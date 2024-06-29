City of Philadelphia and Parkway Council announce the return of The Oval this summer



ABOVE PHOTO: phila.gov

Summer programming at the Oval will run from July 11-August 25

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson, along with the Parkway Council, has announced that The Oval will once again return to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for a summer of fun programming and activities.

For seven weekends of the summer, The Oval transforms a public parking lot into an outdoor urban oasis where locals and visitors alike can enjoy eight acres of food and beverage, art, music and entertainment, wellness experiences, and free special event programming.

“Providing unique outdoor experiences during the summer is what Parks & Rec does best, and The Oval will be an exciting destination for people of all ages to have fun and relax amid the beauty of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway,” Slawson said. “I’m grateful for our partnership with the Parkway Council to bring The Oval back this summer.”

This year, new partnerships will offer novel experiences at The Oval. Libertee Grounds will install an all-ages mini golf course featuring famous Philadelphia landmarks, and local band SNACKTIME will curate a concert series.

“The Parkway Council is delighted to deepen its partnership with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and activate this amazing public space with programming for all,” said Nicholas Anderson, executive director of the Parkway Council. “As the Council continues to work with the City on the Parkway planning process, events like the Oval demonstrate the potential the Parkway has as a great urban park for Philadelphia and the region.”

The Oval will open to the public on Thursday, July 11, and will operate through Sunday, August 25. The Oval will be open Thursday-Sunday at the following times:

Thursdays: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. Fridays: 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. Saturdays: Noon – 11 p.m. Sundays: Noon – 9 p.m.

Highlights of this year’s Oval include:

A mural created by Mural Arts Philadelphia. A beer garden and pop-up restaurant by Libertee Grounds. A selection of food trucks. A temporary art installation, opening August 1, in partnership with the Association for Public Art. Group wellness and fitness activities. Cultural performances and movies on Fridays. Concerts by Philadelphia bands on Saturdays. Family-friendly activities on Sundays. Quizzo on Sundays. Marketplaces and family festivals on select Saturdays and Sundays.

In addition to the fun and recreation that The Oval will bring, it will support the backbone of the city’s creative small businesses: Philadelphia’s local artists, talent, and entrepreneurs. The Oval will also activate the Parkway, turning it into a true park space where people can gather and spend time outdoors, one of the animating goals behind the current planning process for the Parkway’s future.

More information about The Oval can be found online and on social media at: @theovalphl (Facebook, Instagram, and X).