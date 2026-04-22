Elijah Caldwell stars as Grandpa in the North American Tour of ‘Shucked’

Danielle Wade as Maizy and Elijah Caldwell as Grandpa in The North American Tour of SHUCKED (Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

By Kharisma McIlwaine

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy “Shucked” opened at Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre in April 2023. The hilarious musical about corn that charmed Broadway with its catchy country score and puns earned nine Tony nominations and took home the award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Alex Newell’s show-stopping performance of “Independently Owned.” The show is currently traveling on its first national tour.

“Shucked,” which is set in the fictional, corn-obsessed Cob County, follows farmgirl Maizy as she ventures beyond the town’s walls to save their dying crops. The tour stops in more than 30 cities across North America, and will soon make its way to Philadelphia. The show features a wealth of talent, including Elijah Caldwell. Caldwell, who stars as Grandpa in the show, spoke with the SUN about making his national tour debut and the joy he’s experienced being part of this heartwarming coming of age story.

For Caldwell, music wasn’t just a passion — it was literally his first language.

“I sang before I spoke — my parents confirmed that for me,” he said. “I started playing piano at 5-years-old because I was obsessed with Kenny G when I was little and I wanted to play saxophone. My parents are older than most parents, so I was definitely five going on 35. They wanted me to have a background in music theory, so they said, let’s start you on piano. I won my first piano competition in sixth grade with Scott Joplin’s “Maple Leaf Rag” in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. I won first place in the southern region of the country.”

Elijah Caldwell

“Then in middle school, I played clarinet for six months, because they made you play clarinet before you could switch to saxophone,” Caldwell continued. “I switched to saxophone (alto) and played from seventh grade up until my junior year of college. I was a drum major in high school for two years and also led the band in college at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I sang in church choir, and I sang in an a cappella group at UNC. So, my first love was honestly music — piano, alto sax, all of it.”

A childhood trip to the theater changed everything for Caldwell, lighting the fuse that united his love for music with his passion for acting.

“I always start at the beginning,” Caldwell said. “The first show my parents took me to was “The Wiz” when I was two-years-old. I sat through the whole show, didn’t cry and was attentive. I grew up watching musicals where I was represented — my parents introduced me to “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” in middle school. The first Broadway show I ever saw was my senior year for my 18th birthday. They took me to New York for the first time, and I saw “Rent.” I saw myself represented. The angel I saw was named Justin Johnston.”

“That name is very important to my career, because after I graduated from grad school in 2013, I booked a show at the New York Musical Theatre Festival called “Madame Infamy,” and I understudied Justin Johnston — my angel from when I was 18,” Caldwell said. “Even more full circle, a week or two after the show ended, he called me and asked, ‘What are you doing? This play downtown called “Generations” needs Black tenors. Are you available?’ I ended up doing my third off-Broadway show that year, and that show got me my Equity card. I understudied a guy who was in my first off-Broadway show, and he’s the reason I became Equity.”

With a book by Robert Horn — who wrote for “Living Single” and even appeared on an episode — and a country-infused score by Grammy-winning songwriters Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark (who wrote for “Hee Haw: The Musical,” the show’s former title), Caldwell explains the unique premise of “Shucked.”

“Well, it’s about corn! That is always how we’ll start it, because it is.” Caldwell said. “You have to say that because most people go to oysters, they’re, like, ‘Oh, shucks,’ like oysters. I’m, like, ‘No, shuck, like corn. Then you really get weird looks because unless you’re in the south or in the Midwest, shucking corn is not necessarily in everybody’s vocabulary. But I would say it’s a coming-of-age love story. It’s a coming-of-age love story about finding yourself, about finding home, about growing and realizing that home will be there.”

The message of finding home and growing through change resonates personally with Caldwell, who learned that theater rewards persistence — a lesson that prepared him for the years-long journey of booking the role of Grandpa in “Shucked.”

“At the beginning, it was a country-western musical,” he said. “There was an untitled musical that they were looking for where artists played instruments and understood the kind of slapstick comedy that was “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Mama’s Family,” “Hee Haw,” — those kinds of shows that I grew up on. So, I was, like, ‘I play, I sing, I act, I understand that comedy.’ I had been going in for such a long time. I was, like, ‘I’m right for this.’ This is why I tell people [that] it’s a marathon, not a sprint.

“Then COVID happens, and after COVID, I went in for it when it was in Utah,” Caldwell continued. “I went in for it when it was at the O’Neill. I went in when the Broadway tour was happening for the first time. Then finally, when they landed on Grandpa, it literally was, like, ‘Oh, this makes sense. I may not look like it, but I’m giving you the “ooh” sensation.’ In the words of Monique, I understood it. I’m in a place right now where I understood what they were looking for and who this person was. I tell people all the time — I get to go on stage and play my dad every night. That’s what I’m doing.”

“I grew up in a Southern religious background,” Caldwell added. “I’m from North Carolina — go Heels. I went to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where I got my first degree in piano. I grew up in church. My dad was a minister of music. My mom was an opera singer. She went to East Tennessee State University. So, my roots are in North Carolina and Tennessee.”

“I grew up with Motown, I grew up with jazz, I grew up with the greats,” he said. “I grew up with comedy. I grew up in just this Southern Blackness that I get to bring on stage. The choices that I make are my choices, and are the choices that I’ve been inspired by my entire life. I hope you get to see it. The characterization of my Grandpa — how I stand, how I talk, how I respond to people — it’s what I grew up my entire life watching my family do. It’s an homage to the Caldwells and to the Dawsons. It’s an homage to them that I get to do this.”

“The heart of “Shucked” extends beyond its corn-filled jokes and country score. It offers joy, laughter, and a reminder of what really matters.

“With it being a coming-of-age story where you’re finding home and finding yourself changing as a human being, that’s what we’re all going through,” Caldwell said. “Everybody goes through that. It’s universal. To do that and to also address a little bit the age that we’re living in — everybody needs to laugh. Everybody needs joy right now, and we get to bring that eight times a week. We just left Canada for five weeks, and Canadians also needed it. Everybody that we’ve been to needs it. We can’t ignore the world that we’re living in, and we don’t. We also, in this world, get to show that at the end of the day, maybe love is all we need. That is the statement.”

“One of the final lines in this show is, ‘It is more about the things that we share and not about the things that we don’t.’ Hearing that line every night, I think we have to go back to that. It’s more about the things that we share, because there’s so much that we share in life as human beings. I think if we get back to that, we [will] maybe get back on the right track of how the world can run with love and joy.”

To follow and support Caldwell’s journey, visit his website at: www.thisiscaldwell.com and follow him across social media platforms at @thisiscaldwellofficial.

“Shucked” debuts in Philadelphia at the Forrest Theatre April 21-May 3. For more information, visit: www.ensembleartsphilly.org.