Juneteenth celebration will reveal new music and art projects that honor Philadelphia’s Black Music history



ABOVE PHOTO: Jerel Kala-Kadima

Free showcase on June 19 will celebrate 2024 Black Music City grantees and reveal their new artistic creations

PHILADELPHIA –A highlight of Juneteenth in Philadelphia will be the reveal of new artistic works and performances created in tribute to Philadelphia’s Black music heritage. The free, all-ages Black Music City Grantee Showcase will celebrate the 30 recipients (six of the 30 are shown) of Black Music City 2024 artistic grants and showcase their creations on Wednesday, June 19 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia from 5 PM to 9 PM.

Antoinette (Toni) Kersey

The 30 Philly-area Black creatives were selected in March (from more than 700 applicants) to receive 2024 Black Music City grants of between $1,500 and $5,000 each. Each of their new artistic creations is inspired by Black musicians and/or musical styles closely associated with Philadelphia throughout its history. This year, these include John Coltrane, Sun Ra, Dee Dee Sharp, King Britt, Bilal, Lessie Spurlock Opera Company, Marion Williams, and Musiq Soulchild, among many others. The new works include live and recorded music, film and video, painting, photography, fashion and apparel, and more.

TOP: Caliph Gamble, BOTTOM: Dianne Thompson_’Badd Kitti’

Event schedule:

5 PM to 7 PM: (Upstairs) Opening remarks, mixing and networking, viewing of art projects

7 PM to 9 PM: (Downstairs) Grantee awards presentations, video showcases, and four grant-winning performance projects:

7:10 PM: Karen Moore, Packing Up the Marion Williams Multimedia Experience featuring Williams’ son, Robin Williams, Sr., and Nelson Brothers

7:20 PM: Maurice Chestnut, Tap dance performance honoring Philly tap dance legends including Lavaughn Robinson, with musical dedication to Grover Washington, Jr.

7:55 PM: Owen Valentine, The Strings of Philadelphia: A Tribute to TSOP featuring Valentine on vocals and violin, with six additional musicians playing violas, flute, cello and bass

8:05 PM: Amari Rebel & The Movement, Alter-Destiny: The Soular Rock Family Reunion performance inspired by Sun Ra featuring Amari Rebel on guitar and vocals, with band including keys, bass, drums

Eric Ockimey ‘ock the Wizard’

The Black Music City project is a collaboration of Philadelphia public radio stations WXPN and WRTI with REC Philly. Founded in 2020, it offers financial and promotional support to Philly-area Black creatives to develop new artistic works that recognize and honor the influence of Philadelphia’s legendary Black music heritage, which is known worldwide for its many groundbreaking musical styles and artists.

Fawziyya Heart

This year, Black Music City awarded a total of $134,500 in artistic grants. Since its founding, the project has awarded a total of $397,500 in artistic grants to 129 recipients. Completed grant-winning projects are showcased during June, which is celebrated as Black Music Month.

The Black Music City Grantee Showcase on June 19 will be hosted by performer and songwriter Seraiah Nicole, who is the Black Music City project host and a selection committee member. World Cafe Live is located at 3025 Walnut Street in Philadelphia, PA 19104. Registration to attend this free event is suggested, but not required.

More information about Black Music City is available at www.blackmusiccity.com. Follow and share using #blackmusiccity.