iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s 105.3 WDAS-FM announces 9th annual Women of Excellence luncheon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s 105.3 WDAS, Philly Best R&B and Throwbacks, recently announced the honorees for their ninth annual Women of Excellence luncheon, which is taking place April 12 at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown.

This year’s honorees include Sherri Shepherd, who will receive the Legend Award for Film & TV Achievement, and Lalah Hathaway, who will receive the Legend Award for Musical Achievement. Additional honorees from the Philadelphia community include Dr. Beverly Coleman, chief of fetal diagnosis and treatment development at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Lisa Blunt Rochester, first female Democratic U.S. senator from Delaware; Aziza Shuler, Emmy award-winning journalist and CBS3 weekend anchor; Dr. Dorothy Johnson Speight, founder and executive director of Mothers In Charge; and Kendra Van De Water, co-chief executive officer of YEAH Philly.

In addition, 105.3 WDAS FM will honor four extraordinary women nominated by its listeners, one of whom will receive the prestigious Mary J. Blige Award for Perseverance and Courage. The award is named after the Grammy Award-winning artist who was honored at the inaugural luncheon in 2015. Following her recognition, the award that bears her name in subsequent years as Blige embodies exceptional perseverance and courage through her personal and professional journey. The award has continued to honor women in the community who exemplify similar qualities in their own lives.

The event will be hosted by 105.3 WDAS FM’s esteemed on-air personalities Patty Jackson, Frankie Darcell, Mimi Brown and Loraine Ballard Morrill. Special guest performances will be announced at a later date.

“Recognizing and uplifting the contributions of remarkable women throughout the Tri-State area is a privilege, and we are thrilled to once again honor an inspiring group of honorees who have left a lasting impact on our community and culture,” said Derrick Corbett, senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “This event continues to be a highlight of the year, bringing together excellence and empowerment in one room.”

Since its inception in 2015, the WDAS Women of Excellence Luncheon has recognized phenomenal women in the Philadelphia community. Past honorees include Mary J. Blige, Patti LaBelle, Susan Taylor, Queen Latifah, Eve, Sheryl Lee Ralph, MC Lyte and Jody Watley.

Tickets went on sale February 10, and include lunch, discounted parking and no hidden fees. Listeners can head to wdasfm.com to learn more and to purchase tickets. For updates and more information, listeners can also follow 105.3 WDAS FM on Facebook, Twitter (X) and Instagram.