book serves as both a commemoration and a time capsule of the exhibition that celebrated the life and work of the 24-time Grammy winner, bringing together thousands of archived artifacts from his illustrious career. There are nearly 700 images. In the eight chapters, readers will find everything from iconic stage outfits to rare interviews, awards and never-before-seen photographs.

The chapter titles are drawn from Jay-Z’s lyrics.

“The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z” unveils Jay-Z’s deep connection with the art world and his rising business ventures, reveals his unique method of composing rhymes mentally and his criminal and social justice activism. It offers a tribute to Baseline Studios, where “The Blueprint” and “The Black Album” were birthed. The book also captures him articulating his vision and manifesting his future through a series of interviews spanning several years.

Some of the book’s other highlights include the guitar Jay-Z played at the Glastonbury Festival; Daniel Arsham’s sculpture of the iconic “HOV Hands”; his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award; and hundreds of paper planes, which were created by New York City schoolchildren who wrote their dreams inside.

“The Book of Hov: A Tribute to Jay-Z” will be available in three editions: The classic version for $120, the ultimate for $2,000 and price upon request for five special limited- edition copies with a tri-fold each housed in a bronze slipcase artwork by Arsham.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the special limited edition will be donated to the Brooklyn Public Library.