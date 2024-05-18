Father’s Day Rally Committee celebrates 35th anniversary

The Father’s Day Rally Committee (FDRC) has announced a series of events to commemorate its 35th anniversary. The celebration began with the inaugural “Fatherhood Summit” on May 14, 2024, at the Philadelphia School District headquarters. This Summit featured a panel discussion on the pivotal role of fathers in the lives of their children and families.

Esteemed panelists for the discussion included Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington, Sr., Dr. Rufus Sylvester Lynch, founder of The Strong Families Commission, and Dr. Davis Miller, Ph.D., scholar activist. The session was moderated by Brian Ahmad Armstead, representing the Father’s Day Rally Committee.

FDRC is dedicated to offering alternative, positive solutions to challenges, conflicts, and circumstances that detrimentally affect families and communities. Through proactive programming, community engagement, and advocacy, FDRC strives to combat senseless violence and promote constructive resolutions.

The organization provides vital support to African American males, addressing social, economic, legal, educational, and relational obstacles that impede their ability to serve as responsible and productive male role models. By fostering a safe and supportive environment, men are empowered with essential life and communication skills, fostering accountability to their families and communities.

Throughout its history, FDRC has implemented several impactful programs, including the “David P. Richardson, Jr. Rites of Passage Program,” focusing on guiding youth through the transition to responsible manhood, and “Operation Footprint,” a mentorship initiative for high school students within the Philadelphia public school system. Additionally, FDRC has organized and sponsored peace marches and rallies to combat senseless violence in Philadelphia. The “Project Safe Life” initiative provides counseling and guidance to at-risk males, offering non-violent alternatives to confrontational behavior and support for men and fathers who have lost loved ones to violence.

Recognizing the significant presence of Black fathers in their children’s lives, FDRC acknowledges a 2011 Pew Research Center report that highlighted the greater involvement of Black fathers compared to other ethnic groups (White, Asian, and Latino) in America.

In addition to the Fatherhood Summit, FDRC’s 35th Anniversary Fatherhood Celebration will include the following events:

Saturday, June 8, 2024: “A Father’s Love Will Never Die” discussion, featuring fathers who have lost loved ones to violence, will take place at Zion Baptist Church, 3600 North Broad Street, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Wednesday, June 12, 2024: The 27th Annual Fatherhood Awards ceremony will be held at the Philadelphia Art Museum, honoring exemplary fathers.

Saturday, June 17, 2024: The 12th Annual Jackie Robinson / Roberto Clemente Unity Softball game will commence at 10:00 AM, featuring fathers from the Latino and Black communities.

For more information, please contact Bilal Qayyum at: (215) 696-5362 or visit: https://fathersrally.com.