Image

8:54 PM / Tuesday August 13, 2024

11 Aug 2024

CBS names Dickerson, DuBois as co-anchors of the “CBS Evening News,” replacing Norah O’Donnell

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
August 11, 2024 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

This combination photo shows Maurice DuBois, left, and John Dickerson. DuBois and Dickerson will co-anchor the “CBS Evening News” following the departure of Norah O’Donnell later this year, the network said Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will co-anchor the “CBS Evening News” following the departure of Norah O’Donnell later this year, the network said Thursday.

Dickerson is a former host of “Face the Nation” and “CBS This Morning” for the network. The former Time magazine White House correspondent has been anchoring a nightly newscast for CBS’ streaming service most recently.

DuBois, a veteran anchor for CBS’ local affiliate in New York City, has also contributed reporting to various CBS newscasts.

The storied newscast, which Walter Cronkite, Dan Rather and Katie Couric have anchored, has been third in the ratings to ABC’s “World News Tonight” and NBC’s “Nightly News” for years. O’Donnell, who is becoming a special correspondent focusing on big interviews for CBS, didn’t move the needle.

Bill Owens, executive producer of CBS News’ most successful broadcast, “60 Minutes,” will also become supervisor of the evening news, said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations. Owens appointed veteran “60 Minutes” hand Guy Campanile as executive producer of the evening news.

The Washington-based Margaret Brennan, moderator of “Face the Nation,” will lead the broadcast’s coverage of political and foreign affairs. The evening news, which broadcast from a Washington studio to accommodate O’Donnell, will move back to New York, CBS said.

The newscast also named Lonnie Quinn as its chief weather forecaster.

Related Posts

CBS News names new evening anchor, revamps morning show Norah O’Donnell: ‘Journalism is more important than ever’ Default ThumbnailAfrican-American descendants sue to save Revilletown Cemetery
  • Facebook
  • Twitter

Leave a Comment

Categories

PECO

Recent News

Entertainment

Snoop Dogg has exploded on the Olympics’ global stage. He’s just being himself

August 11, 2024

Tweet Email Snoop Dogg upon arrival at the Louis Vuitton Foundation on the eve of Paris Olympics...

Philly NAACP

NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO shows up and out at the National NAACP ACT-SO Competition in Las Vegas, Nevada

August 5, 2024

Tweet Email By Veronica Norris (Ms. V)Photography by Andre Terry The NAACP Philadelphia ACT-SO 2023 – 2024...

Health

How does sleep affect the weight loss journey? We asked a husband-and-wife team of medical experts

August 11, 2024

Tweet Email BPT As a sleep medicine specialist, Dr. Christopher J. Allen knows well the importance of...

Seniors

The difference between tiredness and fatigue

August 5, 2024

Tweet Email BPT Have you ever felt like no amount of coffee or rest can shake off...

Color Of Money

Six easy ways to boost productivity and create a comfortable, ergonomic workspace

August 11, 2024

Tweet Email BPT How’s your office working for you? According to a recent survey from organizational solution...

Home and Garden

The Burpee Open 2024

August 5, 2024

Tweet Email Photo credit Burpee Gardening By Kharisma McIlwaine On Thursday, July 11th, Burpee’s Fordhook Farm in...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff