K. Bernice makes her national tour debut in ‘Come From Away’

By Kharisma McIlwaine

September 11th, 2001 is a day that will forever live in infamy in the minds and hearts of Americans. What many may not know, is that in the midst of tragedy, there were incredible acts of compassion, kindness and community.

K. Bernice

The Broadway musical “Come From Away” tells the true story of Gander, Newfoundland — a prime example of said kindness. In the aftermath following 9/11, Gander welcomed 38 planes that were diverted to their airport and 7,000 stranded passengers from all over the world. The show explores how compassion can transform strangers into family even during chaos, pain and uncertainty. Written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, with the tour directed by Daniel Goldstein, “Come From Away” is currently on a national tour.

New Jersey native K. Bernice joins the cast making her national tour debut. Bernice spoke with the SUN about being the standby for four roles in the show, her experience on her first national tour, and the heart behind this story.

Bernice found her calling very early in life and began her career in music as a child.

“I have been singing professionally since I was seven years old.” Bernice said, “My oldest sister was in high school when I was smaller and she did musical theater. I was like, this is really cool… I want to do this. So, I went to high school, I went to acting school and I have never stopped.”

Bernice’s journey to a successful career in musical theater was not a linear path, but one that brought her to exactly where she needed to be.

“My journey was a little different than most.” Bernice said, “I take the most non-traditional route and that’s not necessarily on purpose. I am a young mom. I had my son at 18. For about two years I stopped performing to take care of my son and take care of my responsibilities. So, I got heavily into the community theater scene when I lived in Burlington. That kind of helped me mold and craft my talent. I started from there, I started to audition in New York, things just really started to pick up and now I’m here.”

Bernice’s audition for “Come From Away” came just days before her birthday while she was in another show.

“I was doing “The Color Purple” at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival and I got a random email a few days before my birthday that they wanted me to submit for a call back. So, on my birthday, in the middle of tech, I had a call back — a zoom call back which is not really likely. In musical theater they really want to see you in person.” she explained. “I’m very thankful that they gave me the opportunity because I could not get to New York because of tech. I auditioned on my birthday and a few days later I got the call. “Come From Away” is one of the best birthday gifts I’ve ever gotten!”

In “Come From Away” the audience is transported to Garner and to the aftermath of what happened immediately following 9/11.

“We try to describe the show as a 9/12 story. The show is about community. The show is about how people come together in tragedy and what do you do when tragedy happens. Do you run away from it or do you come together and help the people?” Bernice said.

Bernice has an immense responsibility in the show. As a standby she is responsible for knowing four of the character’s tracks and being ready to go on at all times.

“I am a standby in this company which means I’m not on nightly. I cover four roles in this company. I cover Hannah, Janice, Bonnie and Beverley. I have to always be ready to go on at a moment’s notice” Bernice shared. “I have never done any type of understudying, swinging, standby-Ing ever in my career so, this was already a shift in my process. I just really try to focus, and they really honed on us to just focus on one character at a time. Once you learn the show all the other pieces start to fall into place. So just making sure I’m not overwhelming myself with ‘oh my God I have to learn four different roles.’ Just making sure that I keep focused on one thing at a time and the things in my control.”

All the ladies Bernice covers bring something special to the show, but Hannah is the character she connects with most.

“Hannah is very, very close to my heart. Since I’m a mom of two and her son was a firefighter… I understand it.”

Transforming into so many nuanced characters has also taught Bernice a great deal about herself in the process.

“I am a lot stronger than I give myself credit for. I think sometimes as actors we get in our own head like can I really do this? Yes, you actually can. You just learned four roles for one of the hardest shows in musical theater. Yes, you can!”

Embarking on her first national tour has granted Bernice the opportunity to live out her dream on stage while seeing parts of the world she’s always dreamed of visiting.

“It’s been very cool for me. I’ve been to places that I’ve never thought I would go. I’ve always wanted to go to Canada and we started this tour in Canada. I don’t know how I would have ever gotten myself there, but I’m very grateful to “Come From Away” for letting me go there and experience Canada. Yakima was also really beautiful and so was San Diego.”

Bernice witnessed the horrors of 911 firsthand and for years wanted to stay away from a show that reminded her of that day. Her reluctance transformed into gratitude to be part of such a powerful story.

“I ran away from this musical for so long. I didn’t want to hear anything about it and that’s only because I’m a person that saw 911 happen. I lived in Jersey City at the time, so I saw when the second tower got hit. It was hazy and smoky. I still remember that from so long ago. So I’m like this show is about 9/11, I’m not about to do that.” Bernice candidly shared. “But actually having the opportunity to get over that hump and realizing that this is genuinely a 9/12 story and it’s about my favorite things, helping people and community. That’s probably one of the most rewarding things about this process, having the honor to tell the story and honor these real stories of these very real people.”

In addition to the incredible story behind “Come From Away,” the music and the camaraderie with the cast aids in telling this heartwarming story. Bernice shared her hope for the audience.

“Screech In is a blast because everyone is on stage and the finale is also one of my favorites. After having this heavy story of tragedy and grief and then triumph and then community and having that moment on stage with these eleven other actors is incredible.” She added, “This really is a 9/12 story. I want the audiences to immerse themselves in Newfoundland. This is a beautiful story… just know that the people on the stage are very honored to tell it.”

Be sure to follow and support K. Bernice on her journey by following her across social media platforms @_kbernice. “Come From Away” will be at The Academy of Music February 4-9th. For more information on tickets and showtimes visit www.ensembleartsphilly.org.