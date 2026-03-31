Judy Pace, American actress and trailblazer in television and film, dead at 83

Obituary

Judy Pace arrives at the 43rd NAACP Image Awards on Friday, Feb. 17, 2012, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Judy Lenteen Pace, a pioneering American actress celebrated for her groundbreaking roles in television and film, passed away on March 15, 2026, at the age of 83. Born on June 15, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, Pace carved a significant path in Hollywood, breaking barriers for Black women in entertainment. Her career spanned decades, marked by memorable performances and a commitment to representation on screen.

Pace’s early life in Los Angeles saw her graduate from Dorsey High School in 1960 before attending Los Angeles City College, where she majored in sociology. Her striking presence soon led her to modeling, and in 1961 or 1962, she became the youngest model to participate in the prestigious Ebony Fashion Fair, a role that launched her into the public eye. She made her film debut in William Castle’s “13 Frightened Girls” in 1963, marking one of the earliest prominent screen appearances by a dark-skinned Black woman.

A true trailblazer, Pace achieved several significant “firsts” in her career. In 1965, she became the first African American bachelorette on the popular game show “The Dating Game.” Her major breakthrough came in 1968 when she took on the role of Vickie Fletcher in the hit ABC-TV soap opera “Peyton Place,” becoming the first Black villainess on American television. This role showcased her versatility and ability to embody complex characters, earning her praise from critics like Roger Ebert.

Pace continued to make her mark in the early 1970s, starring as Pat Walters in the ABC drama series “The Young Lawyers” from 1970 to 1971. Her compelling performance earned her an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 1970, solidifying her status as a respected dramatic actress. She also delivered a critically acclaimed performance as Linda, the wife of football player Gale Sayers, in the Emmy Award-winning 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song.”

Beyond her acting, Judy Pace was a dedicated advocate for women in film and minority education. In 1971, she co-founded the Kwanza Foundation with fellow actress Nichelle Nichols, an organization dedicated to honoring women in film and providing scholarships for minority students. Her commitment to community and philanthropy mirrored the strength and grace she brought to her on-screen roles.

In her personal life, Pace was married to actor Don Mitchell from 1972 to 1984, with whom she had two daughters, Julia Pace Mitchell and Shawn Meshelle Mitchell. She later married baseball legend Curt Flood in 1986. After Flood’s passing in 1997, Pace became a prominent spokesperson for his legacy and his pivotal role in establishing free agency in professional sports.

Judy Pace’s legacy is that of a trailblazer who brought intelligence, style, and depth to her roles during a transformative era in Hollywood. Her contributions paved the way for future generations of Black actresses and left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the broader cultural landscape. She will be remembered for her talent, her pioneering spirit, and her unwavering dedication to her craft and her community.