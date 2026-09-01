Image

12:23 AM / Wednesday September 2, 2026

31 Aug 2026

Early Motown songwriter Janie Bradford Hobbs dies in Los Angeles after illness at age 87

August 31, 2026 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

FILE – Janie Bradford, left, and George Clinton attend a ceremony honoring Clinton with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jan. 19, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By Corey Williams

associated press

Early Motown songwriter Janie Bradford Hobbs, who helped pen hits including “Money (That’s What I Want)” and “Too Busy Thinking About My Baby,” has died following an extended illness at a Los Angeles hospital, her family said Saturday. She was 87.

Bradford Hobbs was born in Charleston, Missouri, and later moved to Detroit.

She was introduced in the late 1950s to Motown founder Berry Gordy by neighbor and singer Jackie Wilson. She joined Motown as a receptionist in 1958 and like many of the company’s employees took part in the creative process that helped make Motown a music industry powerhouse.

She and Gordy co-wrote “Money (That’s What I Want).” The song was recorded in 1959 by Barrett Strong and became an early hit. It was covered by The Beatles and also became one of that group’s hits.

“Too Busy Thinking About My Baby” first was recorded by The Temptations and later became a hit for Marvin Gaye. Bradford Hobbs also wrote songs for Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Martha & The Vandellas and others.

“Janie was there with me from the very beginning, before there was even a Motown, and she will always hold a very special place in my heart and in the Motown family,” Gordy said in a statement.

“Janie was one of a special group I have always thought of as the original Motown family — the unsung heroes who believed in the dream before anyone knew what Motown would become,” Gordy continued. “She was one of the people who helped make Motown what it became.”

Bradford Hobbs later became head of Writer Relations for Jobete, Motown’s publishing company. After leaving Motown, she founded the annual Heroes and Legends Awards. The event spanned about 30 years, honoring music icons and awarding scholarships, according to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Wardean Hobbs; daughter, Nicole Hobbs; son, Lance Finney; and two grandsons. Funeral services have not been completed.

Related Posts

Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81 Default ThumbnailLives that changed ours: Gordy and Robinson The Motown Museum’s $75M expansion aims to honor Detroit’s musical legacy

Leave a Comment

Categories

Recent News

Suburban News

How to help your kids make friends at a new school

September 1, 2026

Students from Thomas Leadership Academy play on the school’s playground in Eatonville, Fla., on Aug. 23, 2023....

Health

The invisible crisis: Why caregiving can no longer be society’s silent sacrifice

August 31, 2026

Guest commentary Photo: Shutterstock By Patricia Marshall Harris CLASSIE MEDIA “When discussing women caregivers, a “crisis level”...

Elections

Democrats’ 2028 presidential calendar gives Black and Latino voters and union members an early say

August 24, 2026

Democratic National Committee member Donna Brazile attends a Black Caucus meeting as part of the DNC Summer...

Color Of Money

Families feel the pinch of higher children’s shoe prices as kids head back to school

August 26, 2026

Deanna Pearson, 4, browses the children’s shoe section at a Goodwill store in Roseville, Minn., Wednesday, Aug....

Diaspora

Nigerian international students open up about the diverse cost of studying abroad

September 1, 2026

Brooklyn College humanities and social sciences graduate Ameera Badamasi, center, from Nigeria, hugs a student after the...

SUNrise

Pop culture’s ‘reverent irreverence’: How artists blur irony, sincerity and religion

July 20, 2026

Beyonce, dressed as the Yorùbá goddess Oshun, performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12,...

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff