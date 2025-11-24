Mark Nadler and Stephanie Pope bring ‘Christmastime in the City’ to Philadelphia

Broadway legend Stephanie Pope with “Mr. Showbusiness” Mark Nadler star at the Rittenhouse Grill show, “Christmastime in The City” in Dec.

Photo courtesy: Pope/Nadler

By Kharisma McIlwaine

Broadway legend Stephanie Pope, whose acclaimed career spans more than 35 years and counting, includes roles in “Chicago,” “Pippin” (for which she received an Astaire Award nomination), and “Fosse”— where she was firsthand selected by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon — which launched her trajectory to stardom.

Pope now joins forces with the internationally acclaimed Mark Nadler, dubbed “Mr. Showbusiness” by The New York Times and named Entertainer of the Year by Broadway World for his award-winning blend of piano, song, and comedy. This dazzling duo will present “Christmastime in the City” at the Rittenhouse Grill in the Warwick Hotel. Curated by Randy Swartz in collaboration with owner Garth Weldon, the event brings the magic of Broadway paired with the aesthetics of a 1940s supper club to Philadelphia. Pope recently spoke with the SUN about her extensive career and excitement to return to the city just in time for the holidays.

Long before she became a Broadway legend, Pope’s journey began in a Harlem dance class, which opened the door to a new world.

“I didn’t always know but I did learn early on,” she said. “I grew up in Harlem and started dancing. I’m the youngest of three girls but I was the tallest very quickly. So, my mom put me in dance classes at the Dance Theater of Harlem, not really knowing what that really was — but it opened up a whole new world for me. Then, as I met other dancers, they told me about classes that were downtown and downtown wound up being in the heart of the theater district. I started going to see shows, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is what I want to do.’ It was pretty early on that I realized Broadway was where I was setting my sights.”

From dancing in the ensemble under legends like Michael Kidd and Bob Fosse, Pope quickly learned that longevity on Broadway required more than just talent — it required versatility.

“I started out primarily as a dancer, happily dancing in the ensemble of shows,” Pope said. “I was fortunate enough that one of my first experiences was with the legendary Michael Kidd who choreographed shows like “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and all these amazing Hollywood musical shows and movies. Then from there, auditioning for Bob Fosse — that’s where things just sort of took off.”

“But as a dancer in these shows, I realized I had to develop other skills,” she continued. “I also had people tell me, ‘With your height, you’re not going to be dancing in every single chorus, so you better learn how to sing.’ So, I guess I can say that was next: learning how to sing, and then from there, adding the acting skills. You want to be viable; you want to be marketable. You want to be able to work, so you do what you got to do — but no complaints!”

For Pope, working with Fosse and Verdon was an experience that transcended dance, becoming a masterclass in acting that gifted her with a variety of lessons she has carried throughout her life.

“I can’t even really put it into words,” Pope said. “Mr. Fosse was the kind of creative that tended to use the same dancers. His style is so specific and required so much, that I think once he found performers who could execute it, he kept them. I was lucky enough to be one of a handful of young dancers who he sort of brought into the fold at what we didn’t know turned out to be the end of his life. I spent the last two years of his life under his mentorship, tutelage and directorship with the revival of “Sweet Charity” which starred Debbie Allen, Bebe Neuwirth and Allison Williams. I understudied the role of Helene and for the national tour, I did the role of Helene. Then his last original musical for Broadway was, “Big Deal,” which starred Loretta Devine, Cleavant Derricks, Valarie Pettiford and so many amazing folks.”

“It was an incredible experience,” Pope said. “As you know, sometimes you don’t even realize how incredible it is when you’re in the middle of it — but when you’re able to step outside of it and you have distance from it, you’re, like, ‘Wow.’ It was not only Bob Fosse, but also his wife, and muse Gwen Verdon. I learned skills that I carried with me throughout my career and life. It was through working with Bob Fosse that I started studying acting, because he and Gwen Verdon were rooted in the Meisner technique. So, I studied Meisner, and the whole idea of stillness and less is more and all these things that [were] translated through his work. It was an incredible experience, to say the least.”

Pope champions the power of being a multidisciplinary performer, a principle informed by her work with Fosse and Verdon and from the advice of icons like Gregory Hines.

“I came up at a time when we did everything, because we had people that we were being mentored by, that we looked up to, like Gregory Hines and Chita Rivera who did everything and Debbie Allen, who does everything,” Pope said. “Those are the people we were looking up to and following in their footsteps. So, for us it was a given that you have multiple disciplines. I remember Gregory Hines telling me that when I was working with him on “Jelly’s Last Jam,” he said, ‘When they’re not hiring you as a dancer, they can hire you as a singer. When they’re not hiring you as a singer, they can hire you as an actor.’ So, I encourage people to develop all those skills, because you are your own commodity. If you have more to offer, you are much more viable.”

Pope’s upcoming Philadelphia show with friend Mark Nadler is a welcome return to the intimate world of cabaret — a format she’s always loved.

“I have known Mark for many years,” Pope said. “I was involved in the whole cabaret scene and loved it. As wonderful as it is to do a Broadway show, you’re telling someone else’s story. When you’re on a cabaret stage in a cabaret room, it’s intimate, you’re really connecting one-on-one with the audience, and you’re able to share your story. It also means you have no one to blame putting yourself out there like that. It’s the most terrifying thing and the most fulfilling thing at the same time, so I’ve always loved it.”

“It’s so great to come back,” she said. “I spent a little bit of time in Philly, whether it was traveling through on tours and I got a chance to do the Philly Pops there with Peter Nero when he was running it, so I’m excited about coming back to Philly. Mark approached me and said, ‘Hey, I am doing this, and I would love to do it with you.’ We had a chance to work together. He did a show in New York at a place called Sardi’s called “Broadway Hootenanny” and he invited me to come on and sing a song about doing this show together. We got along so well, and we’ve been mutual fans of each other. So, I jumped at the opportunity.”

“Christmastime in the City” promises to be a celebration of seasonal joy that infuses Broadway tunes with personal stories from Pope and Nadler’s upbringing.

“It’s called “Christmastime in the City” and Mark and I laugh about it because he’s Jewish and I was raised Catholic, but we’re celebrating the holiday season. Of course that will include holiday songs. We’re going to share what it was like for us growing up and what the holidays mean to us. We’ll incorporate Broadway tunes and Broadway holiday tunes. Mark put it so beautifully. He reminded me that December’s days are the shortest, and it gets dark early but the holidays literally bring light into the world. We light candles, we put lights outside, so we’re just bringing light into the city of brotherly love.”

“It’s Christmastime in the City” starring Mark Nadler and Stephanie Pope will take place on December 15 at the Rittenhouse Grill at 8 p.m. For more details on tickets, visit: www.rittenhousegrill.com/cabaret-series. To follow Stephanie Pope’s journey, visit her website at: www.stephaniepope.com.