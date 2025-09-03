Image

1:10 AM / Thursday September 4, 2025

3 Sep 2025

Exhibit by Philadelphia artist Shaheed Rucker on display at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital

September 3, 2025

“Shaheed Rucker: (re) Covering the Iconic,” is an art exhibit open to the public currently on display in the Community Corridor at Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital. Philadelphia artist Shaheed Rucker reimagined the classic designs of Jet Magazine and of Wheaties – “the Breakfast of Champions” cereal boxes with images of prominent Black figures from Philadelphia and Pennsylvania’s history. The individuals featured are notable in politics, business, arts and humanities, and sports, and represent the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

“This exhibit pays tribute to so many outstanding leaders from the Black community who have contributed so much to American society,” says Dixie James, MBA, FACHE, president, Jefferson Health – Central Region. “I am so pleased to share this display with the community and hope it will introduce the legacy of Jet Magazine, and the Wheaties cereal boxes to a younger generation.”

Jet launched in 1951 as a leading platform for disseminating news to the Black community. From business to politics to entertainment and sports, Jet was a source that celebrated Black people, events and achievements. The magazine stopped publishing a print edition in 2014 but continues online. Rucker came up with the idea of putting contemporary Black and white faces on vintage covers of Jet, blending nostalgia with innovation. From renowned playwright August Wilson to civil rights activist Cecil B. Moore, to legendary entertainer Patti LaBelle, the covers represent a wide range of achievement by Black Philadelphians and Pennsylvanians. Each piece is unique and incorporates bold colors and patterns.

Rucker also applied his creative vision to Wheaties — “the Breakfast of Champions,” one of the most recognized slogans in sports marketing history which has featured the All-American athlete on its cereal boxes since 1934. Some of the most celebrated Olympians, sports teams, and individual athletes are showcased on Wheaties cereal box covers. Rucker transformed the Wheaties covers to “the Breakfast of (our) Champions,” to spotlight Negro League Baseball while honoring the unique history of Black baseball in Pennsylvania. Teams such as the Philadelphia Stars along with players Josh Gibson and Roberto Clemente, are featured as true champions of American sports.

“Shaheed Rucker: (re) Covering the Iconic” exhibit is on display in the Community Corridor located off the main lobby of the Tower Building which is the main building on the Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital campus, 5501 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA 19141. The exhibit is on loan from the African American Museum of Philadelphia (AAMP) and will be on display through February 2026.

The Philadelphia Sunday Sun Staff