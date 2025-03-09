Janice LeAnn Brown and Taylor Cora star in Disney Channel’s ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’

By Kharisma McIlwaine

“Wizards of Waverly Place” premiered on The Disney Channel in October 2007. The series follows young wizards Alex Russo (Selena Gomez) and her brothers Justin (David Henrie) and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin) as they learn how to master their magical powers in secret.

The Emmy award winning series achieved great success and maintained a fan base after becoming the most watched season finale in Disney Channel history in 2012.

After many successful films and specials, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” franchise is back with a spinoff series, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” The show, which premiered in October 2024, follows a grown-up Justin Russo, who has become a family man and walked away from magic. When Alex (Gomez) brings the young sorceress Billie, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, to Justin for help, he returns to the world of magic while navigating his role as a mentor. Hijinks ensue as Billie navigates teenage life alongside her best friend Winter (Taylor Cora) while attempting to learn how to master her powers with Justin’s help. Brown and Cora spoke with the SUN about their journeys respectively in the magical world of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.”

The Walt Disney Company has transported audiences through enchanted worlds since its inception. Brown and Cora shared their excitement about being part of the Disney family.

“It honestly feels so great, especially since Disney is so iconic — it’s hard not to love Disney,” Brown said. “It doesn’t have to be the movies or the shows. Who doesn’t like Disney World? It just feels very honorable to be part of the Disney family.”

“It really is such an honor,” Cora said. “Even on set, it’s home. Everyone makes you feel so welcome, and this franchise is great. I’m really honored — it’s so exciting.”

Much like Disney, “Wizards of Waverly Place” has an iconic legacy of its own that spans generations.

“I actually was a big fan of the movies rather than the show,” Brown said. “I was pretty familiar with it. My mom used to watch it with my little sister Corey, so it’s definitely in my family.”

“I wasn’t familiar with it at all,” Cora said. “I had family members that watched it, but I didn’t even know they were fans of it until I booked the role. Then they were, like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re going to be on “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place!’”

In a full circle moment, Selena Gomez is back as a guest star, reprising her role as Alex Russo.

“It’s been amazing! She’s so chill and so welcoming,” Cora said. “She’s Auntie Selena. She’s always there for us when we need her, and she’s been there before so she always knows what to do and what to say. It’s just great having her around.”

“She’s very comforting,” Brown said. “It feels almost surreal to have her on set. Every time she’s on set with us, she’s so sweet and funny. She’s a light. Her aura is just indescribable. She truly is amazing and anytime she’s with us is all fun.”

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” brings a combination of laughter, magic and life lessons front and center in this coming-of-age series.

“It is fun,” Brown said. “There’s definitely learning moments in there. There are definitely moments where it gets real and maybe sometimes uncomfortable. There’s a lot of adventure and there’s a lot of magic. There’s lots of sparkles and friendship and all and all a very fun experience.

The main thing I would say is if you have family and you want to create a tradition with them — I would say the show is the best way to go.”

Cora echoed a similar sentiment.

“I think it’s a show for everyone,” Cora said. “Obviously, it’s a Disney Channel show and it’s marketed towards kids, but it’s really a show that anyone can just watch. You’re having a bad day — watch “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” You’re having a good day — watch “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” You need a good laugh — watch “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.” It’s a show for everyone and every situation.”

Brown plays Billie on the show, while Taylor plays Winter. The two best friends, both on and off the screen, share similarities with their on-screen personas.

“Billie is very rascally,” Brown said. “She doesn’t like to live by the rules, but what I love about her is that she doesn’t down herself for anybody.

She is confident, she’s strong. She definitely has a lot of steps to go to become a great sorcerer that she knows she has the potential to become.

She loves the Russos and is really grateful to have them in her life. I’m really excited to see where it goes with her. We’re both so similar to our characters, it’s like this is me. I don’t even have to act. I see myself in Billie a lot, it’s almost like looking in a mirror. That’s what I love about playing Billie. As she’s growing into her powers, I feel like I’m also growing as a person with her.”

“Winter is the best friend of Billie and Roman,” Cora said. “She’s super bubbly and excitable. She always yearns for adventure. I feel like before she met Billie, and she was just best friends with Roman, she’s always wanted that fun in her life. When Billie came into her life, it was a whole adventure, a whole world she had never seen, always wanted but never knew. I feel like I’m really similar to Winter. I think that we’re all really similar to our characters, which is why we all get along so well, because it’s the same tropes, same dynamics.”

On a series that focuses on magic, Brown and Cora, both 14, share their Black girl magic with the world, offering other young Black girls the opportunity to see themselves represented on television.

“It just makes me feel happy to know that we’re getting more representation,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t want any young girl to be watching something and be, like ‘Hey Mom, how come none of the people look like me?’ That breaks my heart. When the whole thing came out with “The Little Mermaid,” seeing all of those videos warmed my heart. I would get DMs, and people that would tag me in Instagram posts that would say, “You’re my baby’s idol — it would just make me feel so happy. There’s this one video of this girl in braids, and she says, ‘Mommy, she has braids like me — I’ve never seen that before. She’s a wizard like me.’ I bawled my eyes out, because it just feels so surreal to be able to be that for little girls. I have a little sister of my own, so it means a lot to me.”

“It really is such an honor,” Cora said. “When we have live audience tapings, I walk up to the audience and see all of the kids there. They just look so excited to be there. They look so excited to see me, and they see Janice, and it’s a character that looks just like them. It feels like such an honor to be that for them.”

The true magic of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” lies in the messages shared throughout the series.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of high stakes, with a lot of action — it’s going to be great,” Cora said. “Along with that are also the heartwarming moments. It’s going to be about family, friends — you’re going to see your own family in this show.”

“I think they can expect to sit down, relax, get in your comfy pjs, get a nice snack and escape to a different reality and a reality of magic,” Brown said. “I think they can expect to just heal and take a break and realize that not everything is so bad. I hope that what people can get out of it is that at the end of the day there’s always someone out there for everyone — [whether] it’s blood related or not, you’re never alone and you are loved.”

Follow and support Janice LeAnn Brown and Taylor Cora on IG @janiceleannbrown and @liltaylorcora. You can find new updates for the show on IG by following @DisneyWizardsSeries. New episodes of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” are available to stream on Disney+.