

Andre Barnwell working with First Assistant director Lavita Cameron. Photo: Napoleon Kingcade

By Napoleon F. Kingcade

From 2001 to 2004, Andre Barnwell, a Yeadon native and former executive producer of BET Comic View & BET Live, aired the popular comedy series “The Way We Do It” — a groundbreaking comedy series that introduced Black sketch comedy to a national cable network. During its stretch-run, “The Way We Do It” aired 36 episodes over two seasons, while reruns of the show left a lasting impression on TV viewers across the nation.

Now, 25 years later, after Barnwell successfully claimed the trademark “The Way We Do It,” he is preparing for a potential return of the comedy series. Barnwell is expecting the show to be picked up by BET, Netflix or Hulu for its third season. As a successful television producer, he is excited to bring the show back to life while creating a larger platform for local stand-up comedians to display their talents, while introducing a fresh approach to sketch comedy.

Barnwell held his first audition this year on April 21 after he asked local comedians on Facebook and other social media outlets to send him their tapes for review. He was looking for aspiring local stand-up comedians who had strong character performances on stage and high-energy personalities. They also had to be team players and be ready for sketch comedy.

From the auditions, eight comedians were chosen for the upcoming comedy TV series. They consisted of five men and three women performers who will be seen in season 3 of “The Way We Do It.”

Comedians Celz Everything and Nelly Miss Everything. Photo: Napoleon Kingcade

Barnwell said all eight episodes were shot and taped at Nu Millennium Multimedia Studios, in Clifton Heights. A production crew of 10 people were behind the creation of the series. The final day of production was held on October 22.

“I’m excited [that] I’m able to bring Hollywood back here and put Delaware County on the map,” Barnwell said. “Since I’m from Yeadon, I said, let me bring what I know back here to Delaware County. The studio I used was like one in Burbank, California. That’s where luck has it — I never knew about the studio being here. Once I found [out] about it, I [pursued] it. Everything was pretty much lining up properly for production.”

“For me, what was important [is that] I wanted to get some fresh faces out here who don’t have managers or agents,” Barnwell continued. “I like developing and giving new faces a shot. I wanted to do the same thing like I did in California, but I’m going to give these local comedians the opportunity to do skit comedy. I know Philly has plenty of talent. It’s not about the talent, however — in many situations, no one wants to give them a shot. All of my talents are stand-up comedians. They are in front of local audiences all the time, so their sense of motivation is pretty strong and they support themselves.”

Barnwell was inspired by shows like Saturday Night Live and In Living Color, he said.

“I allow comedians to do their skits that surrounds funny situations,” he said. “I let comedians pitch their own stuff; I don’t pitch to them. A lot of them do the same skits that they do at their shows in Philly. It’s stage theater with a few props where you may have a park bench and a fire hydrant, and that comedian would bring you into that world and make it funny. I wanted [ it to be an experience that] when viewers watch it, it’s almost like they are sitting in the front row. During our production, everything happens on a central stage set.”

When “The Way We Do It” aired before on BET, the show featured a solid cast of talented Black comedians which included: Rickey Smiley, Tichina Arnold, Leslie Jones, Iva La Shawn, Darius Bradford, Keena Ferguson, Belinda Foster, Doug Williams, Red Grant, Darren Carter, Traci Carter, Speedy, Jeff Garcia, Chloe Gadson, Roman Murray, Shang, Mike Bonner and Tommy Chunn. Today’s new show will feature a new all-star cast of comedians featuring Red Carter, Ced Boogie, Mr. Cloud 9, Big Flo, Cart, Everything Celz, Nelly Miss Everything and Dammit Frank.

After 10 hours of taping, the last shoot met the approval of Barnwell and his production team. They called it a wrap shortly before 6 p.m. that Thursday evening.

Andre Barnwell working inside his studio. Photo: Napoleon Kingcade

“It was a joy coming here and being part of this crew,” said Lavita Cameron, who worked as the first assistant director and production manager during the entire studio production. “I love the crew and the hustle and bustle and the whole excitement of it all. I love the repetition of doing roll-cameras, roll-sounds, and action cuts. I love making sure everything is going properly and everything is on schedule. I had to keep everything organized. It was great seeing the talent and being part of this crew and filming comedy sketches. This was one of the highest quality productions to have around. The cameras are top notch and the people running the cameras and shooting the scenes. This is best crew, and it was a joy working with all of them.”

Many of the comedians felt the rehearsals and taping went well. Being part of a big production has been a great experience for them.

“I’m extremely excited,” said Southwest Philadelphia resident Chanelle Roberts-Watson, who goes by the stage name of Nelly Miss Everything. “Andre Barnwell has been a pleasure to work with. I like the way he thinks. I like that he’s supporting us in our creativity with the sketches and the characters that we come up with individually. It’s been a blast working with Andre and the rest of the production crew.”

Her husband, Canel Watson, (whose stage name is Everything Celz), grew up in West Philadelphia. He feels very excited to be working with a such talented cast of comedians.

“This is most excited I have been for a while,” he said. “I have never been part of anything quite like this. So, to be selected to be part of it was just exciting. I love it. This is very different. We all bring something to the table. It just a matter of bring all the pieces together. I know this show is going to take off.”

Lisa Darroux (whose stage name is Big Flo), said she was praying for an opportunity like this to come her way.

Comedian Big Flo, who lives in the Hollis neighborhood of Queens, New York will be featured in Season 3 of “The Way We Do it.” Photo: Napoleon Kingcade

“This is heaven sent — I was praying for something like this to happen,” Darroux, who lives in Hollis, a neighborhood in the New York City borough of Queens, said. “I can’t believe I was chosen to be part of this cast. I didn’t know it was going to be so high tech. I didn’t know it was going to be in such a big studio. I didn’t know it was going to be so many cameras. I didn’t know it was going be such upscale. This is really fabulous. This is a great cast. Everybody is super funny. The sketches are so super funny. I think something great is going to come out of it.”

Newark, Delaware resident Frank Tillinghast, a comedian better known as Dammit Frank, feels very fortunate to be part of this upcoming comedy series.

“I’m blown away — I did the audition in March and walked out just assuming I wasn’t going to get it,” Tillinghast said. “I was very shocked. I was going out of my mind when I got the call in September. This is huge — it’s a big leap for me. I never got a paycheck in comedy before this. All my paychecks have been in theaters and plays.”

Comedians Ray Carter (l) and Dammit Frank (r) rehearse a comedy skit during the final day of production. Photo: Napoleon Kingcade

“I knew I was funny,” Tillinghast continued. “I always did stand up — it was something for me to do. That’s what got me here. I even took classes in sketch comedy and studied it for years. I love this production. I have learned so much. Everybody takes the time to teach you things that you don’t know. They go above and beyond to make you better and get you ready for the stage. They also get you better in your sketches. The talent on this team is just huge.”

As a whole, all of the comedians involved feel confident that the show will be picked up by a major cable network.

“I’m very excited about this show, and I have learned a lot being here,” said North Philadelphia resident Justin Pryor, (whose stage name is Cloud 9.) “I have watched season one and two and seen how this show has helped spark the careers of certain comedians. I see this show being a game changer for me and a door opener. It’s a big platform that Andre Barnwell has created for us. I have seen what it’s like when it comes to an actual production with all the cameras, lights and makeup. This is actually a professional production. I already know this show is going to be picked up from being on BET for two seasons before. I have faith in that. I know this show is going to change my life.”