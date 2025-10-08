Historical Germantown, Visit Philadelphia partner to launch new multi-site pass offering big savings on nine popular attractions

The Colored Girls Museum (4613 Newhall St, Philadelphia, PA)

The Historic Germantown One Pass provides access to each participating institution at a 60% discount!

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Historic Germantown, one of Philadelphia’s most storied neighborhoods, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new initiative designed to boost tourism and invite visitors to experience the community’s many treasures at an affordable price. The non-profit, Historic Germantown, is a partnership of extraordinary historic houses, destinations, and museums in Northwest Philadelphia that have joined together to protect, preserve, and share some of Philadelphia’s prized historical assets.

With support from Visit Philadelphia, the Historic Germantown One Pass will be available for purchase beginning October 3, granting access to nine historic and engaging attractions throughout Germantown, all for a fraction of the cost. The multi-site pass provides one-time access to each participating institution at a 60% discount, with passes remaining valid for one week after purchase. It is available for purchase through November 22 for $43 for adults (ages 14+), $28 for youth (ages 6–13) and seniors (65+), with free admission for children ages five and under.

“Historic Germantown is delighted to bring our multi-site access pass, the OnePass, to life. This is an exciting opportunity for both Philadelphia area residents and out-of-town visitors to experience the unique collection of historical & cultural treasures in Germantown firsthand, all for one low price. Whether it’s a Revolutionary War Battle site, an 18th-century rose garden, a stop along the Underground Railroad, or an exhibit featuring nationally recognized artists, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. We are confident that after visitors experience the lush green spaces, transformative storytelling, and the vibrant community, they will return to Historic Germantown, again and again!”

Tuomi Forrest, Executive Director at Historic Germantown

The nine participating sites include:

Cliveden (6401 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA) : An 18th-century country estate; a site of enslavement and the 1777 battle of Germantown.

: An 18th-century country estate; a site of enslavement and the 1777 battle of Germantown. The Colored Girls Museum (4613 Newhall St, Philadelphia, PA) : An internationally recognized museum showcasing the stories and experiences of black girls and women.

: An internationally recognized museum showcasing the stories and experiences of black girls and women. Concord School House (6309 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA) : A historic one-room schoolhouse built in 1775.

: A historic one-room schoolhouse built in 1775. Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion (200 W Tulpehocken St, Philadelphia, PA) : Philadelphia’s only authentically restored Victorian house museum and garden.

: Philadelphia’s only authentically restored Victorian house museum and garden. Germantown Historical Society (5501 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA) : A historic house museum and library showcasing Germantown’s early history and artifacts.

: A historic house museum and library showcasing Germantown’s early history and artifacts. Johnson House (6306 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA) : A vital site of the Underground Railroad.

: A vital site of the Underground Railroad. Lest We Forget Slavery Museum (5501 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA) : The only area museum with authentic slavery artifacts.

: The only area museum with authentic slavery artifacts. Stenton (4601 N 18th St, Philadelphia, PA) : The ca.1730 home of James Logan and Philadelphia’s most authentic historic house.

: The ca.1730 home of James Logan and Philadelphia’s most authentic historic house. Wyck Historic House and Garden (6026 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA): A Quaker homestead spanning nine generations, featuring a renowned rose garden.

To coincide with the Historic Germantown One Pass launch, the nine participating attractions will extend their hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through November 22. The extended access is made possible through Visit Philadelphia’s support, which is covering the additional staffing costs.

“The pass makes Philadelphia’s history more accessible by bringing together a diverse collection of sites that tell a part of our nation’s story through the lens of one very special neighborhood,” said Jessica Calter, Senior Vice President of Advancement & External Affairs at Visit Philadelphia. “It invites visitors to see the city’s depth and to explore attractions they won’t find anywhere else.”

The Historic Germantown One Pass can be purchased online here or in person at the Germantown Historical Society (5501 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA) during regular operating hours. For more information about Historic Germantown, please visit https://historicgermantownpa.org/.