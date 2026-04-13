Christian McBride returns to the Kimmel Center for one night only with Edgar Myers

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Philadelphia native and CAPA alum Christian McBride is coming home.

The nine-time GRAMMY-winning bassist, composer, and 2023 DownBeat Producer of the Year returns to the Miller Theater, 250 S. Broad St. on April 21 for a one-night-only performance with fellow virtuoso Edgar Meyer, presented by Ensemble Arts Philly.

Widely regarded as a leading voice in modern jazz, McBride continues to shape the genre while maintaining deep ties to Philadelphia’s musical legacy. For this unique, cross-genre program, McBride joins forces with Meyer, and together, these two masters promise an evening of virtuosity, collaboration, and a meaningful homecoming for one of the city’s most celebrated jazz artists. McBride spoke with the SUN to discuss returning home for this performance and collaborating with longtime friend Edgar Meyer.

McBride never had to wonder what he was meant to do — he discovered his musical calling very early.

“I started playing the electric bass at age 9,” McBride said. “I feel lucky that I was probably one of very few 9-year-olds in the world who knew what he wanted to do for the rest of his life.”

Even with undeniable passion and talent, McBride acknowledges that the road to success is never a straight line.

“Well, I’m sure there’s never been a linear, clear path toward anyone’s ascension or journey to success, but I honestly do attribute growing up in Philadelphia to making my past quite fun,” he said. “Philadelphia is one of the few cities in America that is still fiercely dedicated to music education. So, I had a chance to study with some great teachers in Philly and learn from a lot of great musicians. By the time I got to New York City, I felt like I had a running start because I played with so many great musicians in Philly. In those early days, you don’t move to a city like New York and have a smooth ride.”

“You gotta understand that part of the journey is going to be that your rent’s going to be late.” McBride added. “You’re going to have to struggle a little bit. I was 18, 19-years-old, and I was making new friends, and a lot of these new friends were great musicians. So, in retrospect, it feels almost disingenuous to say that the struggle was fun— but, I will say that back in those days when none of us were famous and we were still kind of pulling our money to get some dinner, we had a lot of love for each other.”

McBride traces that sense of community and pride directly back to his Philadelphia roots.

“I can’t say enough just how proud I am to be from Philadelphia,” McBride said. “And most people who know me know that I’m always repping Philly, even though I haven’t lived there for a very, very long time. Those roots always stay strong. That was the same way with people like Benny Golson and McCoy Tyner. They always wore their Philly stripes with pride as well.”

Mentorship and fate worked in tandem when the legendary Ray Brown introduced McBride to fellow musical genius Edgar Meyer.

“I was introduced to Edgar’s music by our mutual mentor, the late great Ray Brown,” McBride said. “That was in the very early 90s, around 1991. I was in Los Angeles, and I was having lunch with Ray. Ray used to have a video production studio in Hollywood where he would produce these instructional videos. He was showing me one of these videos, and he [asked], ‘Hey, have you ever heard of Edgar Meyer?’ I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You should know who this man is, because he’s one of the great classical virtuosos in the world, but he’s also a great bluegrass virtuoso.’ So, he showed me these videos of Edgar, and he really schooled me on him.”

“I then became a huge fan of Edgar’s,” McBride continued. “I started following him throughout the 90s, but we actually didn’t meet in person until 2000. That was exactly 26 years ago. When we met, and it was like meeting a long-lost friend, I said, ’Well, Ray told me about you years ago.’ He (Edgar) said, ‘Oh man, I’ve been following you since you were 18.’ So, we always knew, even though we hadn’t met. We played our first concert together in 2007, and it went so well, we decided that we wanted to try to do it as much as we possibly could.”

Knowing that Philadelphia audiences have no patience for anything less than greatness, McBride is preparing diligently before the final stop of his tour with Meyer.

“When I left Philly to go to New York and study at Juilliard, I actually went there to study classical bass,” McBride said. “Juilliard didn’t have a jazz program at that time, so my classical technique was much stronger then than it is now. Every time I play with Edgar, it’s like the opening credits to “Rocky.” I’m in the gym, I’m getting ready, I’m practicing, I’m making sure I got all my bow skills up to speed. So, I hope that everybody comes to the show and says, ‘You know, he still got it.’ Philly is the last stop on our tour. We start next week, so by the time we get to Philly, we’re going to be nice and well-oiled and comfortable.”

A concert with two unaccompanied bassists is a gift, and McBride wants Philadelphia to know just how special this is.

“Edgar is one of the great bass players of all time, so I hope that everyone understands that this is a real rare treat to see two unaccompanied bass players playing together,” McBride said. “And our program features a little bit of everything. It’s going to be a little classical, little bluegrass, a little jazz. It’s a very eclectic program. Edgar and I released an album together in 2024 (“But Who’s Gonna Play the Melody?”), and we’re going to play a lot of the material from that album. I think it’s different for every performance. We never know what pieces are going to touch the audience more, so we just go out there and do our thing, and we’re always surprised from night to night.”

In addition to the upcoming performance with Meyer, McBride has a lot on the horizon for fans to look forward to.

“I have two albums coming out at the end of the summer,” McBride said. “One I produced, and one that is actually mine. My new band, “Ursa Major,” has our new album called “Points of Light” coming out in August, and I just produced a new album for the singer Joan Osborne, and that record is coming out in September.”

To stay up to date on upcoming performances, visit: christianmcbride.com. Christian McBride and Edgar Meyer will be at the Kimmel Center’s Miller Theater on Tuesday, April 21 at 7:00 pm. For more information on tickets, visit: www.ensembleartsphilly.org.