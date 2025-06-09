Dell Music Center unveils star-studded 2025 summer lineup with Fantasia, October London, SWV, EnVogue, and more

thedellmusiccenter.com

Philadelphia’s summer soundtrack is about to hit a high note. The Dell Music Center is turning up the heat with a must-see 2025 concert season, featuring an electric mix of R&B, soul, and gospel heavyweights ready to light up the Fairmount Park stage.

The lineup is stacked. From Grammy-winning powerhouse Fantasia to soul newcomer October London, and legends like En Vogue, SWV, Xscape, Boney James, and Tye Tribbett, every night promises unforgettable energy, vocals, and vibes. And that’s just the beginning.

Don’t miss Kierra Sheard’s soulful praise, Jermaine Dolly repping Philly, or Rose Royce bringing the funk. Whether you’re swaying to smooth jazz or belting every lyric to classic R&B anthems, the Dell is where summer magic happens.

Tickets are on sale now, both in person at the Dell Box Office (2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive, Philadelphia, PA) Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays 10 AM to 6 PM, and online via Ticketmaster.

New this year: a special night dedicated to showcasing emerging young talent—a fresh addition that keeps the Dell’s legacy alive while spotlighting the next generation of stars. Stay tuned for more announcements soon.

From Philly to NYC, Baltimore to D.C. and beyond, fans travel far and wide for these weekly shows—and for good reason. It’s not just a concert series; it’s a celebration of community, culture, and pure musical joy.

Mark your calendars, grab your crew, and get ready for a summer of rhythm and soul under the stars. Visit dellmusiccenter.com or follow @dellmusiccenter on Instagram for full details and lineup updates.