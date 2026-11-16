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10:02 AM / Monday November 16, 2026

16 Nov 2026

Broadway finds its Prince: Jordan Fisher cast as ‘The Kid’ in ‘Purple Rain’ musical

November 16, 2026 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Jordan Fisher appears at the 7th annual Elsie Fest in New York on Sept. 8, 2024, left, and Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo)

By Mark Kennedy

associated press

NEW YORK — Broadway has found its Prince — Jordan Fisher.

The actor, whose Broadway credits include “Hadestown,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Sweeney Todd” and “ Hamilton,” will play Prince’s leading role of “The Kid” in a musical adaptation of “Purple Rain.”

The musical will premiere at the Majestic Theatre next spring, beginning previews in March. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

“Purple Rain” tells the vaguely autobiographical story of an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene who is juggling a tumultuous home life and a budding romance. The film, which won an Oscar for its song score, includes the hits “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U.” The soundtrack won two Grammys.

The show marks the first time Fisher, also known for “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and winning “Dancing With the Stars,” originates a Broadway role.

The show made its world premiere in 2025 in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis with a story by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and direction by Lileana Blain-Cruz. Since then, the creative team has changed. The Broadway version has a story by Peter Duchan and direction by Saheem Ali. Kris Kollins played “The Kid.”

Prince died in 2016.

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