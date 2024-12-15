Lisa Reneé Pitts plays the doctor in ‘A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical’

Lisa Reneé Pitts

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond has sold more than 130 million records worldwide. At 83 years young, his career spans six decades. He has been recognized for his contributions to the music world with countless awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, being inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and becoming a Kennedy Center honoree.

In 2022, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” opened on Broadway. The jukebox musical created in collaboration with Neil Diamond tells the story of Diamond’s life and career. It features many of his classic songs, including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and more. Directed by Austin Regan, produced by Bob Gaudio and Ken Davenport, and choreographed by Yasmine Lee, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” is conducting its first national equity tour and will make its Philadelphia debut at the Forrest Theatre.

Lisa Reneé Pitts, a seasoned actress in all mediums, takes on the role of the doctor, Neil Diamond’s therapist in the show. Pitts spoke with the SUN about her experience on her first tour and her excitement about her role in the show.

Pitts always had a knack for acting, a skill that her parents helped cultivate after recognizing her talent for storytelling, she said.

Robert Westenberg as Neil now (left) Nick Fradiani as Neil then (center) Lisa Reneé Pitts as the Doctor and ensemble cast.

“I used to make up stories and characters in the bathroom mirror,” Pitts said. “My parents would hear me and say, ‘Oh, she’s talking to herself again, we need to put her in acting classes,’ and that’s exactly what they did. I went to performing arts junior high school and high school, majored in theater at Rutgers University, and here I am now. This is one of my lifelong dreams.”

As a Brooklyn native, Pitts was no stranger to the world of performing arts. Her familiarity with the arts helped her navigate how to fulfill her dream.

“New York is where Broadway is,” Pitts said. “It’s one of the meccas outside Hollywood, so I was blessed to be around the culture. When I graduated, I went straight to New York and started my career there. It was very helpful.”

Pitts, who has credits in television, film, theater, and over 150 credits as a voice actor, began her career on Broadway as an understudy.

“I was the understudy for Lynn Nottage’s “Sweat” that was on Broadway. She won the Pulitzer for that and it was nominated for Tony Awards as well. So that was my first introduction, and I hope to do much much more.”

Pitts now stars as the doctor in the first national equity tour of “A Beautiful Noise… The Neil Diamond Musical.” She was introduced to the musical while watching the Tony Awards and immediately fell in love with the story.

“I was watching the Tony Awards last year when they were performing on there,” Pitts said. “Earlier this year, I received an audition from my agents in Los Angeles — I’m based in L.A. now. I read the script, and it’s this huge musical with all the dynamics of the band, the spectacle, the dancing and singing, and all of Neil Diamond’s great hits. Then there’s this beautiful story within all of that spectacle.”

Pitts plays the doctor (Neil Diamond’s therapist), an integral part of the show. In her role, Pitts helps guide the audience through Diamond’s life, one therapy session and song at a time.

“I play Neil Diamond’s doctor, his therapist. Neil is then played by Nick Fradiani,” Pitts said. “We have these very intimate scenes talking about his life and some of the anxiety and depression he goes through throughout his life. So you get this huge spectacle as well as this little black box theater performance that you see on off-Broadway stages. That was what drew me to this piece. It’s through our sessions that we look back on his life, some of the decisions he made about his personal life, his music, his childhood.”

“As we look back, he’s able to make some decisions and accept some of the things that have happened in his life so that he can move forward into his new future,’ Pitts said. “That’s a big part of the play. Through our sessions, you’re able to see all of the flashbacks with all the music and the drama, too.”

Diamond, who candidly shares a number of his struggles with anxiety and depression in the show, allows his humanity to play a major role in it. “A Beautiful Noise” serves as a platform for fans to gain insight into Diamond — the human being — versus Neil Diamond, the American rock icon.

“We always put celebrities or people we see on TV on pedestals,” Pitts said. “We think they’re rich and famous and have no issues or problems. You’re a millionaire; how could you have anxiety or depression? So, I give these artists a lot of credit for showing their humanity and for being so vulnerable to say, ‘I’m just like you. I have my ups and downs, no matter what’s going on. I might be traveling the world, but there are times when I’m lonely, sad, and depressed. Here’s what I did about it. This may help you as well.’ It’s so inspirational, and I give those artists, especially Neil Diamond, such credit because he really opens up about his life.”

Diamond and his wife have been extremely supportive of the show. Pitts experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing with Neil Diamond himself.

“I didn’t get to meet him, but I did get to meet his wife,” Pitts said. “His wife was able to attend our opening in Providence Rhode Island. She Facetimed him and he was able to sing “Sweet Caroline” with us and that audience of 4,000 people on our opening night. It was magical… I’ll never forget it.”

Pitts shared her gratitude for the opportunity to experience her first national tour with such an incredible show. Elated, she shared that there have been too many favorite moments to count.

“My character is on the stage for pretty much the entire show, so when one song comes on — say, “I’m a Believer” — I’m all into it and I think that’s my favorite,” she said. “Then I hear “Cherry Cherry,” then I hear “Sweet Caroline,” and it just gets better and better. I’m asked that question a lot, but I never know what to say — I just love them all.”

“The performance of it has been spectacular and well received from city to city,” Pitts added. “We just left Washington D.C., and prior to that, we were in Dayton, Ohio. “We’ve been to St. Louis — just everywhere. We’re so excited to be here in Philly, close to Neil’s home, because he’s from Brooklyn, New York. I’m a native of Brooklyn as well — Flatbush, the same area. This is my first tour, so it’s taken me some time to acclimate myself to moving from city to city, week to week, getting on a schedule, and creating a regiment for myself, but I’m learning.”

Diamond’s fans continue to pack theaters nationwide to take in this dynamic show. Pitts shared her excitement with the audience.

“You’re going to get the best of both worlds,” she said. “You’ll be inspired by this man whose parents came to this country as immigrants, but he grew to be such an icon — at one point bigger than Elvis Presley. So you’re going to be inspired, and you’re going to have a good time, too. The audience starts clapping and singing along when “Sweet Caroline” comes on with the first note. You’re going to have a good time like you’re at a concert. We have dancing, a live band, and this inspirational story. It’s going to be a great two hours.”

"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" is at the Forrest Theatre from December 10-22.