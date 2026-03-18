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5:43 AM / Wednesday March 18, 2026

17 Mar 2026

iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s WDAS-FM announces 2026 ‘Women of Excellence Luncheon’

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March 17, 2026 Category: Entertainment Posted by:

Legendary award recipient Tamron Hall to be honored

Philadelphia, PA – iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s 105.3 WDAS-FM proudly announces the 2026 Women of Excellence Luncheon, taking place on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown, located at 201 North 17th Street in Philadelphia. The event is sponsored in part by Angels Are US Home Health Agency and Parx Casino.

The Women of Excellence Luncheon is WDAS-FM’s annual signature event celebrating outstanding and influential women from the Tri-State area who have made meaningful and lasting contributions to their communities, professions, and culture. This prestigious gathering honors leadership, resilience, service, and excellence across a broad range of fields, including health care, public service, journalism, nonprofit leadership, business, the arts, and athletics.

This year’s Legendary Award Recipient is acclaimed journalist, television host, and producer Tamron Hall, recognized for her groundbreaking career in broadcast journalism and her powerful impact as host of the nationally syndicated Tamron Hall Show.

2026 Honorees Include:

PA State Representative Joanna McClinton – Speaker of the PA House
Michele Lawrence – Managing Director, Head of Strategy, Growth, Operations for Community and Business Development at J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, NA
Ashley Christopher, Esq. – CEO, HBCU Week Foundation
Autumn Lockwood – Associate Performance Coach, Philadelphia Eagles
Sereena Quick – First African American Female Owner & Operator of a Chick-fil-A Franchise in Philadelphia

The event will once again bring together leaders, influencers, and changemakers for an afternoon of inspiration, empowerment, and celebration.

WIN TICKETS TO ATTEND THE TENTH ANNUAL WOMEN
OF EXCELLENCE LUNCHEON ON APRIL 4, 2026!

Send your name, phone number and email to
[email protected]
Attn: WOE 2026

Winners, chosen at random, will be contacted where and when

Tickets and additional event details available at www.wdasfm.com. All tickets include lunch.
For updates and more information, listeners can follow 105.3 WDAS-FM on Facebook at facebook.com/wdasfm and on Instagram and X at @wdasfm.

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Third annual WDAS Women of Excellence Luncheon honoring Susan Taylor and five others 105.3 WDAS FM’s Fifth Annual Women of Excellence luncheon, April 6 Women’s History Month 2026 in Greater Philadelphia: 17 things to see and do
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