Fashioning the story

Ruth E. Carter poses with the award for best costume design for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

From kings to juke joint owners, Ruth E. Carter’s costumes have furthered the culture.

By Denise Clay-Murray

Every year, people flock to San Diego for Comic-Con, the mother of all comic book conventions.

Ruth E. Carter visits her display at AAMP.

Photo courtesy: Ruth E. Carter

In addition to getting sneak peaks at the latest superhero movies from Marvel and DC studios, comic fans flock to the San Diego Convention Center to see the stars of their favorite movies, check out the latest in comic books, and see some serious cosplay.

One year, the late Rep. John Lewis cosplayed as himself to advertise his graphic novel on his work in the Civil Rights Movement — March — to the delight of many in attendance.

For the people who design costumes for productions, it’s hard to know whether your designs will have the desired impact, said Ruth E. Carter, the renowned costume designer who went on to win the Best Costume Oscar for the movie, “Black Panther.”

“Movie making is really tough, and there’s a lot of deadlines, and you’re scrambling sometimes,” she said. “A scene might get changed, and you’re worried that what you have is not necessarily like the right thing. You might ask your work room to come up with another idea for how we put it together, and/or you just might ask somebody just to spatter something on it to make it look aged. You’re always worried that, ‘Did I do the right thing?’”

The “Black Panther” display at AAMP

Photo courtesy: Ruth E. Carter

While at Comic-Con, Carter got the chance to see the impact of her “Black Panther” costumes up close during a costume contest. A teen entered the contest dressed as one of the Dora Milaje, the protectors of Wakanda.

When she won the contest and told the audience that she had gotten help creating her costume from her father, Carter knew that she had created something universal.

“That just touched me so deeply,” she said. “Not only did we create something that people can relate to, that they can make at home and that they can embody and feel empowered, but this is also something they can share with their family. They can, you know, make together with their dad. That really did it for me.”

A visitor takes in the costumes.

Photo courtesy: Ruth E. Carter

From now until Sept. 6, 2026, the African American Museum in Philadelphia will play host to an exhibit showcasing not only the costumes Carter has created, but also her process and influences through the exhibit, “Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design.”

In addition to her Oscar-winning work in “Black Panther” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the traveling exhibit includes costumes from such films as “Malcolm X,” “Do The Right Thing,” “Roots,” “Amistad” and, for the first time, the critically acclaimed film, “Sinners.”

It also includes artifacts that speak to Carter’s costuming process including original sketches of her costumes and parts of her research — she has a collection of copies of “Jet” magazine — and even the sewing machine on which she made her first theatrical costumes.

More spectators view the Carter exhibit at AAMP. Photo courtesy: Ruth E. Carter

Philadelphia is the seventh city to host the exhibit and will display it the longest, said Dejay Duckett, AAMP’s vice president of curatorial services. As the museum celebrates its 50th anniversary, “Afrofuturism in Costume Design” presents a unique opportunity for museum visitors, she said.

“We’re so excited, and Ruth was so excited to bring the exhibition to Philadelphia,” she said. “When we were having discussions with her, it was her idea to bring in the “Sinners” costumes and debut them here in Philadelphia.

As a self-described theater kid in Springfield, Massachusetts, Carter went to Hampton University with an eye toward performance. She got her start in costuming when the director of a play she had auditioned for asked her to do the costumes.

Instead of telling just one side of the story through performance, she got the chance to tell all sides of the story, something Carter really liked.

“It was at that point I realized that I could study all of the characters,” she said. “I didn’t have to play just one. I could actually contribute to all of the characters by figuring out the composition and the color between who’s on stage. ‘How does this all work together?’ And that intrigued me quite a bit, and I loved being in rehearsals and watching the lights dim and come up on another costume — it was fascinating — and so I chose the life of a costume designer in college for theater.”

Because her career began with a lot of independent productions such as “Do The Right Thing” and “I’m Gonna Get You, Sucka,” where there was no place to store costumes after the production was over, Carter had taken to preserving those things herself, she said. When she saw how many things she had collected over the years, she decided it was time to share them with the world. With the help of curators at the Savannah College of Art and Design’s Atlanta campus, the exhibit was born.

“I’m a storyteller,” Carter said. “I believe that we all have a journey that is predetermined, that we go on. It’s kind of the sum of our experiences. It’s the sum of what makes us, you know, an artist, or what makes us who we are. I think our experiences kind of shape and form us into this desire to become doctor, lawyer, Indian chief, you know, and my journey was no different than that.”

“Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design” will be at the African American Museum in Philadelphia until Sept. 6, 2026. The museum is open Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth aged 4-12, students with ID, and Senior Citizens. AARP members can get in for free. To purchase tickets, visit: www.aampmuseum.org. For group rates, call: 215-574-0380 ext. 241.