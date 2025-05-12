COMMENTARY: A “Dandy” night for everyone:

Monday’s Met Gala 2025 was the event I didn’t realize we all needed right now

By Teresa A. Emerson

May 5 was my 35th wedding anniversary.

But due to circumstances beyond my control, I couldn’t celebrate with the love of my life the way I would have wanted, so I made other arrangements to keep from feeling sorry for myself. I decided to watch the LIVE coverage of this year’s Met Gala on YouTube.

I’ve been tuning into the gala for a few years now – watching the crème de la crème of society — the supermodels, actors, athletes, as well as the up-and-coming stars strutting their fashion finery in response to the year’s theme of the moment, chosen by the event’s exalted leader, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. I decided that I would just find out what this year’s theme was once I tuned into the show.

I had read here and there that more Blacks would be involved in the planning of this year’s gala, including music producer Pharrell, rapper A$AP Rocky, and NASCAR champion Lewis Hamilton as co-chairs, to name a few; and that was cool. But I didn’t realize to what extent this year’s theme would inspire one of the best, if not most important, galas ever.

This year’s theme paid tribute to the Black fashion design and designers featured in “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” the new exhibit at the Met, inspired by Barnard College professor Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, “Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity,” which chronicles Black style through the ages. In addition to celebrating the concept of the “Black Dandy,” the theme honored the memory of the man who encompassed the dandy style, celebrated fashion editor André Leon Talley, who died in 2022 at 73.

It was about US! The gala’s attendees celebrated Black designers from all over the world, showcasing fashions that exemplified all of our beauty, creativity and fabulousness. And at a time when a racist, divisive cancer, is being spread throughout our government by “President Felon’” and his political demons, who seek to destroy all we have accomplished — removing all our Black History under the guise of repealing the “woke” policies THEY hate — this year’s Met Gala was needed more now than ever before — raising a record $31 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion division.

I would like to share a few of my favorite looks at the gala, and emphasize repeat this enduring truth — they may attempt to scheme, steal and destroy our history, but they’ll never destroy our spirit, beauty, intelligence and creativity. What Wintour accomplished was to use one of the most celebrated international fashion events in the world to put “Black Excellence” on display — and it’s about time.

Rev. Al ‘Dandy’ Sharpton

Al Sharpton attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

There has never been a time I could remember that civil rights activist Rev. Al wasn’t looking clean, from his impeccably coiffed hair to his perfectly tailored suits. Sharpton hit the blue carpet in a black and white tuxedo, and shirt with ruffled sleeves, and of course, his hat (every true Dandy has one), which he chose to hold in his hand so as not to spoil his iconic styled hair. Sharpton put the ‘Sharp’ in his style, and explained his own definition of a Dandy, and it included activism.

“It means to me that even in the midst of being in a socially limited situation, we celebrate,” Sharpton said. “I refuse to submit to just having a menial job. I’m gonna dress up. I’m gonna tip my hat. It’s a sense of rebellion, without having to speak it.”

“It comes at a very important time — to make a statement of diversity at the highest cultural level — which is the Met Gala — when diversity is under attack by the highest office in the land is more than if I could do a hundred marches,” he added. “This is a monumental night.”

Zendaya, Zendaya, Zendaya!

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Anyone who has watched live YouTube events is familiar with the text feeds in real time on the right side of the screen. Of course, during the gala, fans were calling out to see their favorites — the usual celebs who have faithfully turned up and turned out on the blue carpet with some showstopping outfit. Zendaya was one of them again this year and did not disappoint. A popular color choice was a creamy white, which a few of the celebs wore, and so did she… a smooth, tailored suit styled by Law Roach, in monotone white, including a floppy hat from Louis Vuitton in the same color. It was gorgeous!

The Philadelphia Connection

Colman Domingo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

No, I haven’t forgotten. So, I sorted through the famous to see where the celebs from Philly were and found fashion-forward Philly natives Colman Domingo, Quinta Brunson, and Jazmine Sullivan. Domingo paid homage to Vogue creative director and editor-at-large Talley’s penchant for grand, glorious capes by wearing his own royal blue embellished creation by Valentino.

Jazmine Sullivan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

After donning the cape, he changed into a checkered black and white three-piece ‘zoot suit’ style by designer Alessandro Michele, mixing different textures, pinstripes, polka dots, and one of those big ‘a’ flowers on his lapel, which I usually hate. Everything was going on in that suit, but Domingo made it work. He looked great and appeared to be having a lot of fun.

Sullivan was styled in a lovely monotone white tuxedo jacket covered with lace, front split slacks, lace train, and lacy skull cap hat.

Quinta Brunson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Abbott Elementary’s” Brunson wore a beautiful white, long, tailored strapless black pinstripe dress with a matching pinstripe jacket. Her outfit and slicked back hair was giving off that 1930s vibe. What I love about Quinta is that she’s not afraid to go all out and take fashion risks, even though she’s very petite. Those of you who saw her costume at the Met Gala’s Karl Lagerfeld celebration in 2023 know what I’m talking about.

Whoopi came and conquered…and remembered Talley

Whoopi Goldberg attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Whoopi Goldberg, who always dresses to suit her own sense of style, looked as if she stepped out of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, epitomizing dandy, dressed in black and white with a top hat, spats-inspired shoes, and a fluffy white overcoat by designer Thom Browne. Browne implored Goldberg to come to the gala, and that he would have a great look for her. She said yes, and he did.

Goldberg also reminisced about her friend André Leon Talley, with whom she attended past galas. Talley would have loved the celebration in his honor, she stated in an AP article about the event: “I think they did him proud,” Goldberg said during cocktails. “I’m very happy to be here again, but spectacularly happy to see how they took care of him.”

Forever “The Boss”

Every year, the Gala features a fashion juggernaut, if you will. Usually, it is a spectacular gown that graces the whole carpet. This year, that look was well represented by the legendary icon (in music and fashion), Diana Ross, who made an appearance at the gala after a 20+ year absence.

Diana Ross attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Ross arrived on the blue carpet wearing her own vintage outfit, an ivory feathered cape which eclipsed the whole carpet (and required six men to carry it), a stunning silver dress she had for years, and W-I-D-E brimmed feathered hat. For a personal touch, the names of her children and grandchildren were embroidered on the inside of the cape.

It’s impossible to recount all the diverse (oops, did I say the ‘D’ word — FOTUS?) and remarkable looks — these were just a few that caught my eye. Most importantly, the truth shone through — Black people will never be dominated by evil entities, mostly because we are just too fabulous in many spheres, not just the fashion world. In an AP article, Spike Lee summed it up nicely.

“Long overdue…But we’re here to celebrate,” he said. “And who knows what’s gonna happen because of this event? There’s gonna be reverberations around the world.”

The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the article belong solely to the author, and not necessarily to the author’s employer, The Philadelphia Sunday SUN, the author’s organization, committee or other group or individual.