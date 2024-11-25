In ‘Intimate Apparel,’ a hunger for closeness

The cast of Arden Theatre Company’s 2024 production of Intimate Apparel. Photo By Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios.

By Constance Garcia-Barrio

The poignant production of “Intimate Apparel,” now on stage at the Arden Theatre, brims with a yearning for love.

The play, by Lynn Nottage, the first woman to receive two Pulitzer Prizes for drama, grew from a photo Nottage found among her grandmother’s mementos. The image shows Nottage’s great-grandmother, Ethel, an 18-year-old seamstress from Barbados “with high West African cheekbones,” who arrived alone in New York in the early 1900s.

“My only clue [concerning my great-grandmother] was a story about her corresponding with a man laboring on the Panama Canal who would eventually become her husband,” Nottage says in a PBS interview. That nugget and the picture launched Nottage’s exhaustive research for what became “Intimate Apparel.”

Jessica Johnson (Mayme) and Brandi Porter (Esther) in Arden Theatre Company’s 2024 production of Intimate Apparel. Photo By Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios.

Set in 1905, the play centers on Esther, 35, (Brandi Porter), a gifted seamstress from North Carolina who has lived for 18 years in a New York City rooming house for Black women. Esther’s closest friends are her landlady, Mrs. Dixon (Zuhairah), a smart, gossipy, generous widow, and Mayme (Jessica Johnson), an attractive likable young prostitute.

Mrs. Van Buren (Julianna Zinkel) a wealthy white woman, hopes that the stunning corsets Esther sews will rekindle her husband’s interest in her. But Mrs. Van Buren also has a secret. Mr. Marks (David Pica) a Romanian Jewish cloth merchant, shares with Esther deep joy in the exquisite fabrics she buys from him.

Esther has been corresponding with George (Akeem Davis) who, like many Black Caribbean men between 1904 and 1914, is helping to build the Panama Canal, a short-cut from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The brutal work killed and maimed thousands of the men. In contrast, Esther’s letters paint a tantalizing picture of New York City’s bustling streets and herself as an inviting woman. The letters buoy George’s spirits. George’s letters to Esther portray a good solid man. Esther and George decide to get married, and he travels to New York.

Akeem Davis (George) in Arden Theatre Company’s 2024 production of Intimate Apparel. Photo By Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios.

But it comes to light that Mayme and Mrs. Van Buren wrote Esther’s letter to George because Esther is illiterate. George, for his part, reveals that he had “…an old mulatto man” write his letters to Esther, “ten cents for the fancy writing.” Neither George nor Esther presented themselves with complete honesty. Now each must grapple with the other’s real self.

As the story unfolds, a soundtrack of ragtime, jazz piano music popular from about 1890 to 1910, helps to define the era.

Yards of rich-looking cloth form the backdrop of the set, signaling the critical role of fabric in the story. A gigantic spool of thread suspended from the ceiling, a Singer treadle sewing machine, and a dressmaker’s dummy point up the importance of making clothes.

Fashionistas, in particular, may be interested in how costume designer Leigh Paradise executes her choice of botanically themed outfits for the woman. “Mrs, Dixon [Esther’s landlady] is like an apple tree representing the city of New York,” Paradise says. “Her party outfit features a vibrant tree brocade with red elements to symbolize apples.”

David Pica (Mr. Marks) and Brandi Porter (Esther) in Arden Theatre Company’s 2024 production of Intimate Apparel. Photo By Ashley Smith, Wide Eyed Studios.

The set shows the boudoirs of Esther, Mayme and Mr. Marks, suggesting the desire for closeness. Indeed, the wedding night scene, masterfully done, begins with George sitting on Esther’s bed. Esther finds different reasons to hop up from it, adding moments of humor. George, a red-blooded man, strikes a delicate balance between urgency and restraint because Esther is a virgin.

Characters’ accent heightens their realism. “Some ladies ain’t even wearin’ it in private,” Esther says with a drawl, speaking of corsets, a much-debated garment in the early 1900s. One hears George’s Caribbean heritage when he says, “Yuh t’ink I’d be taken for a Yankee gentleman.”

“It’s not only the shape of your mouth when you speak, but where you choose to stress the words,” says Davis, who credits speech coach Neill Hartley, as well as Caribbean friends, for the convincing results. “Do you speak with a lilting quality, or do you land hard on certain consonants to express anger?”

All these elements, combined with great pacing, result in a stellar production. For Davis, 37, winner of a Barrymore Award for outstanding supporting performance in a play, perhaps “Intimate Apparel” means yet another chance to regale Philly audiences with skills honed here.

A third-grade speech contest in his native South Florida planted the seeds for Davis’s career. “I discovered the strength of my vocal instrument,” he says. He studied theater throughout grade school and then at Florida State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in humanities.

Davis had Spartan years when he first came to Philly in his early 20s. “I slept on the floor of an apartment on 40th Street,” he says. “The building isn’t even there anymore. I wanted to be an actor, and nothing would stop me. Philadelphia afforded me opportunities and made me a professional.”

Davis works 30 weeks a year in theater, and often more, an accomplishment for an actor, he says. Other skills afford him flexibility. He teaches at Temple University, the Community College of Philadelphia, and Bryn Mawr. “I love math and money, so I also do tax preparation,” says Davis, who is married and has a 9-month-old son.

“I would tell young people that theater is hard,” Davis says, “but hard things make for big ones. When you move with pure intention, the universe conspires with you.”

“Intimate Apparel,” on stage at the Arden Theatre, 40 N. 2nd Street, runs through December 8. Call (215) 922-1122 or see ardentheatre.org.