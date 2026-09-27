Grant Reynolds is reaching new heights as Sky in “Mamma Mia!” on its 25th anniversary tour

Grant Reynolds

By Kharisma McIlwaine

“Mamma Mia!” has been captivating audiences for more than 25 years since its premiere in London in 1999. With a book by Catherine Johnson and direction by Phyllida Lloyd, the beloved show is set on a Greek island and follows the story of young Sophie as she searches for her biological father on the eve of her wedding.

The story is woven together to the soundtrack of ABBA classics like “Dancing Queen” and “The Winner Takes It All.” Grant Reynolds plays the male lead Sky, Sophie’s devoted fiancé, who serves as grounding force in the show’s chaos. A Carnegie Mellon University graduate who joined the tour in 2024, Reynolds broke barriers as the first Black actor to play Sky full-time on Broadway, a milestone he takes great pride in.

The North American tour of “Mamma Mia!” is currently in full swing and making its way to Philadelphia. Reynolds recently sat down with the SUN to share his journey with the ABBA jukebox musical.

An Oak Park, Chicago native with family ties to music, Reynolds was bitten by the music bug early and encouraged to pursue his passions by his parents.

“I was always kind of a musical kid,” Reynolds said. “My parents were really great at encouraging me to do music camp and putting me in all of these different things. My grandpa was actually a jazz musician, so he sung around Chicago all the time. It was always a part of my life. I started doing musical theater when I was in sixth grade. Oak Park has a wonderful art community, and I went to a really great arts facility called Bravo. By the time I was in eighth grade, I was working professionally for this company called Musical Theater International (MTI).”

“They would film choreography DVDs for schools doing junior productions of shows,” he continued. “When a school would do a show like “Annie JR”, they would get this packet, and they would have these DVDs in the back with sample choreography that I would film in New York every summer. That’s when I really caught the bug — when I went for my first summer in New York with my dad. I was working throughout the day and seeing Broadway shows at night. That was when I was, like, ‘Oh, I really want to do this for the rest of my life.’ Then fast forward — I eventually ended up doing it for a living.”

After beating out over 6,000 applicants to become one of 14 musical theater students accepted into Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama, Reynolds began navigating young adult life before landing the role of a lifetime.

“I graduated when the [COVID] pandemic was happening,” he said. “I filmed a movie in Pittsburgh, which is where I went to school. I moved to New York after I started working as a nanny. I was there with all my friends — kind of like starting my young adult life. Then I did two shows at the Muny Theater in St. Louis. A couple months after that, I booked “Mamma Mia!”.

Reynolds’ journey to landing the role of Sky unfolded over three auditions. What began as gratitude for having a really good audition eventually led to a “yes.”

“I think I did three auditions,” Reynolds said. “Tara Rubin Casting was the team who cast us — they’re just phenomenal! I went in initially and I sang. I think I did the next one, and they paired me with some girls, because obviously it’s a role where I play a fiancé. Then I think in that third audition, I danced, and that was where I had the most fun. You get to that point when you’re auditioning so much where you never get your hopes up… ever. It’s, like, ‘I’m just lucky to have a good audition.’”

Grant Reynolds and the Company of Mamma Mia! 25th Anniversary Tour; (l to r) Grant Reynolds, Juliette M. Ojeda

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

“It was a Friday when I did the final audition,” Reynolds continued. “We did the dance and I did the material one more time with one of the girls who ended up being one of my Sophies. Then by that Monday, they called me, and they were, like, ‘You have the role. I was gagged, because I was supposed to work on that Sunday. That was how that all started.”

Reynolds’ first introduction to “Mamma Mia!” came via the orchestra pit and ABBA, thanks to his parents.

“Honestly, my first introduction to “Mamma Mia!” was with my violin when our orchestra played “Mamma Mia!.” That was also my first introduction to the movie,” he said. “Now, ABBA is a different story because my dad has impeccable music taste. My parents love ABBA, and would play them growing up, so I knew all the songs. I have always been a fan of ABBA. I thought that they were just so chic. I would always say, “If I was alive then, I would be bumping ABBA. It’s kind of weird how it’s been strung along through the soundtrack of my life.”

For Reynolds, taking on the role of Sky is far more than just being the groom-to-be caught in the whirlwind of Sophie’s search for her father — he’s the steady, calming presence at the center of the story.

“I always say that Sky is kind of the pillar of strength, and he’s the calm in this calamity — in this chaotic storm that is “Mamma Mia!” He’s Sophie’s fiancé, and she’s spending the majority of the show trying to search for her dad,” Reynolds said. “In doing that, she’s really trying to search for herself and piece together that missing part of her identity that she’s never had. Sky is unaware of this the whole show, and so he kind of acts as this reflective mirror to Sophie to show her that all of the things that you’re looking for outside of yourself have already lived in you. You don’t need to know who this person is to know who you are necessarily.”

“So, Sky kind of adds that reflection piece to her, and is like a sounding board,” he continued. “They’re such a loving couple. I always describe him as a great guy. He’s a very stand up, sweet guy who kind of gets caught up in all of this baby daddy drama.”

For Reynolds, performing in “Mamma Mia!” has been a blessing, thanks to its built-in fan base and universal themes. Being the first full-time Black actor to play Sky on Broadway is a milestone that reflects the show’s increasingly diverse company.

“The beautiful thing about our show is that it’s so current, it is so diverse. It is very reflective of what 2026 is,” Reynolds said. “I think that I’m really blessed to be in a company that does that. It’s been a blessing. It’s rare to be a part of a show where you don’t have to grab the attention of the audience. We’re lucky that we come into this with a built-in fan base. People really love this show. People have grown up with this show, little kids love this show, people love the movie, and people love the band. So, it’s a huge responsibility for us as the artist because we want to give the best show possible.”

Audiences can expect to leave “Mamma Mia!” feeling connected to the story and ready to dance.

“I feel so blessed to have all of these communities show up. It’s an endearing feeling to see people’s history with the show and to see people work through emotions throughout the show,” Reynolds said. “During “Slipping Through My Fingers,” I’ve watched so many mothers look at their young daughters envisioning the lyrics that are being sung on the stage. I’ve seen groups of girlfriends and groups of guys. That’s the most important thing about our show. It’s about family, relationships and identity— that’s what makes this story universal. I think those things make it so special to us. We are so lucky and blessed to have audiences that not only love us and our performances, but love the music, the source material and the legacy.”

“You’re [going to] come in and you’re [going to] leave moved and changed,” Reynolds said. “I love the show because it is such a fun, electric, energetic show and it has all those things— humility, the family, the community and it has a heart. So, you’re going to leave moved, and you’re also going to be moving, because it’s such a fun time.”

Be sure to follow Grant Reynolds on IG @grantreynoldss. “Mamma Mia!” will be at the Academy of Music from September 29 – October 4, 2026. For more information on tickets and showtimes, visit: ensembleartsphilly.org.